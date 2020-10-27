DISSOLUTIONS
Ty Trafelet, Sumner, v. Christian Trafelet, Sumner.
Mark Andrew Roth, Janesville, v. Lisa Ann Roth, Tama.
Tammi Jo Moothart, Readlyn, v. Wade Donald Moothart, Waverly.
CASES FILED
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Troy Weese, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Sean Burke, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
Bank of America N.A. v. Emily Susan Koenigsfeld, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
First Security State Bank, Evansdale, v. Dustin J. Beachler, Tripoli, defaulted loan collection.
State of Iowa v. Ray Winston Fisher, 23, Vicksburg, Mississippi, domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air or blood.
State of Iowa v. Derrick Justin Green, 42, Waterloo, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Shaquia Shapri Johnson, 23, Waterloo, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Michael James Lensing, 22, Charles City, third-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Kelly Jo Cline, 47, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Allison Marie McPherson, 32, Waterloo, pled to third-degree attempted burglary and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, sentenced to up to two years in prison on the attempted burglary charge, suspended, and 180 days in jail on the drug charge, suspended but for eight days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, sentences concurrent, fine of $625 on the attempted burglary charge is suspended, pay $315 fine and $47.25 surcharge on the drug charge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, defendant is unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years in the attempted burglary charge and one year on the drug charge, sign probation agreement and pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, cooperate with DNA profiling, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the attempted burglary charge and $1,000 on the drug charge, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Leann Mary Vorwald, 51, Fredericksburg, pled guilty to fourth-degree theft, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $315 civil penalty by April 16, 2021, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, and $449.62 restitution to Walmart based on payment plan set by the retailer, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. April 16, 2021, unless all financial obligations are paid by the time of the hearing, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kaylee Jo McVay, 19, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to first-offense possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, must submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, no civil penalty imposed, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. April 20, 2021, unless all financial obligations, which are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, are paid prior to that time, pay $30 attorney’s fee, companion charge of improper rear lamps is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Keri Lynn Lais, 32, Waverly, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to up to two years in prison, placed in OWI prison program, pending space, defendant is released to the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services, pay $1,875 fine and $281.25 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for six years, must complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kayla Jo Seppelt, 30, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served if time is served in jail, may serve in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of failure to use headlamps when required is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR OCT. 15-21
SPEEDING: Craig Maurice Ceurvorst, Bloomington, Minnesota; Megan Lynn Horn, Waterloo; Frank Dion Wylie, Faribault, Minnesota; Yuber Souwelian, Mesa, Arizona; Soubhagya Rabi Behera, Oak Park, Illinois; Lyle Edward Arildsen, Buford, Georgia; Jessica Marie Castle, Stewartville, Minnesota; William M. Bindel, Surprise, Arizona; Nicole Marie Vega, Postville; Katherine Ashley Emry Durno, Clinton; Hajiadan Hassan Sumaya, Bloomington, Minnesota; Darnell Terrail Mosley II, Davenport; Kathryn Alexis Henning, Grafton; Senedin Ismet Begic, West Concord, Minnesota; Bryandre Keith Samuels, East St. Louis, Illinois; Russell Dean Timm, Tipton; James Craig Prince, Mason City; Diane Marie Latusick, Hazleton; Nancy E. Meyer, Sumner; Oaceseaya Lorraine Q. Harris, Shoreview, Minnesota; Rachid Kwame Eli Attipoe, North Liberty; Zachary Michael Schaefer, St. Louis; Kassandra L. Roberts, Waterloo; Latacha Williams, Chicago; Lindsay Tieskoetter, Sumner; Aaron Richard Bible, Minneapolis; Marlys Ann Elizabeth Hall, mason City; Mindy Hernandez, Hawkeye; Michael Moss, Denver; Elizabeth A. Cass, Peru, Illinois; Daniel Albert Demarco, Iowa City; Stephanie L. Hurst, Hobart, Indiana Jean Marie Oudekerk, Tripoli; Nyanwel Duang Arop, Perry; Linnie Cassandra Magnuson, Waterloo; Isaac Oliver Damhoff, Morrison, Illinois; Dennis Daryl Adams, Evansdale; Timothy J. Uryasz, Canton, Illinois; Julayne Ann Muller, Oelwein; Sarah Lynn Westendorf, Fredericksburg; Mariah Marie Steva, Denver; Joan Marie Eggena, Cedar Falls; Georgia E. Park, Lenzburg, Illinois; Samuel Joseph Schraut, Stillwater, Minnesota; Thomas John Hidding, New Hampton; Zachery Michael Quentin, Waverly; Chad L. Benham, Denver; Brandon Lee Grover, Clarksville; Mario Loera Rodriguez, Postville; Levi Morgan Meyer, Glenville, Minnesota; Dante Leon Block, Waterloo; Logan W. Zacharias, Wilmington, Illinois; Tricia Sue Petersen, Clarksville; Alexander Mark Pothast, Newton; Jeffrey Blake Palmer, St. Cloud, Minnesota; Landon J. Wolfe, Dietrich, Illinois; Mariah Marie Steva, Denver, two counts; Jullian Jae Scottston, Cannon Falls, Minnesota; Gabriel Robert Ricketts, Denver; Demi Marie Prichard, Bellevue; Jon James Clinton, Denver; Mandy Michelle Harkness, Cedar Falls; Jeffrey Allen Rottink, Clarksville; and Jacob John Georgen, Manchester.
OTHERS: Yuber Souwelian, Mesa, Arizona, no valid driver’s license; Ryan Adam Loomis, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kayosha Ann Vileta, Hawkeye, operation without registration card or plate; Dalton Michael Haverkamp, Grundy Center, dark window or windshield; Murphy McKay Straight, Waterloo, no insurance; Kevin R. Presuto, Ringoes, New Jeresy, windshield and window requirements and defective tires; Dalton James Hackman, Waucoma, dark window or windshield; Larry Allen Hilliard, Cedar Rapids, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kyle David Freese, Alta, no insurance; Kassandra L. Roberts, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Justin Joseph Wagner, Gilbertville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Daniel Albert Demarco, Iowa City, operation without registration card or plate; Jason John Woodring, Fredericksburg, no valid driver’s license and failure to comply with safety regulations; Anjela Chariss Michiko Foster Waterman, Waverly, vehicles fail to response to steady red light; Andrew Robert Steffens, Ely, dark window or windshield; Juan Jesus Botello Lara, Fredericksburg, no valid driver’s license; Jonathan Michael Schnuelle, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Adam Jacob Biretz, Waterloo, texting and driving; Nolan Watson, Decorah, no insurance; Daniel Wayne Goldsmith, Chadfield, Minnesota, failure to comply with safety regulations; Alexander Mark Pothast, Newton, operating non-registered vehicle; Penelope Suzanne Stull, Cedar Falls, unsafe approach/failure to slow down upon approaching emergency vehicle; Emily Sharon Scholten, Waverly, registration violation; Todd E. Southworth, Waterloo, operation without registration; and Wilma D. Franzen, Waverly, failure to yield half of the roadway.