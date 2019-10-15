MARRIAGE
Alison Jo Arns, Marion, and Daniel James Stensland, Waverly, Oct. 5 in Waverly.
CASES FILED
Melissa Anne Blackmer, Denver, petition to change name to match remainder of family.
Emily Maurie Megan, Janesville, petition to change son’s last name to hers.
Matthew J. Pollastrini, Waverly, v. Michael J. Hancock, Waverly, civil nuisance.
Lynch Livestock Inc., d.b.a. D&R Feed, Waucoma, v. Jake Mills, Sumner, non-payment of products.
Lynch Livestock Inc., d.b.a. D&R Feed, Waucoma, v. Darrell Robinson, Plainfield, non-payment of products.
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa, now known as MercyOne, Waterloo, v. Robert John VanLengen, Janesville, change of venue for medical debt collection.
Capital One USA N.A. v. Michelle Jenison, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
MM Finance, d.b.a. E-Z Money Check Cashing, v. Kevin L. Knight, Denver, returned check.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Eddie Biretz, Fairbank, credit card debt collection.
Miller True Value, Waverly, v. Jason Wright, Waterloo, non-payment of products.
Covenant Medical Center, d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Corinne Ruth and Douglas Bettis, Janesville, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Angela Arlene Gray, 42, Sumner, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Jason Jon Heerts, 44, New Hartford, first-offense OWI, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Caleb Lee Heath, 22, Allison, driving while license suspended or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Troy Allen McAllister, 30, Waverly, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Ian Mason Frana, 23, Marion, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Gustavo Samuel Rodriguez Curiel, 28, Rockford, Illinois, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Christopher Collin McClain, 26, Waverly, pled guilty to two counts of driving while license barred, one count of fourth-degree theft and two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, sentenced to 60 days in jail on each count, credited for 60 days served in the Black Hawk County Jail, all charges concurrent to each other, unable to pay attorney’s fee, fined $2,195, $1,250 of which is suspended, must also pay $330.75 surcharge and $375 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bonds set at $2,000 for each barred license count and $1,000 each for all other counts, pay $541.30 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Levi James Halford, 33, Sumner, pled guilty to fourth-degree theft and second-degree harassment, sentenced to 60 days in jail, concurrent, credited for time previously served, pay $630 fine, $220.50 surcharge and restitution to be determined, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bonds set at $1,000 on each count, pay $200 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Matthew Delmare Pies, 40, Aplington, pled guilty to third-degree burglary, third-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief, sentenced to up to five years in prison on the burglary charge and two years each on the other two counts, all suspended, placed on probation for two to five years on the burglary charge and two years on the other two counts, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fees, fined $2,000, suspended, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol and all other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, pay $375 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges and $1,677.92 restitution, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, additional charges of third-degree burglary, third-degree theft and fourth-degree criminal mischief are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $5,000 for the burglary charge and $2,000 each on the other counts, pay $236.43 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Edward Thomas Koch, 44, Waterloo, pled guilty to assault domestic abuse causing bodily injury, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for five days, credited with five days previously served, concurrent with a Buchanan County case, fine waived, pay $100 domestic abuse surcharge, pay $655.25 attorney’s fee, all financial obligations payable in installment of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, pay restitution when reported, complete Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, no-contact order remains in effect until Oct. 4, 2021, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $383.10 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Michael Jay Howard, 37, Waverly, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for four days to be served by Dec. 16, credited for time previously served, pay $315 fine, $110.25 surcharge and attorney’s fee when reported, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, pay restitution when reported, companion charge of interference with official acts dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
City of Waverly v. Anna Carlena Fishel, 32, Waverly, pled guilty to two parking violations, ordered to pay $60 in fines, $21 surcharges and $190 court costs, appeal bonds set at $30 each.
State of Iowa v. Heather Anita Green, 30, Clarksville, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to two years in prison, placed in OWI prison program, pending available space, defendant is to be released to the custody of the Department of Correctional Services, pay $1,875 fine, $656.25 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for six years, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, also pleads guilty to failure to maintain control and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $486.52 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Bobbi Lynn Weedman, 39, New Hartford, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to up to two years in prison, placed in OWI prison program, pending available space, defendant is released to the custody of the Department of Correctional Services, pay $1,875 fine, $656.25 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for six years, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $499.45 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jonathan Darold Wolff, 45, Waverly, pled guilty of first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sign agreement with probation officer, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, pay $1,250 civil penalty, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dylan Thor Wrage, 29, Waverly, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for eight days to be served within 90 days, credited for time previously served, may have work-release privileges, may serve two days in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,875 fine, $656.25 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installment of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for one year, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR OCT. 3-9
SPEEDING: Garrett Jamison Karnatz, Cedar Falls; Matthew James Rinne, St. James, Minnesota; Stephanie Faye Lopez, Burnsville, Minnesota; Kahled Ibrahim, Kansas City, Missouri; Anthony S. Maynard, Rock Island, Illinois; Trevone Lamont Turner, Evansdale; Jamel Jovon Diaz, McDonough, Georgia; Monisha Ann Perkins, St. Paul, Minnesota; Logan James Dobbs, Salem, Arkansas; Cynthia Alisia McDougle, East St. Louis, Illinois; Quint Loen Miller, Gramantown, Tennessee; Xuyan Chen, Gilbert, Arizona; Daniel G. Matthias, Readlyn; Ariela Marni Flesig, Reno, Nevada; Crystal Michelle Kovach, Minneapolis; William David, Muscatine; Charles Milton Richards, St. Paul, Minnesota; Rene Earle Cabirac III, Waterloo; Trey Michael Manthey Lamon, Evansdale; Kristin Kae Schuldies Van Syoc, Cedar Falls; Francisco J. Rosales, Chelsea, Massachusetts; Jennifer Lynn Lockard, Waverly; Cade Parker Mueller, Tripoli; Haylie Marie Ott, Waterloo; Erik Leigh Allen, Shakopee, Minnesota; Stephen L. Carraway, Cahokia, Illinois; Benito Bautista, Independence, Wisconsin; Ross E. Arnett, Hillview, Illinois; Justin David Snowden, West Burlington; Sean Andrew Moore, Waverly; Kurt Michael Fay, Waverly; Scott Wiener, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; Ericka Allise Ramirez, Shakopee, Minnesota; Jason Chris Decker, Westgate; Annaleah Wright, Tripoli; Jennifer Lyn Spies, Carson; Clay Bradley Johnson, Tumwater, Washington; Brian H. Kenner, Chicago; Charlotte Rose Bonavia, Waverly; Timothy Alan Jensen, Independence; Johnathan David Molin, Cedar Rapids; Runzhong Bian, Iowa City; Wyatt Maurice Frana, Waverly; Laura Lorraine Severin, Oelwein; Cassidy Rae Walstrom, Fort Dodge; Chase Michael Stuver, Clear Lake; Marcos Miguel Cervantes, Mason City; William Marshall Parks, Muscatine; David Kimberly Perry, Urbandale; Amy Lynn Conklin, Denver; Andrew Richard Johnson, St. Paul, Minnesota; Julia Buxbaum Herrmann, Bloomington, Indiana; Debra Jean Toenges, Sumner; Earl E. McCoy III, Lafayette, Indiana; Ashley Caster, Nashua; Lesley Steven Graeser, Waterloo; Tam Minh Ha, Bellevue, Washington; Kimberly Sue Murphy, Buffalo, Minnesota; Scott A. Barbeau, Pinckneyville, Illinois; Kelsy Joelle Van Buskirk, Evansdale; Jenifer Marie Dvorak, Waseca, Minnesota; Elliott Thomas Pennington, Villa Ridge, Missouri; Tonya Eve South, Waverly; Quinn Jay Perry, Clinton; and Michael P. Reeves, Reinbeck.
OTHERS: Lyle Frederick Huebner, Sumner, failure to display registration plate; Danny Dean Slick, Waterloo, no insurance; Joesph Frances Chase, Mason City, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Amy Sue Myhre, Charles City, permitting unauthorized person to drive; Jeffrey Craig Engstrom, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Patrick V. McDermott, Decorah, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Hunter William Rodemaker, Osage, dark window or windshield; Zachary Christopher Barnett, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Xuyan Chen, Gilbert, Arizona, no valid driver’s license; William Robert Hertel, Denver, dark window or windshield; Brian Keith Larson, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Sarah Marie Jesse, Parkersburg, operating non-registered vehicle, no insurance and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Grace Judith Hauser, Clear Lake, operating non-registered vehicle; Rebecca Cecil Neuzil, Calmar, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Jeffrey Earl Sanderson, Cedar Falls, no insurance; Kelly Brian Sullivan, Corvallis, Oregon, dark window or windshield; Alicia Lurye Jangula, Sumner, no insurance; Benito Bautista, Independence, Wisconsin, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Pablo Zuniga Hernandez, Independence Wisconsin, permitting unauthorized person to drive; Jeffrey Wayne Martin, Tripoli, texting and driving; Carson Edwin Schneider, Denver, improper rear lamps; Renaldas Rusinas, Alytus, Lithuania, no valid driver’s license and operation by unqualified driver; Tomas Janulevicius, Kapciamiestis, Lithuania, no valid driver’s license and operation by unqualified driver; Donald Dean Beine, Plainfield, maximum gross weight violation – 1,001-2,000 pounds and maximum group axle weight violation – 1,001-2,000 pounds; William Alan Kroenecke, Fredericksburg, no valid driver’s license; Todd Alyn Sears, Tiskilwa, Illinois, failure to comply with safety regulations; Tyler Allen Stotler, Sumner, dark window/windshield; Dylan Scott Jacobs, Clarksville, dark window/windshield; Rachel Marie Bonefas Hurd, Nashua, failure to have valid license/permit; Daniel James Stern, Waterloo, operation without registration; Chase Thomas Carpenter, Waverly, operating with an expired driver’s license; and Keaton John Farmer, Waverly, failure to stop in an assured clear distance.