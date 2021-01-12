DISSOLUTIONS
Kayty (Young) Bloeser, La Porte City, v. Nathaniel Bloeser, Waterloo.
Holly Jean Olandez, Sumner, v. Jose Antonio Olandez Galvani, Fredericksburg.
CASES FILED
Joshua James Boettcher, Sumner, petition to change name to mother’s maiden name of Niles.
Branch Banking and Trust Company v. Tracy L. Rohlfsen, Readlyn, et al., mortgage foreclosure.
Bruce J. Kuhlmann, Sumner, v. Samantha Polar, Sumner, forcible entry and detainer for rent nonpayment.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Richard Joseph and Rhonda Burns, Janesville, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Adam Richard and Nicole Conway, Readlyn, medical debt collection.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, Oelwein, v. Alyssa Lynne and Jacob Olsgaard, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Nicholas Freitag, d.b.a. Freitag Trucking Inc., Readlyn, v. Kelly Moore, d.b.a. Moore Bonding, Fort Dodge, demand to return vehicle in possession of defendant.
State of Iowa v. Dillon Thomas Chase, 28, Waverly, third-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Dylan Shane Drinnon, 26, Cedar Falls, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana, possession of contraband in a correctional institution, first-offense OWI and driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Shelby Lynn Mullnix, 24, Waverly, disorderly conduct through loud or raucous noise.
State of Iowa v. Tori Lynn Parker, 26, Cedar Rapids, second-offense possession of marijuana, first-offense possession of ecstasy and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Tami Carol Lee, 23, Janesville, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Famiek Amechi Cook, 24, Waverly, second-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Mario Eugene Smith, 55, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Douglas Michael Daniels, 50, Sumner, pled guilty to first-degree harassment and carrying weapons, judgement deferred, placed on probation for one to two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, continue with substance abuse and mental health treatment, pay $430 civil penalty on the carrying weapons charge, the $855 civil penalty on the harassment charge is not imposed, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, companion charge of public intoxication is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Nicholas Jay Schwartz, 32, Iowa Falls, pled guilty to operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, sentenced to up to two years in prison, concurrent with Butler County OWI case, ordered to be transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to begin sentence, $855 fine is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, cooperate with DNA profiling, pay victim restitution once reported, also pled guilty to companion charges of reckless driving and failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way and pay $240 in fines, plus surcharges and court costs, other companion charges of failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way, and driving while license suspended are dismissed at defendant’s cost, unable to pay attorney’s fee due to incarceration, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Michael Joe Peterson, 53, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $100 fine, $35 surcharge, any restitution reported by Casey’s, and $574.45 court costs, appeal bond set at $500.
State of Iowa v. Angela Sue Poppe, 46, Waverly, pled guilty to fifth-degree criminal mischief, ordered to pay $105 fine, $36.75 surcharge, $250 restitution and $154.80 court costs, appeal bond set at $500.
State of Iowa v. Grady Dean Meyer, 20, Readlyn, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, no civil penalty, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. July 6, unless those financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, pay $30 attorney’s fee and $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Hunter Lance Poppe, 21, Waverly, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 10 days in jail, credited with 10 days previously served in a hospital setting, pay $1,875 fine and $281.25 crime services surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, as the defendant was injured as a result of the accident that led to this charge, defendant is unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for one year, must complete drinking driver’s school, must obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jeffrey Aaron Cosner, 60, Urbandale, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and carrying weapons, on sentenced to 30 days in jail to be served within 120 days on the OWI charge and received a deferred judgment on the weapons charge, credited for time previously served on the OWI charge if served in jail, may serve two days in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $625 fine on the OWI charge, $430 civil penalty on the weapons charge and $93.75 crime services surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of open container is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000 on the OWI charge, no bond eligible for the weapons charge, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR DEC. 24, 2020-JAN. 6, 2021
SPEEDING: Korey Lee Fritz, Deer Creek, Minnesota; Jocelyn Darlene Robinson, Florissant, Missouri; Babiker Mohamed Ali, Woodbury, Minnesota; Carly Marie Fraser, Charles City; Christopher Phillip Norris, Bettendorf; Gage Gavin Carter, Parkview; Gretchen Elizabeth Suiter, Waterloo; Stacie Rae Boess, Hawkeye; Sharon Marie Hicks, Swisher; Devin Michael Brown, Cedar Rapids; Ponny White, East Grand Forks, Minnesota; Andrew Todd Larson, Adel; Rudy Andrew Huerta, Mason City; Matthew P. Giarelli, Arlington Heights, Illinois; Marcella Gabriella Koenigs, St. Ansgar; Larry Lavel Peterson, Fort Pierce, Florida; Monica Michelle Collins, Water Valley, Mississippi; Nadif Black Feather El, St. Paul, Minnesota; Rachel E. Cherry, Delavan, Illinois; Jocelyn Renee Shaffer, Oelwein; Stephen Andrew Freeman, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Andrew Karl Shaffer, Fairbank; Justin Lee Eiffler, Garner; Yohsy Josefina Hernandez Gonzalez, Orlando, Florida; Thomas Michael Gorton, Waverly; Jason Lloyd Helmrichs, Shell Rock; Austin Ross Pierce, Tripoli; Cody Michael Marvets, Readlyn; James Allen Knutson, Fredericksburg; Karissa Diana Shuttleworth, Cedar Rapids; Amber Nicole Jacobs, New Hampton; Caden M. Trujillo, Waverly; Christian Wayne Brundrett, Denver; Maya Freny Argenta, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Melanie Dawn Smith, Elk River, Minnesota; Bryce Isabella Huisken, Ontario, California; Luka John Fuhrmann, Denver; Giezi Juda Flores Mendoza, Davenport; Jasmine M. Killian, St. Louis; Matthew Michael Buffington, Peru, Indiana; Cody Alan Smith, Mundelein, Illinois; Jessica Lynn O’Donnell, Rowan; Sincere Lanae Jones, Waterloo; Ryan Jacob Woody, North Mankato, Minnesota; Kjersten Fae Colsch, Waterville; Danly Listo, Evansdale; Andrew William Bolas, Cedar Falls; Darien Scott Russell Tinkler, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Darian Lee Webster, Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Patrick Cory Sherwood, La Porte City; Martin David Brown, Cedar Rapids; Rebekah Lynn Murphy, Osage; Lucas D. Kleckner, Osage; Ethan Magnus Redning Hubbard, Pensacola, Florida; Ian M. Foutch, Bath, Illinois; Logan Paul Rohde, Green Isle, Minnesota; Connor Jacob Franzen, Readlyn; Angela Lynn Brase, Plainfield; Nichole Marie Steffens, Fort Atkinson; Jennifer Jean Rottler, Greene; Miranda Rita Oestreich, Golden Valley, Minnesota; Dustin Alexander Gaede, Sumner; Terry James Brandt, Charles City; Laurie Sue Wightman, Waverly; Ryan Louis Schultz, Minneapolis; Scott Richard Steinberg, Denver; Kevin Herbert Hinz, Nashua; Jamarcus Ray Taylor Jr., Tomball, Texas; Jessica Kathryn Mogilka, Minneapolis; Anusha Mangalampalli, Peoria, Illinois; Latonya Anette Craig, Rock Island, Illinois; Michael J. Svrcek, Indianapolis; Megan J. Butler, Waverly; Luis A. Meinda Quisp, Fitchburg, Wisconsin; Dane Charles Asmus, Tripoli, Timothy J. Gottschalk, Armington, Illinois; Emma Ann Calhoun, Sumner; Logan Andrew Roush, Cedar Falls; Kristin Lindsey Ovel, Minneapolis; Allison Page Edenfield, Charles City; Amanda Mae Moore, Waterloo; Jami Lynn Wendland, Franklin, Tennessee; Aubrey Madison Bonefas, Clarksville; Molly Anne Hughes, St. Charles, Minnesota; Thomas Russell Kadera, Rockford; Essence Alaia Baker, Marion; Rylee Marie Melsha, Cedar Rapids; Maida Porcic, Waterloo; Douglas Wayne Debower, Waverly; Kelley Raney Hampton, Janesville; Brady Weber, Waverly; Kayty Aldean Bloeser, Waverly; Velma Marie Andrews, Waterloo; Garrett Michael Schuldt, Shell Rock; Chazmond Allan Heeren, Amana; and Darla Lynn Litterer, Janesville.
OTHERS: Vilte Vaitjute, Iowa City, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Eduin R. Zepeda Rodriguez, Aurora, Colorado, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle and no valid driver’s license; Nickolas Lane Bucknell, Plainfield, dark window or windshield; Marcella Gabriella Koenigs, St. Ansgar, operating non-registered vehicle; Jordan Todd Borwig, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Larry Lavel Peterson, Fort Pierce, Florida, no valid driver’s license; Darrell Robinson, Plainfield, no valid driver’s license; Nadif Black Feather El, no valid driver’s license; Nicholas Jay Schwartz, Iowa Falls, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way and reckless driving; Aaron Dewayne Keeton, Albia, open container by passenger; Tyler Z. Butler, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Alexandra Irene Cain, Waverly, no insurance; Janet Lee Cowart, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts; Karissa Dianna Shuttleworth, Cedar Rapids, no valid driver’s license; Seth Loren Fleming, Shell Rock, dark window or windshield; Emily Christine Cagley, Charles City, no valid driver’s license; Jared Steven Carl Miller, Sumner, failure to carry registration card; Rodney Dean Schult, Janesville, no insurance; Michael Nicholas Koshell, Elma, dark window or windshield; Joseph Deshawn Crouch, Montour, operation without registration card or plate; Kevin Prosper Janeau, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Beonika Shanay Spikes, Watelroo, failure to use child restraint device; Jasmine Shauntay Walker, Elk River, Minnesota, failure to use child restraint device; Lulitte Harms, Le Mars, operating non-registered vehicle; Zachary Bark, Nashua, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Matthew David Rouston, Burlington, dark window or windshield; Ethan Dale Steere, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; Jeffrey Alan Trangsrud, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Ashley Jean Hamilton, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Bonnie Lou Lore, Ionia, dark window or windshield; Mallory Ann Steege, Denver, passing contrary to highway sign or marking; Stephen Charles Carter, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Mason Jeffrey Day William, Cedar Falls, registration violation; Dana Marie Schilling, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Leeann Marie Bolhuis, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; David Eldon Cordes, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Jamarcus Ray Taylor Jr., Tomball, Texas, dark window or windshield; Suvad Masinovic, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Curtis Lynn Hinders, Marion, operation without registration card or plate; Joshua Duane Hansen, Janesville, dark window or windshield; Sarah Morgan Redmond, Shell Rock, registration violation; Joseph Grant Smeltser, Denver, violation of conditions of minor’s school license; Christopher Thomas Hack, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Gage James Kilby, Charles City, violation of graduated license condition; Stephen Matthew Kaus, Shell Rock, operation without registration card or plate; Curtis Ray Hallstrom Jr., Bethesda, Ohio, restriction of game – out of season; Kyle a. Hallstrom, Elk Run Heights, restriction on game – out of season; Christopher Jan Palmer, Cedar Falls, texting and driving; Rodney Dean Schult, Janesville, operating non-registered vehicle and fraudulent use of registration; Allen D. Stutzman, Waverly, dark window/windshield; Emilee Rose Simon, Waverly, following too closely; Caden M. Trujillo, Waverly, registration violation; Leann Jean Merfeld, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal; and Kaitlynn Rose Jepsen, Clarksville, failure to stop on a steady red signal.