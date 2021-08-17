MARRIAGE
Carmen Mae Goedken and Marquis Darnell Stephens, both of Waverly, July 31 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTION
Derrick Michael Bartels, Fredericksburg, v. Alexis Jean Bartels, Waverly.
CASES FILED
First National Bank of Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska, v. Carol S. Westpfahl, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
Discover Bank v. Daphne Zupke, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
JH Met Subsidiary B Liquidating Trust, assignee of JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC v. Casey Noel, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
TD Bank USA N.A. v. Justin L. Dicken, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Richard C. Schulz Real Estate, Ryan C. Schulz administrator, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, v. Donald Schulz, Waverly, forcible entry and detainer because owner is deceased, and administrator plans to sell property.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Eddie Cooper, Waverly, medical debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Stacey Shader, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Carol VanHauen, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Jared Steven Carl Miller, 20, Fredericksburg, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Whittney Adeline Tomkins, 25, Hudson, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Damon Deyo Schmidt, 19, Waterloo, first-offense OWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Ty’Kari Dionterrell Run Bell, 18, Evansdale, possession of a fictitious license, ID card or form.
State of Iowa v. Joanna Rae Byers, 32, Charles City, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Vaughn Diamond Matthew, 29, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Timothy Sean Anderson, 18, Waterloo, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Michael David Gilbert, 52, Cedar Rapids, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. William Alexander Thompson, 28, Westgate, driving while license revoked.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Matthew John Steere, 48, Waverly, pled guilty to two counts of driving while license barred and possession of marijuana, sentenced to 25 days in jail on each of the barred license charges and 180 days in jail on the marijuana charge, suspended but for 25 days, all to be served within 180 days, concurrent to each other and a Black Hawk County serious misdemeanor charge, may all be served in the Waterloo Residential Facility, fines of $880 on each barred license charge are suspended, fine on the marijuana charge is waived, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on each of the barred license charges and $1,000 on the marijuana charge, pay $271 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Flora Mae Epley, 41, Sumner, pled guilty to two counts of identity theft, judgment deferred, placed on probation for two to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee and sign agreement with probation officer, abstain from alcohol and all illegal substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, submit to substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $1,737.33 restitution to Kerndt Brothers Bank in West Union, fines of $1,500 are suspended, financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $409.55 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Casey Jo Pemberton, 24, Woodbury, Minnesota, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 35 days in jail, credited as served in full, pay $315 fine and $47.25 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, no attorney fee, additional charges of second-degree theft and ongoing criminal conduct along with companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and open container are all dismissed at defendant’s cost, also pled guilty to interference with official acts, ordered to pay $250 fine and $37.50 surcharge, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Mary Patricia Cummings, 58, Denver, pled guilty to second-degree criminal mischief and reckless use of fire or explosives, judgment deferred, placed on probation for three to five years on the criminal mischief charge and one year on the explosives charge, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sign agreement with probation officer, currently being treated at Cedar Valley Ranch in Benton County, pay victim restitution if/when reported, civil penalty of $1,025 on the criminal mischief charge is suspended, ordered to pay $420 civil penalty on the explosives charge, cooperate with DNA profiling, all obligations payable in installments or at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Andrew Miguel Alonza Villagrana, 28, Coralville, pled guilty to first-offense transfer of a pistol or revolver to a person under 21, pay $430 fine, $64.50 surcharge and $100 court costs, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $1,000.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR AUG. 5-11
SPEEDING: Everett Aaron Plunkett, Marshall, Texas; Kaleb Joseph Keppler, Oelwein; Kevion Jamal Gibbs, West Point, Mississippi; Glenneisha Williams, Belmond; Jennifer Marie Wood, Crystal, Minnesota; Tameshia S.D. Bennett, Kansas City, Missouri; Erin Graber Zanetti, St. Michael, Minnesota; Melody Maye Pahl, Oelwein; Nathan Lawrence Betru, St. Paul, Minnesota; Jose Enrique Gonzalez, Dallas; Marlana D. Knutson, Menomonie, Wisconsin; Donis Delmer Medina Izaguirre, Iowa City; Brandon Dametries Harris, Charles City; Dominique Izell Powell Smith, St. Louis; Brett Jermill Glynn, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Gosen Eljadael Ngombe, Henderson, Nevada; Aaron Michael Brandt, Readlyn; Kayla Marie Rennison, Sacramento, California; Keren Madeleine Vega Cartagena, Lake Mills; Samuel George Eveland, St. Louis; Christopher Dale Corcoran, Dows; Keith Robert Mann, Mason City; Paetyn Marie Blockhus, Cresco; Nicholas Aaron Endwisle, Fredericksburg; Zoey Mikaya Crushshon, Sumner; Megan Lyn Jahnke, Plymouth, Minnesota; Casey Lee Lutz, Wrenshall, Minnesota; Dawn Marie Otillia Asbell, Marion; David Wayne Howard II, Iowa City; Matthew Patrick Gallagher, Coralville; John F. Torres, Downers Grove, Illinois; Hram Lian Pum, Windsor Heights; Hannah Leigh Markee, Rochester, Minnesota; Stephen Yini, Cedar Rapids; Hunter Lee Stolfus, Sumner; Maisha Sila, Hills; Ruthwik Thippabotla, Oakland, New Jersey; Alison Louise Osbrink-McInroy, Huntington Beach, California; Jason Scott Revalee, Fort Branch, Indiana; Anya E. Illes, Cedar Rapids; Angela Beth Draves, Muscatine; Addison Paige Bulman, Ames; Walter Corky Wells, Evansdalle; Lai Htoo, St. Paul, Minnesota; Michael J. Eckhoff, Clarksville; Nathan A. Thurm, Sumner; Nathan John Borrett, Waterloo; Nickolas Wayne Gaston Finder, Tripoli; Christopher Ronald Jones, St. Louis; Oliver Josue Castillo Villatoro, East Dublin, Georgia; John Allen Calhoun, Sumner; Elizabeth Ann Nordin, Lakeville, Minnesota; Michael Anton Courtright, Isanti, Minnesota; Jay Lynn Nielsen, Allison; Laurie Elaine Coberly Strottman, Cedar Rapids; Rhonda Faye Rossiter, Gillette, Wyoming; Andrew Arlen Andersen, Cedar Rapids; Terrence Gray Swanson, Harvard, Illinois; Kyle Jeffery Boger, Clarksville, Tennessee; Gar Sterling Sunnes, Leroy, Minnesota; Camisha Renay Stamps, Cedar Rapids; Joseph Logan Arnould, Egan, Minnesota; Gelila Aschalew Taffese, Cedar Rapids; Joshua I. Mapes, New Prague, Minnesota; Liv Lynn Lawson, Waterloo; Kimberly Lynn Pleggenkuhle, Waucoma; Michelle Nicole Jenison, Evansdale; Nolan Dumont Cochran, Iowa City; Abby Jean Murray, Rockford; Darrel Francis Cox, Fairbank; Gary L. Taylor, Ionia; Kevin Douglas Henning, North Liberty; Kylie Lynn Meyer, Sumner; Peter Michael Fadlovich, Minnetonka, Minnesota; Esteban Flores Flores, Postville; Toby Patrick Hutchison, Waterloo; Colin A. Smith, Belleville, Illinois; Wyatt Maurice Frana, Waverly; Keith Michael Kazle, Oakdale, Minnesota; Jeffrey B. Chapin, Coal Valley, Illinois; Cynthia Briscoe, Hilltop, Minnesota; Derek Michael Hanrahan, Davenport; Emmanuel Niyonkuru, Cottage Grove, Minnesota; Jennifer Kay Hoffman, Sargent Bluff; Nina Michelle Green, Aloha, Oregon; David Christopher Stamps, Victoria, Minnesota; Mariusz Ziejewski, Fargo, North Dakota; David George Griffin, Eldridge; Atasha R. Redies, Waverly; Eli Mark Fox, Cedar Falls; Alexandra Hayley Hirsch, Mobile, Alabama; Abraham Ayayi Ajavon Jr., Minneapolis; Brian Richard Gerber, Gilbertville; Raymundo Crisostomo Ventura, Waterloo; Dawn Faye Lollar, Fairmont, Minnesota; Ryan Lance Densmore, North Liberty; John Darrel Rewerts, Waverly; Cooper Anthony Bloes, Janesville; Isaac John Britt, Waverly; Brenda Kaye McKinley, St. Charles, Missouri; William Douglas Bates, Donahue; Carl Michael Adams, Janesville; and Alexander Lawrence Graves, Waverly.
OTHERS: Michael John Burnikel, Spring Valley, Minnesota, failure to maintain control; Trentin Ray Huffman, Charles City, no valid driver’s license; John Sadir S. Ramirez Arauz, Waterloo, failure to use child restraint device; Glenneisha Williams, Belmond, operation without registration card or plate and driving while license suspended; Marcos David Lovan, Clear Lake, dark window or windshield and operation without registration card or plate; Sean Otto Jacque, Waverly, no insurance; Jose Enrique Gonzalez, Dallas, no valid driver’s license; Ivan Villapando, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Stacey Lynn Gray, St. Paul, dark window or windshield; Orkhan Aliev, Hallandale Beach, Florida, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations and hours of service violation; Beverly Mildred Daniel, Charles City, failure to maintain or use safety belts and no insurance; James Thomas Watson, Clarksville, failure to yield upon entering through highway; Roberto Alonzo Lopez, Charles City, no valid driver’s license, no insurance and registration violation; Angela Sue Poppe, Tripoli, failure to obey traffic control device; Christopher Blaine Klinghammer, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Erica K. Hanson, Waverly, no insurance; Dustin Michael Johnson, Blue Grass, operation without registration card or plate; Ryan Daniel Walker, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Devin Garthoff, Waterloo, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product and driving while license suspended; Austin Summe, Janesville, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Joseph Dale Nielsen, Orlando, Florida, dark window or windshield; Jacob John Null, Monticello, failure to comply with safety regulations; Ethan Robert Cline, Covington, Virginia, dark window or windshield; Joshua Daniel Vaske, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Lai Htoo, St. Paul, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Phillip James Dalsted, Waverly, failure to carry registration card; Corney Ann Wedemeier, Sumner, minor failure to use seat belt; Laura Lynn Hippen, Aplington, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jackson Craig Olmstead, Nashua, violation of conditions of restricted license; Taurean Lamont Forte, Fayetteville, North Carolina, failure to comply with safety regulations; Kyle W. Falck, Decorah, maximum group axle weight violation – 4,001-5,000 pounds; Robert William Hampton, Waverly, registration violation; Samuel Robert Stark, Cedar Rapids, failure to carry registration card; Dan James Michaelson, Denver, dark window or windshield; Richard William Luhring, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Louis Rey Aguila, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Michael A. Johnson, Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, failure to use child restraint device; Michael Francis Decker, Independence, failure to comply with safety regulations; Kenny A. Bergmann, Frederika, failure to comply with safety regulations; Sheri Lynn Bluhm, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Gregg Eugene Latham, Oelwein, license violation; Latosha Lynn Peters, Des Moines, license violation; Grayson Eugene Dustin, Murray, registration violation; Robert Eugene Schmitz III, Waterloo, failure to respond to a yellow light; Tiffani Letrice Anderson, Waverly, driving while license suspended; and Nicholas Scott Naumann, Rockford, driving while license suspended.