CASES FILED
NewRez LLC, d.b.a. Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Dick E. and Dianna M. Snyder, Waterloo, et al., mortgage foreclosure.
Bank of America N.A. v. Jodie Koepke, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Dean’s Light Box Inc., Waverly, v. Mike McInroy, Readlyn, non-payment of services rendered.
Dean’s Light Box Inc., Waverly, v. Neil and Sara Brandt, Waverly, non-payment of services rendered.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Matthew Rector, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Joseph B. Wheelock, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Sarah D. Kimm, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Maranda Reuter, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Second Round Sub LLC v. Angelina L. Wright, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Caleb Burrell, 28, Nashua, providing false identification information.
State of Iowa v. Logan Victor Danner, 21, Tripoli, assault on persons in certain occupations and public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Courtney Lynette Pimlott, 36, Nashua, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Mwalimu Karisa Kaingu, 26, Cedar Falls, second-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Carmesha Shanae Veneable, 26, Waterloo, pled guilty to third-degree theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail to be served within 180 days, may be served in the Waterloo Women’s Residential Facility with work release privileges, credited for time previously served, fine of $625 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, cooperate with DNA profiling, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dean Lavern White, 57, Charles City, pled guilty to driving while barred and possession of marijuana, sentenced to 10 days in jail on the barred license charge and 180 days in jail on the marijuana charge, all but 10 days of the marijuana sentence is suspended, sentences concurrent, may serve in 48-hour increments within 180 days, $625 fine on barred license charge is suspended and no fine is imposed on the marijuana charge, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, subject to random drug testing, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, companion charges of no insurance and operating non-registered vehicle are dismissed with costs waived or assessed to the state, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the barred license charge and $1,000 on the marijuana charge, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Tonkeya Vaniece Jackson, 40, Waterloo, pled guilty to third-offense possession of a controlled substance, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended, concurrent with two Black Hawk County felony cases and a parole matter, placed on probation for two to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fine of $750 is suspended, pay attorney’s fee when reported, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, must abstain from alcohol and all other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain and follow recommendations of substance abuse evaluation, reside in an appropriate residential facility for 180 days, pending placement, defendant will be held in the Bremer County Jail, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug testing, defendant also pleads guilty to speeding ticket and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Troy Axel Jensen, 36, Hampton, pled guilty to violation of no-contact/protective order-contempt, sentenced to seven days in jail, credited for seven says previously served, court costs to be determined.
State of Iowa v. Destiny Jean Hines, 23, Cedar Rapids, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $100 fine, $15 surcharge, $18 restitution to Hy-Vee and $60 court costs, unable to pay attorney’s fee.
State of Iowa v. Troy Allen McAllister, 31, Waverly, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended but for 10 days in jail to be served within 120 days, may be served in 48-hour increments, pay $1,875 fine and $281.25 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Michael Scott White, 22, Greene, charge of first-offense OWI has been dismissed due to the lack of presence of intoxicants in defendant’s urine, court costs assessed to the state, defendant will plead guilty to companion traffic tickets.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR NOV. 12-18
SPEEDING: Tonkeya Vaniece Jackson, Waterloo; Dean Lavern White, Charles City; Jerrod Stephen Saunders, Rochester, Minnesota; Hayley Jeanne Ragsdale, Tripoli; David Samuel Swenson, St. Paul, Minnesota; Marissa Jenee Giles, Apple Valley, Minnesota; Isiah Michael Morse, Readlyn; Bradley Ladore, West Chester, Ohio; Jessica Danielle Akins, Circle Pines, Minnesota; Jennifer Lynn Thyer, Waterloo; Peggy Ann Schmidt, Denver; Emily V. McLain, Cedar Rapids; Anaisa Galvan, West Liberty; Steven David Arndt, Mapleton, Minnesota; Duwayne Edward Brincks, Lawler; Alfredo Mercado Jr., Elma; Hayley Jeanne Ragsdale, Tripoli; Chase Logan Goddard, Shell Rock; Stephanie Renee Geltz, West Union; William Henry Williams, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Noel Christine Gonzalez, Houston; Ryan Thomas Miller, Plymouth, Minnesota; Brittany kay Blasi, Glenwood; Damari Luchion Dancy, Portage, Indiana; Cody Michael Wildman, Waverly; Emily Christine Pniewski, Waxhaw, North Carolina; Dalton Thomas Smock, Waverly; Sam Adam Nissen, Cedar Falls; Jaylon Carmece Evans, Birmingham, Alabama; Dustin James Burkhardt, Readlyn; Melissa A. Barnholtz, Waverly; Mohammed Nasreldin Ma Abdall, Cedar Rapids; Yohn A. Mayall, Plymouth, Illinois; Colton Raymond Long, Clarksville; Fredy M. Granados, Morristown, New Jersey; Juan Pablo Garcia Franqui, Sumner; Nagendra Harish Jamithireddy, St. Charles, Missouri; Giovanni Isaiah Janke, Galveston, Texas; Sonya Renee Harvey, Keosauqua; Breydon Jay Johnson, Decorah; John D. Moore, Panama City, Florida; Sonya Renee Harvey, Keosauqua; Breydon Jay Johnson, Decorah; John D. Moore, Panama City, Florida; Ulyann Marie Hackman, New Hampton; Samantha Marie Denniston, Waterloo; Shalana Monique McCrimon, Austell, Georgia; Hannah Keller, Plainfield; Alicia Sharee McCrimon, Atlanta; Daniel Quint Scharff, Clayton, Missouri; Steven Allen Heussner, Paragould, Arkansas; Tyler Garret Huffman, Des Moines; Tori Achieng Odhiambo, Peoria, Illinois; Tara Marie Turner Fondurulia, Maple Lake, Minnesota; Kyle Andrew Kreutner, Marion; Michael T. Sherman, Crystal Lake, Illinois; Melaine Faith Buhr, Waterloo; Yohana Pastore Alphonse, Urbandale; Jace Thomas Rhodes, Mason City; Kurt Allen Kaufman, Walford; Michael Dobson Miller, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Randall Jay Rahn, Odin, Michigan; Becci Rene Neil, Fairbank; Flint Raymond Getzel, Pensacola, Florida; Tyson lee Theriot, Cedar Rapids; Brandon James Muttart, Oelwein; Sarah Ann Tucker, Hawkeye; Mary Elizabeth Burns, Frederika; Makayla Angelica Sims, Waterloo; Starr Lynn Johnson, Hazleton; Ricky Lee Maas, Dubuque; Joseph Patrick Berke, Iowa Falls; Alex Michael Schneider, Waterloo; Ecco Marie Schwartz, Allison; Rebecca Lynn Collins, Stronghurst, Illinois; Erin Jean Smith, Nora Springs; Laura Jean Stierman, Mahtomedi, Minnesota; Paul Clinton Jenkins, Cedar Rapids; Jay Pierce Bennett, Minneapolis; Jeffrey Herman Goldenberg, Minneapolis; Court Edward Loomis IV, Edmond, Oklahoma; Julie Lee Lansing, Oran; Drew Christopher Kottke, Tripoli; Michaela Shoup Sperry, Blue Grass; Kaiden Michael Fiebelkorn, Clarksville; Isaac Lee Hoogestraat, Parkersburg; and Hunter W. Gray, Clarksville.
OTHERS: Troy Allen McAllister, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Roman Jesus Garduno, Dallas, dark window or windshield; Marissa Jenee Giles, Apple Valley, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Dawn E. Peterson, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Ahmed Gazmawie, St. Paul, Minnesota, defective tires and failure to comply with safety regulations; Brayden David Wolf, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Julianne Lyndle Zander, Fairbank, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Seth Parker Tomlinson, Denver, no insurance; Aurelio Ramirez, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Billie Jean Hageman, Waterloo, permitting unauthorized person to drive; William Daniel Williams, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Travis James McAtee, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Natalie Ann Morel, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; William Alexander Thompson, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Steven D. Miller, Evansdale, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Adan Pec Tecun, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Levi Hunter Pratt, New Hartford, dark window or windshield; Arking Jamaal Miller, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain control; Fredy M. Granados, Morristown, New Jersey, no valid driver’s license; Neil Jeadrik, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Conner Charles Piehl, Denver, following too close; Michael McNeal, Waterloo, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Lucas Paul Yezek, Marion, operating non-registered vehicle; David John Steinbronn, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Shane Austin Jenkins, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Riley Joseph Smith, Dubuque, dark window or windshield; Paul Michael Braley, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate; Bryan Alan Thompson, Waterloo, registration violation; Ahriana Angel Marie Palmer, Waterloo, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Nicholas James Howe, Lansing, no driver’s license; Weston Wayne Gray, Clarksville, no driver’s license; Seth Parker Tomlinson, Denver, failure to have a valid driver’s license; Brian A. Caslavka, Iowa Falls, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Pamala Jo Campbell, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal; and Anthony James Morse, Readlyn, driving while license suspended.