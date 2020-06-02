CASES FILED
Ralph V. Beltz, Columbia, Missouri, and formerly Sumner, v. Debra D. Curtis, Sumner, personal injury by negligence.
Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp., West Des Moines, v. Matthew J. Temple, Waverly, and Fred E. Castle III, Ankeny, student loan debt collection.
Ziegler Inc. v. Kruse Concrete LLC, Tripoli, non-payment of goods and services.
Paul Nieman Holding Co., f.k.a. Paul Nieman Construction Co., Sumner, v. James and Angel Marcus, Denver, non-payment of services.
State of Iowa v. Dustin William Hall, 39, Osage, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Carl Michael Adams, 34, Shell Rock, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Amanda Michelle Dyer, 31, Moberly, Missouri, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Delicia Ella Olson, 39, Sumner, fifth-degree theft.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Cherisse Marie Ward, 18, Marengo, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, judgment deferred, pay $65 civil penalty, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $49.70 restitution to Walmart, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $60 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR MAY 21-27
SPEEDING: Tarun Abisheik Raja, Naperville, Illinois; Lea Rene Brunssen, Atkins; Taryn Michelle Bortz, Robins; Jose Uriel Lozano, St. Paul, Minnesota; Gail Marie Northness, Waterloo; Daniel Lewis Berkhimer, Spring, Texas; Talea Marie Burt, Cedar Falls; Jordan Christopher Harrington, Maplewood, Minnesota; David Robert Will, Rochester, Minnesota; Susan Ann Parsons, Chipley, Florida; Mason Wyatt Steck, Waterloo; and Rhiannon Marie Hennebeck, Rochester, Minnesota.
OTHERS: Tyler Edward Keith, Marble Rock, dark window or windshield; Michael Riley McAhren, Waterloo, windshield and window requirements; Susan Ann Parsons, Chipley, Florida, dark window or windshield; Donnie Lloyd Wagner, Muscatine; and Cade Michael Williams, Waverly, failure to yield upon entering through highway.