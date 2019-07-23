MARRIAGES
Melissa Arlene Hennings and Shawn Timothy Gardner, both of Sumner, July 3 in Waverly.
Kirk James Brooks and Stephanie Lynn Bergman, both of Plainfield, July 6 in Waverly.
Andrea Marie Mueller and Ezra Pascal Caligiuri, both of Waverly, July 13 in Waverly.
Amber Marie Tiedt and Calahan Dallas Oberbroeckling, both of Sumner, July 13 in Sumner.
Rachel Lynn Henning, Elko New Market, Minnesota, and Dion Duane Keasling, Tripoli, July 13 in Janesville.
Kilei Mataia Carmichael and Zachary Glenn Hines, both of Waverly, July 13 in Swisher.
Tyler Anthony Hoey, Jesup, and Miranda Nicole Fober, Denver, July 13 in Strawberry Point.
Richard Paul Menning, Denver, and Barbara Ann Krieg, Cedar Falls, July 15 in Denver.
DISSOLUTION
Craig Matthew Pavelec, Tripoli, v. Jamie Rae Pavelec, Tripoli.
CASES FILED
Stacie Marie Carlson, Sumner, filed for name change for two minor children to their stepfather’s last name.
Ditech Financial v. Karen Ann Blume-Shaffer and Boyd J. Shaffer, Waverly, et al., mortgage foreclosure.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Odissa Steemer, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Brandon Rosenburg, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
The Plumbing & Heating Shop Inc., Sumner, v. Amanda Poock, Sumner, unpaid services rendered.
Dillavou Oil Company Inc., Charles City, v. Michael Dwayne and Ann Elizabeth Kaspar, Plainfield, non-payment of products and services.
Matt Properties LLC, Sumner, v. Dawn Trinidad, Sumner, forcible entry and detainer for lease violations.
Quad Corporation, Davenport, as assignee of Genesis Health, v. Brian L. Thompson, Denver, medical debt collection.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Justin Thurman, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Duane Hoehne, 55, Sumner, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Caleb Lee Heath, 21, Aplington, driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Anthony Thomas Knecht, 20, Charles City, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Robert Scott Lenning, 39, Manly, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Kory Alan Moorman, 42, Sumner, found not guilty of disorderly conduct — loud or raucous noise, but found guilty of interference with official acts, pay $250 fine, $87.50 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $750.
State of Iowa v. Catherine Jo Cannon, 61, Sumner, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, pay $100 fine, $35 surcharge, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $500.
State of Iowa v. Tammy Ann Kreisel, 54, Aplington, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $100 fine, $35 surcharge, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $60 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JULY 11-17
SPEEDING: Thuc Dinh Duong, San Leandro, California; Alyssa Renee Irvin, Cedar Rapids; Shaquille J. Swinney, Chicago; Jennifer Amanda Hilleshiem, Hiawatha; Janice Brinson, New Hampton; Charli Kathleen Murray, Waterloo; Debra Kay Drilling, Hawkeye; Michella Tessalicia Carter, Memphis, Tennessee; Demontae Andre Nolen I, Warrenton, Missouri; Isaac Elias Nieto, Sumner; Issa Lungali Prosper, Blaine, Minnesota; Stephanie Rose Smith, Readlyn; Bryanna Jo Cox, Dunkerton; Trineca Toshell Gurley, Minneapolis; Shawn Bell Elden, Plymouth, Minnesota; Ronin Saint Peeples, Granite City, Illinois; Dexter J. Sparks Jr., Chicago; Patrick Louis Coleman II, Bloomington, Minnesota; Brody Lee Holtmyer, Coggon; Paul William Colaiano, Stewartville, Minnesota; Michael John Beckman, Cedar Falls; Kelsey Catherine Magel, Iowa City; Nancy A. Spreen, Oakland, New Jersey; Eduardo Lopez Lezama, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Alexandra Joy redding, Waterloo; Toni Susan Steinke, Lakeville, Minnesota; Wayne L. Raber, Waverly; Steven Ray Ramos, Dubuque; Theresa Haynes, Waterloo; Cole Hans Lehman, New Hampton; Tatiana Keiolonni Smith, Mounds View, Minnesota; Karima Fuaad Abdullahi, St. Cloud, Minnesota; Michael O’Shawn Vonk, Tripoli; Joshua Michael Batla, Cedar Falls; Lacie Marie Clarke, Fairbank; Stacie Diane Kesselring, Cedar Rapids; Kishore Kumar Reddy Sannareddy, Edina, Minnesota; Mathias Daniel Hormann, St. Cloud, Minnesota; Jamie Leah Pagel, Sumner; David Jack Carlisle Dawson, Cedar Falls; James C. Clark, Madison, Tennessee; Matthew Eick, Denver; Cody James Sweet, Blaine, Minnesota; Caitlyn Marie Juhl, St. Ansgar; Kristiana Rose Weir, Shell Rock; Shyler Marie Shoemaker, Waverly; Rose Marie Stroup, Hendersonville, North Carolina; Daniel J. Fredericks, Westmont, Illinois; Sydney Grace Foley, Bettendorf; Valerie Deborah N. Porterhennessy, Long Beach, California; Loren Dean Manderfield, Waucoma; Christopher Orlo Njus, Waverly; Renda Natae Tollefson, Decorah; Timothy Britton Thomure Jr., Salem, Alabama; Carin A. Mellick, Waterbury, Nebraska; Thomas R. Eggers, Prairie Village, Kansas; Emily Nicole Huckins, Mason City; Michael Ralph Kaus, Shell Rock; Blake Joseph Boeckenstedt, Bellevue; Taylor Connor Wells, St. Louis; Demarcus Jerome McGhee, Maplewood, Minnesota; Jonathan Caleb Torres, Worthington, Minnesota; Octavio Thomas Bruetman, Chevy Chase, Maryland; Stacey Ann Beck, St. Clarksville, Ohio; Lucas Lambert Perese, Minneapolis; Jared Scot Hunt, Wapello; Daolee Hang, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Adedayo Olabode Adelakun, Macomb, Illinois; Jacob Allen Holm, Waterloo; Michael Dean Hutzell, New Hampton; Paul Britton Robson, Minneapolis; Emma Katherine Aanestad, Davenport; Shannon L. Hedin, Worden, Illinois; Eliot Michael Zabel, Faribault, Minnesota; Darrel Francis Cox, Fairbank; Alec John Beyer, Maryville, Illinois; Isaac P. Sundberg, Waverly; Terrill Alvin Adams, Independence; Kyle Lester Schmitz, Sumner; Rudolph Trevino Jr., Tripoli; Kathryn Danielle Appleget, New Hope, Minnesota; Reece Allen Harrenstein, Cedar Falls; Timothy Miller, Waverly; Jesse Joe Kalb, Olwein; William August Winzenburg, Waterloo; Augustus James Walakehwon, Carol Stream, Illinois; Janelle Rosemary Wilson, Rochester, Minnesota; Kenneth Leland Nolan, Denver; Samuel Stephen Lee, Ankeny; Lucas Anthony Iezzi, Rochester, Minnesota; Katherine Hope Mason, Des Moines; Lera K. Moncrief, Minooka, Illinois; Steen Moeller, Edina, Minnesota; Rick A. Green, Hudson; Makenzie Lee Shover, Tripoli; Gryphen James Lee Ackerson, Waverly; Cherie Janell Rees, Sumner; Morgan Faye Bergmann, Sumner; Lucy Hoover Fox, Randalia; Melissa Lynn Shover, Denver; James Darold Elbert, Waverly; Christopher Lee Pont, Oelwein; Mason Andrew Saylor, Waverly; and Britney Sue Toussaint, Sumner.
OTHERS: Kory Alan Moorman, Sumner, no insurance and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Andrew O. VanWettering, Rochester, Minnesota, unsafe backing on highway; Zachary Evan Dauscher, Pullman, Washington, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Carole Noelle Hansbrough, Cedar Falls, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Nicole Lara Miller, operating non-registered vehicle and no insurance; William Otto Beaulieau, Fredericksburg, no insurance; Dylan Dawayne Claassen, Parkersburg, operating non-registered vehicle; Victor Bernardo Neri Cordova, West Des Moines, dark window or windshield; Kameria Krislyin Hummel, Fairbank, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Benjamin John Campbell, West Union, violation of conditions of restricted license; Kyle Lee Holzman, Center Point, dark window or windshield; Christopher Joseph Rivers, Fredericksburg, first-offense trespassing; Kaden Gruber, Sterrett, Alabama, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product and permit under 18 to consume/possess on property; James C. Clark, Madison, Tennessee, open container by driver; Erin Rae Dufel Twente, Hudson, texting and driving; Pete Clifford McMillin, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Osbeli Osiel Junech Hernandez, Postville, no valid driver’s license; Gary E. Bush, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate; Renda Natae Tollefson, Decorah, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; Elston James Buls, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kaden Joshua Dewey, Shell Rock, following too close; John Lee Upshaw, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate; Jason Robert Harris, Denver, spilling loads on highway; Wandianguebe Lare, Cedar Rapids, failure to carry registration card; Georgina Lopez Arevalo, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Zachery Ryan Liger, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; William Timothy Alexander, Waverly, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Augustus James Walakehwon, Carol Stream, Illinois, failure to have a valid license; Ray Paul Ledoux, Waverly, registration violation; Corey W. Carlson, Waterloo, failure to stop on a steady red signal; La Tia Shanee Campbell, Waterloo, operation without registration; Sara Jean Scobee, Nashua, registration violation; Jawan Kyrell Sims, Waverly, registration violation; Elizabeth Marie Rand, Clarksville, following too closely; Kristen Marie Rogers, Cedar Falls, failure to use seat belt; Benjamin Michael Hemer, Waverly; Lance Marlo Golly, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Stephanie Rose Smith, operation without registration; Carolyn Marie Mallit, Waverly, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Brock Hayden Young, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Summer Ann McCallum, Plainfield, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; and Gary E. Bush, Cedar Falls, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.