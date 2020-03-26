CASES FILED
George Schipper Jr., Denver, name change petition to Ricky Laverne Schipper due to a clerical error on birth certificate.
Karen Elise Engels, Cedar Falls, v. Iowa Department of Transportation, Motor Vehicle Division, license revocation appeal.
City of Waverly v. RR LC, Rajesh H. Bhakta, Goliad, Texas, and Ramesh D. Bhakta, San Benito, Texas, et al., petition for title to abandoned property.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Casey Mills, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Sarah M. Wadey, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
H&R Accounts Inc., Moline, Illinois, v. Melissa Cox, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Aaron C. and Leslie Forest, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Dennis Jie Davis, 20, Davenport, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Amanda Lynn O’Brien, 36, Allison, two counts of fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Grady Dean Meyer, 19, Readlyn, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Brandon Jacoby Lambert, 26, New Hartford, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Patrick Michael Campbell, 67, Nashua, leaving the scene of a personal-injury accident.
State of Iowa v. Trevor Joseph Walton, 21, North Waterboro, Maine, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Dallas Lee Fowlkes, 24, Independence, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Kayley Jo Shoen, 23, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Serina Annette Hovden, 21, New Hampton, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Nicole Marie Lutes, 22, Conrad, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Crystal Dawn Orr, 36, Maynard, second-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Dominique Alexis Clark, 18, Waterloo, pled guilty to driving while license barred and possession of marijuana, sentenced to 10 days in jail on the barred license charge and 180 days in jail on the marijuana charge, credited for time previously served, concurrent to each other and to cases in Black Hawk and Chickasaw counties, fined $625 on the barred license charge, suspended, and no fine imposed on the marijuana charge, pay $10 DARE fee and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge on the marijuana charge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for the marijuana charge for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug testing, companion charges of driving while license suspended and no insurance are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the barred license charge and $1,000 on the marijuana charge, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Clarence Lyle Bergmann, 70, Frederika, pled guilty to fourth-degree theft, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended but for four days, concurrent with Black Hawk County case, credited for time previously served, pay $315 fine, $110.25 surcharge, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $603.07 restitution to Riverside Bait Shop, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $135 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Nahara Dalila Mendez, 34, Washington, pled guilty to driving while license revoked, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 60 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in Washington County Jail, fine not imposed, pay $10 DARE fee, pay attorney’s fee, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR MARCH 12-18
SPEEDING: Scott Ryan Knapp, Cedar Rapids; Joshua James Carter, Sherrill; Jasson Renne Ventura Caratachea, Eagan, Minnesota; Richard Joseph Couture Jr., Casselberry, Florida; Amanda Christine John, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Natalie Maureen Norman, Denver; Patrick Andrew Patterson, Walford; Samantha Renee Hoffman, Waterloo; Kerri Brianna Leohr, Denver; Brendan Samuel Cunningham, Iowa City; Kyser Kenneth Allen, Sumner; Tyler James Dochinak, Princeton, Minnesota; Daniel Ray Rogers, Cedar Falls; Jackson Jehbehn Jr., Austin, Minnesota; Courtnie Marie Feckers, New Hartford; Michael Lee Mercil, Cedar Rapids; Julio Cesar Hinojosa, Houston; Clarence Lamar Martin, Osage; Sara A. Buls, Tripoli; Rodney A. Verschage, Kewanee, Illinois; Timothy Daniel Cashill, Stacy, Minnesota; Mark Charles Skarohlid, Minnetonka, Minnesota; Sidney Elizabeth Baker, Janesville; Patricia Ehe Balko, Cottage Grove, Minnesota; Steve Orie Mallinger, East Bethel Minnesota; Jannelle Rea Price, Sumner; Loren Thomas Richards, Argusville, North Dakota; Dustin Mark Howe, Mason City; Daniel H. Steber, Marion, Illinois; Sanjay Ramharaksh Yadav, Houston; Reid Roghan, Sumner; Rick Fukiau Mananga, Waterloo; Daniel James Diekema, Iowa City; Gordon Joe Dorn, Denver; Seth Allen Benham, Tripoli; Blake Matthew Thiesse, Trempealeau, Wisconsin; Heather Elizabeth Martin, Denver; Nicole Kay Ericson, Oelwein; Ronald Lowell Ward, Fayette; Martha Jane Hemmingson Van Beek, Iowa City; Cameron Scott Bierle, Hudson; Francis Joseph O’Hara, Rochester, Minnesota; Julie Marie Gibson, Shell Rock; Paul Leonard Calo, Southington, Connecticut; Brett Allen Echer, Des Moines; Decota Marie Ender, Cedar Falls; Mariano Enrique Escobar, Waterloo; and Randy Lester Schult, Janesville.
OTHERS: Joshua Christopher Place, Cedar Falls, no insurance; Jasson Renne Ventura Caratachea, Eagan, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Leonardo Santos Cruz, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Tony L. Ellison, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Jared Steven Carl Miller, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Garry Lee Jurgensen, Fredericksburg, operating non-registered vehicle; Bradley Cheyne Heefner, Cedar Rapids, defective or unauthorized muffler system; Michael Anthony Laws, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate and driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; Owen V. McClave, Toms River, New Jersey, operating non-registered vehicle; Bradley Richard Sperfslage, Jesup, improper rear lamps; James Gene Rickert, Olivia, Minnesota, hours of service violation and five counts of failure to comply with safety regulations; Brian Duane Hull, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Wesley David Wegman, Lawler, dark window or windshield; Brayden Joseph Bradfield, Janesville, dark window or windshield; Emily Page Watterson, Plainfield, failure to use seat belt by a minor; Ethan Robert Litterer, Clarksville, dark window or windshield; Tyler David Stoner, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Matthew Dean Buls, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Matthew Christian Haug, Omaha, Nebraska, dark window or windshield; Lester Lee Helmuth, Albia, dark window or windshield; Mason Lee Ackerson, Waverly, vehicles fail to respond to steady red light; Dawn Lee Mason, Waverly, failure to maintain registration plate; Susan Rangus, Hills, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Krystal Nicole Adams, Iowa City, failure to display registration plate; Kendra Lea Marlette, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Nicole Pearl Kleckner, Waverly, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Charles E.M. Durley III, Wright City, Missouri, failure to comply with safety regulations; Andrew Stephan Corwin, Greene, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Shawn Durrell Loggins, St. Louis, failure to have a valid license; Joshua Christopher Place, Cedar Falls, operating non-registered vehicle; Brandi Lynn Louise Homeister, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Tammy jean Kiehn, Plainfield, operating non-registered vehicle; Duane Allan Blasberg, Tripoli, failure to have a valid driver’s license; Tiana Sherre Phillips, Waterloo, failure to have valid license/permit; Lucas Jeffrey Riley, Waterloo, registration violation; Tyler James Wiebke, Waverly, underage alcohol possession; Patience Lee Klein, Tiffin, operation without registration; Casey Caleb Noel, Waverly, registration violation; Brady Wayne Fox, Kingston, Oklahoma, failure to use seat belt; Leslie Ann Harvey, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Morgyn Elizabeth Anderson, Dumont, failure to use seatbelt; Hulices Mireles, Des Moines, dark window/windshield; Kallie Nicole Frush, Elk Run Heights, failure to stop on a steady red signal; and Josie Michelle Wheeler, Nashua, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled.