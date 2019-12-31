MARRIAGES
Haylee Lyn Westendorf and Andrew Wayne Piehl, both of Waverly, Dec. 14 in Cedar Falls.
Janelle Renee Templeton and Kaleb Matthew Alexander, both of Waverly, Dec. 18 in Mason City.
DISSOLUTION
Katie Ann (Schmitz) Jeys, Denver, v. Ryan Michael Jeys, Denver.
CASES FILED
Hawkeye Transfer & Storage LLC, Sumner, v. Leon P. and Carolin R. Herold, Sumner, unpaid services rendered.
State of Iowa v. Melissa Dawn Nickerson, 31, Sumner, serious injury by vehicle.
State of Iowa v. Michael Gregg Yeatman Jr., 23, Waverly, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
State of Iowa v. Bonni Faye Soy, 50, Greene, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Caleb Robert Brown, 34, Waverly, third-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Cody Kenneth Heath, 24, Waverly, pled guilty to third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fined $625, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug and alcohol testing, pay $10 DARE fee and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, defendant deemed unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Aaron Michael Britton, 29, Evansdale, pled guilty to enhanced possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, sentenced to up to five years in prison on the meth charge and up to two years on the marijuana charge, concurrent, ordered transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center to begin sentence, fined $1,350 total, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, cooperate with DNA profile, pay $20 DARE fees and $250 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, defendant unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bonds set at $5,000 on the meth charge and $2,000 on the marijuana charge, pay $250 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Aaron Durnin, 31, Waverly, pled guilty to a lesser-included offense of assault domestic abuse by impeding breathing or circulation and child endangerment, sentenced to two, two-year prison terms, suspended, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fined a total of $1,250, suspended, financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol and all other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug and alcohol testing, pay $100 domestic abuse surcharge, complete Iowa Domestic Assault Program, charges are concurrent, additional count of child endangerment and count of false imprisonment are dismissed at defendant’s cost, no-contact order remains in effect through Dec. 20, 2024, which has been modified to allow defendant to have contact with minor children under Department of Human Services supervision or their designee, appeal bonds set at $2,000 for each count, pay $336.61 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Austin Dale Goodrich, 29, Sumner, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee and sign agreement with probation officer, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug testing, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, no civil penalty imposed, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, companion count of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, second companion count of interference with official acts has a plea of guilty, and defendant is ordered to pay a $250 fine and $87.50 surcharge, pay $100 court costs plus any court costs on companion charge.
State of Iowa v. John Michael Hubert, 55, Davenport, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to six days in jail to be served within 90 days, may be served in 48-hour increments, credited for any time previously served, fine waived, pay $10 DARE fee and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, defendant pleads guilty to open container, a scheduled traffic violation, and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Philip Allen Damico, 57, St. Paul, Minnesota, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, pay attorney’s fee when reported, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. June 30 unless all financial obligations, which are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, are paid in full prior to that time, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Ronald John Wilson, 50, Waverly, pled guilty to third-offense OWI, sentenced to up to five years in prison, placed in OWI Prison Program, pending available space defendant is to be released to the custody of the Department of Correctional Services, pay $3,125 fine and $1,093.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, completed drinking driver’s school on Nov. 16-17, driver’s license revoked for six years, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $180 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR DEC. 19-25
SPEEDING: Laura Lea Ackerman, Fredericksburg; Jennifer Lea Helgerson, Holmen, Wisconsin; Kayla Joann Chase, Sumner; Ashley Ann Reson, Oelwein; Timothy Roger Mlsna, St. Michael, Minnesota; Adam Michael Rossin, Waterloo; Jacob Daniel Schmidt, Alta Vista; Ryan David Hopkins, Kingwood, Texas; Darren Patrick Olson, Cedar Rapids; Adriana Fernandez Montelongo, Cedar Rapids; Christopher Rodriguez, Coupland, Texas; Raul Alvarez, Peoria, Illinois; Seth Bryan Thompson, Northfield, Minnesota; Naomi Rose Phillips, Waverly; Charles Patrick Bach, Brown Deer, Wisconsin; Jordyn Lee Harper Chambers, Waterloo; Christopher Dale Corcoran, Dows; Penny Lyn Stevens, Newton; Glenn Robert Livingston, Edgewood; Josie Michelle Wheeler, Nashua; Troy Michael Kastli, Denver; Peter Nace Robinson, Delano, Minnesota; Josie Michelle Wheeler, Nashua; Derek Michael Wilhelms, Waverly; Nicole K. Short, New Hampton; Amelia Rose Dannemueller, Osceola, Wisconsin; Yashwanth Kumar Reddy Adirala, Orlando, Florida; Stephen Thomas Liske, Long Grove; Lauren Alexis Hernandez, Davenport; Jordan Wallace Moore, Cedar Rapids; Connie Sue Baumgard, Greedwood Lake, Minnesota; Alex William Kingery, Waverly; Rudy Gingerich, Waverly; Scott Joel Klapperich, Stacyville; Donald Ray Santee IV, Cedar Rapids; Benjamin William Foelske, Waverly; McKayla Lynn Lebeck, Nashua; Brady Michael Driscoll, Waterloo; Siyu Ren, Hudson; Denise Lynn Haugen, Fredericksburg; Fred John Weber, Denver; Douglas Wallace Gray, Franklin, Tennessee; Maurice Salas Martinez, Seminole, Texas; Lauren Marie Bahnsen, Celina, Texas; Natasha Leigh Marnach, South St. Paul, Minnesota; Sarah Maxine Castro Aquirre, Waterloo; Frederick Kenneth Gaddy Jr., Des Moines; Kayty Aldean Young, Cedar Falls; Lisa Marie Decker, Blue Grass; Justin Scott Baugh Harmon, Waterloo; Bret Paul Lewison, Apple Valley, Minnesota; Anthony James Fairhurst, Waverly; and Scot Lynn Drape, Waverly.
OTHERS: Sarah L. Hershberger, Waterloo, failure to give notice of address or name change; Chad William Kane, Waverly, unsafe backing on highway; Dean Lynn Popes, Tripoli, operation without registration card or plate; Jacob Daniel Schmidt, Alta Vista, no insurance; Patrick Ernest Schanbeck, Watkins, failure to comply with safety regulations; Leslie K. Kingery, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Leslie K. Kingery, Waterloo, no insurance; Corrine Marie Westergreen, Dunkerton, failure to obey yield sign and no insurance; Ashley Marie Neuendorf, Waverly, no insurance; Rudy Gingerich, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Joshua John Luchtenburg, Cedar Falls, no insurance; Jamarr Joseph Tanniehill, Monona, dark window or windshield; Anthony Mark Lee, Tripoli, failure to obey traffic control device; Jaime Valle Baltazar, Fordyce, Arkansas, no valid driver’s license; Clay Robert Shultz, Greene, registration violation; Thomas William Rogers, Seymour, improper rear lamps; Clell Wilbur Howard, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Antwan Derelle Gamblin Sr., Waterloo, no driver’s license; Sarah L. Hershberger, Waterloo, no driver’s license and operating non-registered vehicle; Justin Scott Baugh Harmon, Waterloo, no driver’s license; Carl Limyao, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Cesar Islas Reyes, Waterloo, operation without registration; Dain Edward Ferguson, Waverly, operation without registration; David S. Bontrager, Waverly, failure to yield upon left turn; and Tariq Elimam Ahmad, Cedar Rapids, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.