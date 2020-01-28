MARRIAGE
Skyler Rey Widner and Kyle Ray Ramsey, both of Denver, Jan. 17 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTION
Carolyn Ann Weber, Minneapolis, v. Paul Herman Weber, Denver.
CASES FILED
Eric Anton Lee, Waverly, petition to change first name to Erik.
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company N.A., f.k.a. The Bank of New York Trust Company, as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., as trustee for Home Loan Trust 2006-HI4, v. Denise I. and Steven C. Lundberg, Readlyn, et al., mortgage foreclosure.
Bethany and Jacob Rommel, Cedar Falls, v. Michelle and Russell Spurgeon, Waverly, libel/slander/defamation
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Samantha Congdon, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Amy Krueger, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Carly Malia and Matthew Chestnut, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Crown Asset Management LLC, assignee of Comenity Bank/The Buckle, v. Nicole Wilkens, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Daniel Paulus, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Yancey Dylan Boss, 39, Cedar Falls, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Samuel Bruce Lane, 24, Sumner, second-offense domestic abuse assault and simple assault.
State of Iowa v. Dallas Michael James, 24, Waverly, third-of-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Ricky Dean King, 35, Lawler, third-degree harassment.
State of Iowa v. Spencer Lee Holm, 64, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Anthony David Fiegen, 55, Dubuque, second-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Dylan Scott Jacobs, 21, Clarksville, found guilty by jury of eluding, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended, pay $625 fine and $218.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, defendant also pleads to companion traffic citations of speeding and failure to obey traffic control device and will pay scheduled fines, companion charge of violation of conditions of a restricted license has been dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $407.30 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Angela Arlene Gray, 42, Sumner, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to five days in jail to be served within 60 days, may serve in Fayette County Jail, credited for time previously served, fined $625, suspended, pay attorney’s fee when reported, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, companion charge of operation without registration card/plate is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jesseca Ellen Menzel, 29, Waverly, pled guilty to third-degree burglary, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for two to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fined $750, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse or mental health evaluations and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug and/or alcohol testing, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Damian Antonio Rivera-Candelario, 19, Fredericksburg, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on probation for six months, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sign and follow probation agreement, pay attorney’s fee when reported, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. July 21 unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, subject to random drug/alcohol testing, pay $521.53 court costs, state has made motion to dismiss companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Paul Michael Weidler, 18, Waverly, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $65 fine, $22.75 surcharge, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, $3.29 restitution to Kwik Star and $60 court costs, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $250, a motion to dismiss a second fifth-degree theft charge is pending.
State of Iowa v. Jeron Demar Faulkner, 36, Minneapolis, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail, defendant is currently incarcerated in Minnesota and is given credit for 48 hours served there, fine waived, pay $10 DARE fee and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, unable to pay attorney’s fee, financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Tony Lewis Grider, 57, Waterloo, pled guilty to trespassing, sentenced to five days in jail to be served within 60 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, fine not imposed, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $500, pay $185.52 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Tamaris Ryan Gary Sr., 35, Waterloo, pled guilty to driving while license revoked, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 60 days, credited for time previously served, $1,000 fine is not imposed, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Anthony Charles Smith, 43, Charles City, pled guilty to driving while license revoked, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 60 days, credited for time previously served, fined $1,000, suspended, any financial obligation is payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, also pleads guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, companion charge of driving while license under suspension is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Alan Perry Burgess, 41, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended but for four days to be served within 90 days, credited for time previous served, may serve two days in DOT-approved hotel program, may serve in 48-hour increments, pay $625 fine, $218.75 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, companion charge of failure to use headlamps is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JAN. 16-22
SPEEDING: Dylan Scott Jacobs, Clarksville; Anthony Stephen Blanchard, Charles City; Alyssa Helen Wells, Mason City; Daniel Hernandez Lopez, Hampton; Danny L. Block, Sumner; Mark Thomas Pennebaker, Cedar Rapids; Elizabeth Anne Simmons, Sumner; Joshua Allen Clark, Memphis, Tennessee; Drew Leon Reicks, Postville; Black James Johnson, Latimer; Chalres Harold Passe, Rochester, Minnesota; Abdullah Abdulhadi G. Alqahtani, Cedar Falls; Hannah Marie Richards, Hawkeye; Wendy Kris Hauser, Indianola; Daniel Nicodemus Martin, Plymouth, Minnesota; Jeraldine Marilyn Taylor, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Joseph V. Waggoner, New Windsor, Illinois; Benjamin Michael Sulzberger, Ames; Leonidas R. Mendoza, Chicago; Breanna Lynn Power, Blooming Prairie, Minnesota; Ligang Liu, Chicago; Ryan Joseph Kleitsch, Fairbank; Tammy Marie Seessel, Woodbury, Minnesota; Olivia Malilay Chase, Minneapolis; Jacqueline Anne Edwards, Falcon Heights, Minnesota; Colin Christian Becker, Jesup; Benjamin Ross Wood, Sumner; Mohan B. Chirumamilla, Maryland Heights, Missouri; Chelsey Lynn Eck, White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Dannon William Donahue, Burnsville, Minnesota; John Allen Calhoun, Sumner; and Trisha Kay Garcia, Hampton.
OTHERS: Dylan Scott Jacobs, Clarksville, failure to obey traffic control device; B.J. Todd Bremer, Webster City, no valid driver’s license; Alexandra Irene Cain, Waverly, no insurance; Alyssa Helen Wells, Mason City, no valid driver’s license; Daniel Hernandez Lopez, Hampton, no valid driver’s license; Chad Robert Kannegieter, Waterloo, failure to possess valid license while operating motor vehicle; Heather Kristine Stalzer, Waverly, texting and driving; Jared Joseph Eiklenborg, Greene, maximum gross weight violation — 8,001-9,000 pounds and maximum group axle weight violations — 3,001-4,000 pounds and 4,001-5,000 pounds; Ruby Sela Contreras, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate and no valid driver’s license; Kayla R. Doty, Clarksville, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; Michelle Marie Reese, Cresco, no insurance; Kevin Allen Pira, Cresco, operation without registration card or plate; Paul Thomas Ackerson, Cedar Falls, improper rear lamps; Tamara Michelle Miller, Fairbank, registration violation; Brody Kyle James Tomlinson, Ames, dark window or windshield; Andrew Roethler, Janesville, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Russell Monroe Brymer, Nashua, failure to use child restraint device; Melanie L. Warburton, Janesville, failure to yield upon left turn; Rosario Abigail Flores, Waverly, registration violation; Keith August Hanson, Clermont, failure to comply with safety regulations; James Schroers Nicholas, New Prague, Minnesota, hours of service violation; Michelle Lee Wetzel, Cedar Falls, stopping, standing or parking where prohibited; Dannon William Donahue, Burnsville, Minnesota, no driver’s license and operating non-registered vehicle; Ty Merle Pree, Center Point, failure to dim; Shay Marie Swinton, Shell Rock, registration violation; Matina Renee Clark, Allison, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Daniel Troy Aguilera, Waverly, registration violation; Keaton Robert Hughes, Waverly, failure to display registration plates; Austin Ryan Meyer, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; Lexus Shea Carpenter, Waverly, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus; Melinda Sue Berends, Waverly, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; and Elijah Faye O’Neal, Waverly, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus.