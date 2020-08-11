DISSOLUTION
David G. Bobst, Tripoli, v. Danielle M. Bobst, Readlyn.
CASES FILED
State of Florida, Department of Revenue, on behalf of Kristiane Marie Lampman, v. Curtis Michael Storer, Waverly, child support debt collection.
R.D. Drenkow & Co. Inc., d.b.a. Advantage Administrators, Waverly, and Fortress Benefit Services, Waverly, v. Dean Zelle, Waverly, Mike Reitmajer, Waverly, and Central Insurance, a division of Central Bank, violation of non-compete agreements, misappropriation of trade secrets, unauthorized use of trade secrets and injunctive relief.
American Family Insurance, as subrogee of John and Pam Campbell, Waverly, v. Brooke Koleno, Waverly, motor-vehicle accident.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Patricia L. Homeister, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Delaney Moran, Clarinda, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Cameron Andrew Randall, 23, Sumner, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Michael Douglas Creger, 30, Evansdale, first-offense simulated public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Jamie Michelle Hadwin, 37, Waverly, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Delicia Ella Olson, 39, Sumner, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $65 civil penalty, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $101.54 court costs. Also pled guilty to second charge of fifth-degree theft, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $65 civil penalty, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, $249.27 restitution to Readlyn Veterinary Clinic and $41.54 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Damani Derrod Green, 20, Waverly, pled guilty to domestic abuse causing bodily injury, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for four days to be served within 120 days, credited for any time previously served, concurrent with a probation violation, original offense second-offense possession of marijuana, fine waived, pay $100 Domestic Abuse surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney fees, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, no-contact order was previously lifted, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jimmy Jerome Harkey, 36, Charles City, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for five days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served if sentence is served in jail, may serve in 48-hour increments and in the Floyd County Jail, may serve two days in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 crime services surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Blake Gordon Smith, 27, Sumner, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 180 days, credited for any time served if sentence served in jail, may serve sentence in DOT-approved hotel program, play $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Anthony David Fiegen, 55, Dubuque, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended but for 15 days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve sentence in the Dubuque County Jail with work release privileges at the discretion of the sheriff, pay $1,875 fine, $281.25 crime services surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license is revoked for one year, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, also pleads guilty to companion charge of failure to maintain control, a simple misdemeanor, and will pay scheduled fine, further companion charge of open container is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Gregory Ray Dana, 70, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for seven days to be served within 180 days, may serve in 48-hour increments, pay $625 fine and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Jeremiah Johnson, 26, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, may serve in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, companion charge of open container is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JULY 30-AUG. 5
SPEEDING: Morgan Ryan Lee Irving, Waterloo; Kathleen Ann Duffin, St. Louis; Justin Tyler Fretheim, Calmar; Melissa Marie Henderson, Rogers, Minnesota; Jordan Todd Borwig, Denver; Crystal Kay Lien, Oelwein; Ashlyn Lou Rose Moen, Janesville; Brandon John Rover, Altoona; Kenneth Dwight Smith, Waverly; Takisha Jean Ransom, Minneapolis; Eduardo Andres Rodriguez, Shell Rock; Jennifer Lee Garrison, Minnesota Lake, Minnesota; Liana Jacy Gabaldon, Iowa City; Connor James Molnar, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Harley Ann Marie Westcott, Tripoli; William Bingham Wright, Morgantown, West Virginia; Gary J. Hildebrand, Morden, Manitoba, Canada; Cherylynn Duffy, Oelwein; Bryan Kenneth Bender, Summit, Mississippi; Kasumi Annabelle Rupert, Cedar Rapids; Aron Anderson Zheng, St. Louis Park, Minnesota; Jesus Maria Gutierrez Rodriguez, New Hampton; Destiny Tanya Armstead, Waverly; Tierra Monae Williams, Mankato, Minnesota; Aaron Duane VanSickle, Minneapolis; Mathew James Woods, Des Moines; James L. Alexander, Haltom City, Texas; Samantha Jolene Charley, Tripoli; Lawanda Gail Warren, Minneapolis; Alanna Jo Hepker, Maynard; Angela Marie Tarwater, Judsonia, Arkansas; Boulos Nassar, Coralville; Michael Anthony Rifai, Cape Coral, Florida; Anthony Naim Ramadan Sr., Rochester, Minnesota; Cort Andrew Brown, Waukee; Michael Allen Rainey, Gulfport, Mississippi; Scott LeeVan Raden, Janesville; Delvic Bakutu Yomi Kalala, Iowa City; Jordan Tyler Kline, Clermont; Breonte N. Smith, Joliet, Illinois; Connie Jean Joylani, Waverly; Wadeen Joy Rivas, Orion, Illinois; Brianna Taylor Kirchhoff, Tripoli; Jason Richard Capenos, West Newton, Pennsylvania; Jay Daniel Halweg, Decorah; Melanie Lynn Coooper, New Boston, Texas; Hannah Douglas Lowell, Eldora; Anthony Charles Iovine, Clarksville; Kevin L. Zwier, Minneapolis; Emily Rae Lowe, Des Moines; Nicholas R. Schutte, Fredericksburg; Caity Jane Lane, Port Charlotte, Florida; Joshua Blue Osborn, Vinton; Michael John Hoeper, Waverly; Mannooj Chandrasekaran, Dumas, Texas; Tequilla Monique Pledge, Hiawatha; Muhammed Cehic, Waterloo; Thad Nickolas Long, Bondurant; Alyssa Marie Starnes, Waterloo; Mikel William Buchanan, Waterloo; Thomas Justus Pattee, Cedar Falls; Cody John Anderson, Fredericksburg; Colton Noah Hinderacker, Waverly; Shane Allan Miller, Tripoli; Quade Jacob Ryan, Waverly; Becky Lynn Kibbee, Janesville; and Owen James Denholm, Cedar Falls.
OTHERS: Trevor J. Walton, North Waterboro, Maine, open container by passenger; Brandon John Rover, Altoona, dark window or windshield; Antu Salvador Pardo Requena, Waverly, violation of graduated license condition; Alexander James Bass, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Jacob Howard Straw, Waterloo, no insurance; James R. Green, Jerseyville, Illinois, dark window or windshield; Madison Leigh Mims, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Allison Nicole Tibbott, Edgewood, first-offense underage alcohol possession/purchase; Kristine Sue Puls, Conrad, texting and driving; Trent William Pavelec, Tripoli, failure to maintain or use seat belts; Cole Christopher Davis, Wellman, dark window or windshield; Kendrick Dejuan Snow, Sallis, Mississippi, dark window or windshield and no valid driver’s license; Lamar Douglas Anderson, Mason City, no insurance and driving while license suspended; Jesse Richard Degroote, Shell Rock, no insurance, operating non-registered vehicle and driving while license suspended; Anastacio Guadalupe Lara Ramirez, Concord, North Carolina, hours of service violation and no Iowa fuel permit; Aaron J. Wenthold, Waucoma, dark window or windshield and failure to display registration plate; Steven Jay Johnson, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Oliver Perez, New Hampton, no valid driver’s license; Jeremy David Burk, Eagle Grove, failure to use child restraint device; Maria Teresa Jacobo Romero, Columbus Junction, dark window or windshield; Caleb Joseph Brady, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license and failure to comply with safety regulations; Jeffrey S. Hoover, Elma, dark window or windshield; Francis Leslie Brown, Nashua, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations; David Leonard Luzum, Fort Atkinson, maximum group axle weight violations – 6,001-7,000 pounds and 4,001-5,000 pounds; Mark Robert Cuvelier, Cresco, dark window or windshield; Brian James Perzynski, Riceville, failure to comply with safety regulations; Roger David Mihm, Fort Atkinson, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations; Ethan David Reyerson, Waverly, violation of graduated license condition; John Antonio Medina Jr., Waterloo, no driver’s license; Cole James McCoy, Waterloo, failure to obey traffic sign; Morgan Ryan Lee Irving, Waterloo, driving while license suspended; Makenzie Rebecca Nuss, Tripoli, driving while license suspended; Michelle Lee Snyder, New Hampton, driving while license under suspension; and Tasheka L. Ward, Waverly, driving while license suspended.