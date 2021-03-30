DISSOLUTION
Megan Joyce (McCreary) Marvets, Janesville, v. Cody Michael Marvets, Readlyn.
CASES FILED
Natasha A. Rogers, Waverly, petition to change child’s name.
Makayla Scheffert, Waverly, petition to change child’s name.
State of Iowa, ex rel. C.E.G., v. Austin D. Goodrich, Waverly, petition to establish child support obligation.
Peyton Benson, Tripoli, v. Patrick LaConte, Tripoli, custody petition.
Lucas Shane, Iowa Falls, v. Marie Walters, Denver, equity petition.
Lawrence Hamby, currently in custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections in Fort Madison, v. State of Iowa, postconviction relief for DNA test, ineffective counsel and new evidence.
MM Finance LLC, d.b.a. E-Z Money Check Cashing, v. Fanessa M. Olmstead, Waverly, returned check.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Gary Lindaman, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Jacob J. Boos, Denver, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Dillon Thomas Chase, 28, Mason City, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Jeremy John Wion, 44, Waterloo, violation of no-contact/protection order.
State of Iowa v. Cheryl Ann Walters, 48, Hampton, violation of no-contact/protection order.
State of Iowa v. Mason Lee Ackerson, 19, Waverly, second-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Jamal Ruiz, 19, Waterloo, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Elijah Martiz Davis, 34, Waterloo, third-offense OWI, two counts of child endangerment and interference with official acts causing bodily injury.
State of Iowa v. Kerensa Joy Burkhardt, 46, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Joshua Caleb Burrell, 28, Nashua, pled guilty to providing false identification information, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $105.
State of Iowa v. Cody Gene Craun, 24, Sumner, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, may serve in DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time previously served if time is served in jail, pay $625 fine and $93.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $245 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Alan Saunders, 33, Denver, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended but for five days to be served within 90 days, credited for time previously served, may serve two days in a DOT-approved hotel program, may serve in 48-hour increments, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $1,250, pay $430.17 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR MARCH 18-24
SPEEDING: Abdirizaq Ali Abdi, Columbia Heights, Minnesota; Georgia Sue Patterson, St. Louis; Brent Michael Trandahl, Farmington, Minnesota; Kellap Clyde Grant, Waterloo; Davaughn Dejuan Prince, Fergus Falls, Minnesota; Codie Lyn Smith, Osage; Regina R. Rojas, Waterloo; Jesse Reed Kinzenbaw, Marion; Alexus Bonita Peppers, St. Paul, Minnesota; Darwin Scott Brunko, Shell Rock; Dakota David See, Waterloo; Jenna Lynn Kulish, Cresco; Brooke Jo Scroggins, Evansdale; Emmanuel Wongen, Brooklyn, Minnesota; Paige Elizabeth Johnson, Danville; Summer A. Herrmann, Charles City; Richard Alan Mulling, Denver; Alexis Leigh Hinderaker, Tripoli; Sarah Ann Stevelinck, Lyons, Colorado; Lincoln Alijandru Dean, Cedar Falls; Kendra Jean Kalthoff, Cold Spring, Minnesota; Melinda Sue Heinz, Cedar Falls; Josiah Edward Nahenahe Fuller, Waterloo; Courtney Anne Wolfe, Mason City; Jamie Robert Miller, Webster City; Smit Harivadan Mistry, Hendersonville, Tennessee; Laura S. Peterson, Prior Lake, Minnesota; Josiah Edward Nahenahe Fuller, Waterloo; Derek M. Fenstermacher, Valley Park, Missouri; Dmitri Pichtchanski, Columbia Heights, Michigan; Mary Jo Williams, Tipton; Emmy Louise Hein, Cedar Rapids; Taryn Lee Willbee, Tripoli; Brent Byers Janssen, Ackley; Kevin Charles Endelman, Cedar Falls; Kathleen Ellen Liddle, Tripoli; Jasmin Dawn Ollendick, Charles City; Morgan Shae Finck, Dunkerton; Courtney Kathryn Schulte Wikan, Waukon; Michael J. McAvoy, Hawarden; Sarah Jean Hassan, Frederika; Kyle Bradley Borkgren, Alpha, Illinois; Jason Anthony Harman, Saffell, Arkansas; Natalie Jean Meyer, Sumner; Gary Joseph Rosauer, Gilbertville; Johnathan Ross Pinkerton, Cedar Rapids; Monica Lynn Kendall, Rochester, Minnesota; Chelsey Renee Porter, Waverly; Emily Ann Fontana, Ankeny; Shannon Kay Escobar, Waverly; and Anthony Gabriel Beltran, Janesville.
OTHERS: Davaughn Dejuan Prince, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, violation of instructional permit limitation; Lonnie Joe Cochran, Waterloo, no insurance and two counts of driving while license suspended; Alexus Bonita Peppers, St. Paul, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license and failure to use child restraint device; Kyle Michael Tapke, Waterloo, no insurance; Jenna Lynn Kulish, Cresco, no insurance and operation without registration card or plate; Hannah Keller, Nashua, operation without registration card or plate; Joshua Dean Debower, Aplington, violation of conditions of restricted license and driving while license suspended; Brett A. Albertson, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Samuel Tereso Banuelos, Compton, California, failure to carry registration card; Alex R. Wolter, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Jacob Todd Mundt, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Amber Nicole cox, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle and no valid driver’s license; Dustin D.J. Kainoa Gonsalves, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Brandi Rae Nichols, Evansdale, registration violation; Kurt Robert Petersen, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; Delah Latanya Murphy, Cedar Rapids, no valid driver’s license; Eric John Nolan Kringlen, Oelwein, texting and driving; Amber lea Nielsen, Evansdale, dark window or windshield; Robert Gene Wethington, Andover, Illinois, failure to comply with safety regulations; Trevor Lowell Joseph Watson, Lime Springs, failure to comply with safety regulations; Michael Robert Robocki, Central City, dark window or windshield; Sharon Ann Hanson, Minneapolis, no valid driver’s license; Matthew John Tekippe, Manchester, dark window or windshield; Raymond Sheppard III, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Shaun Christopher Dehning, Decorah, dark window or windshield; Christopher Robinson, Davenport, dark window or windshield; Austen William Pagel, Klemme, operation without registration card or plate; Rickie Lynn Thacher, Readlyn, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jason Anthony Harman, Saffell, Arkansas, no valid driver’s license; Melisa Sifuentes, New Hampton, failure to have a valid license; Justin Philip Thorson, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Robin P. Essex, Burnsville, Minnesota, operating non-registered vehicle; Justin Danile Kime, Waucoma, school stop violation; Ryan Lee Rodenberg, Colesburg, safety belts/safety harness required; Brady Lavern Block, Tripoli, safety belts/safety harness required; Chrissa Kay Malli, Amana, failure to maintain registration plate; Malvin Tarol Lokeijak, Waterloo, failure to dim; Walter Carlmai Clanre, Waterloo, operation without registration; Keenan Lenell Coleman, Waterloo, driving while license suspended; Scott E. Judas, Denver, driving while license suspended; and Alan Dale Starkweather, Waverly, driving while license suspended.