DISSOLUTIONS
Bradley Wayne Johnson, Janesville, v. Kayla J. Johnson, Shell Rock.
Amie Kujabi, Waverly, v. Maxwell Chinnah, Waverly.
CASES FILED
Zachary Fredrick Barnett, Plainfield, petition to change name as part of transgender reassignment.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Amanda and David Hubbard, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Dupaco Community Credit Union, Dubuque, v. Bryan L. Stevens, Waverly, collection of balance of repossessed automobile.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Nichole Harken, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Jaide Schultz, Janesville, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Brooklyn Romanowski, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Joey Hardy, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Nicole Ann and Lucas Hicok, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Sartori Memorial Hospital Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, Cedar Falls, v. Robert Andre and Tracy Klinkenborg, Janesville, medical debt collection.
Convergence Acquisition LLC, Cedar Rapids, v. Angela Bailey, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Tyre Donell Williams, 28, Waterloo, driving while barred and providing false identification information.
State of Iowa v. Anthony Robert Dann, 31, Waverly, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Tyrel James Jenkins, 43, Denver, domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow causing injury.
State of Iowa v. Joseph Francis Chase, 39, Waverly, second-or-subsequent-offense providing false information as a sex offender.
State of Iowa v. Taylor Duane Slick, 30, Sumner, interference with official acts and public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Jabari Jerun Mathews, 25, Waverly, first-offense possession of marijuana, driving while license denied or revoked, interference with official acts and providing false identification information.
State of Iowa v. Kade Dallas Lammers, 20, Otsego, Minnesota, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Glen Jerome Gienau, 62, Frederika, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Linda Marie Jenkins, 61, Waverly, assault on persons in certain occupations, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Robyn Kay Cornick, 45, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Mitchell Dale Smith, 24, Waterloo, pled guilty to carrying weapons, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended, fined $855, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for one to two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dylan James Depuew, 31, Allison, pled guilty to child endangerment and first-offense OWI, sentenced to up to two years in prison on the child endangerment charge, suspended, and 365 days in jail on the OWI charge, suspended but for eight days to be served within 180 days, may be served in 48-hour increments if allowed by Bremer County Jail COVID-19 protocol, sentences are concurrent, fine of $855 on the child endangerment charge is suspended, ordered to pay on the OWI charge $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for two years on the child endangerment charge and one year on the OWI charge, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, cooperate with Department of Human Services if it gets involved in this case, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the child endangerment charge and $1,000 on the OWI charge, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Ricky Dean King, 36, Sumner, pled guilty to third-degree theft and third-degree harassment, on the theft charge, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, fined $625, suspended, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, placed on probation for two years, pay department of correctional services enrollment fee, pay $62.71 restitution to Walmart in a payment plan set by the retailer, cooperate with DNA profiling, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs; on the harassment charge, ordered to pay $100 fine, $35 surcharge and $401.40 court costs, a no-contact order remains in effect until further notice, appeal bond set at $100.
State of Iowa v. Daniel Gail Niebuhr, 60, Fairbank, found not guilty of first-degree murder by reason on insanity, defendant has been ordered to be taken to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center for evaluation before committal to the Iowa Mental Health Institute or other appropriate facility for a complete psychiatric evaluation and a date will be set for a hearing at a later time for his present mental state and whether the defendant is still a danger to himself or others, no appeal bond, no court costs assessed.
State of Iowa v. Richard Eugene Dennehey, 60, Brainerd, Minnesota, pled guilty to eluding and first-offense OWI, on the eluding charge, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for two to five years, fined $750, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol an all other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow treatment in regards to the OWI charge, cooperate in DNA profiling, subject to random drug and alcohol testing, pay $1,455.42 restitution to Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, on the OWI charge, sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended but for 30 days to be served within 180 days, concurrent with eluding charge, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, complete drinking driver’s school, may serve jail time in Jackson County and in two-day increments, placed on probation for two years on this count, companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $5,000 for the eluding charge and $1,000 for the OWI charge, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Michael Jay Howard, 38, Waverly, pled guilty to willful injury and domestic abuse assault by use or display of a dangerous weapon, sentenced to up to five years in prison on the willful injury charge and up to two years on the assault charge, imposed, concurrent, fined $1,375 total, suspended, pay up to $2,500 in attorney’s fee, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, complete Iowa Domestic Abuse Program and pay a $90 surcharge, no-contact order extended through Jan. 10, 2026, rights to vote and bear arms are revoked until sentence completed, cooperate with DNA profiling, additional charges of assault while participating in a felony causing serious injury, going armed with intent and domestic abuse assault are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $5,000 for the willful injury charge and $1,500 for the domestic abuse assault charge, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Carlos Miguel Rodriguez-Casillas, 27, Des Moines, pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, ordered to pay $150 fine, $52.50 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $500.
State of Iowa v. Nathaniel Scott Newton, 23, Sumner, pled guilty to assault domestic abuse, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete 24-week Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, pay $90 Domestic Assault Surcharge, no civil penalty imposed, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. July 13 unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, defendant unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Brittany Lynn Hackney, 32, Waverly, pled guilty to third-offense OWI, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended but for 30 days in jail to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, placed on probation for three to five years, pay Department of Corrections enrollment fee, pay $3,125 fine and $468.75 surcharge, payable in instalments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, except for her employment with The Other Place in Cedar Falls, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, driver’s license revoked for six years, also pled guilty to failure to maintain control and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JAN. 7-13
SPEEDING: Lola Rosa Lemke, New Hampton; Derek Alvarado, Brownsville, Texas; Timothy Jon Quigley, Ionia; Ethan Andrew Noble, Cedar Rapids; Victoria Marie Combs, Cresco; Emily Wynelle Cronquist, Iowa City; Caleb Michael Ottoson, North Liberty; Brody Jacob Hegge, Kasson, Minnesota; Avery Winter Straw, Cedar Falls; William Patrick Phillips, Minneapolis; Stephen Daniel Domonkos, Valparaiso, Indiana; Jason Michael Hoskins, New Hampton; Douglas Allen Taylor, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Chase Austin Young, St. Louis; Duane Dennis Burda, Los Angeles; Ronald Erik Brook, Owens Cross Road, Alabama; Christopher David Hess, Sumner; Angela Kaye Matthias, Denver; Alisha Makenzie Olsen, Townsend, Georgia; Dylan Michael Peterson, Postville; Michael Eugene Voelker, Bristow; Darren Winkowitsch, Cedar Falls; Gabel Keegan Helmers, Waverly; Jacqueline Kay Powers, Waverly; Timothy James Bender, Becker, Minnesota; Shawn Alan Moran II, Clear Lake; Rylee Barbara Marie Kruse, Fredericksburg; Lawrence N. Zacharias, Milan, Illinois; McKenna Lea Kinley, Seattle; Zachery Michael Quentin, Waverly; Rachel Mary Holm Reicks, West Union; Kenneth Franklin Green, New Richmond, Wisconsin; Nathan Alan Gourley, Cedar Rapids; Adriana Christine Rodriguez, Cedar Falls; Joshua Andrew Buedel, Maryland Heights, Missouri; McKenna Marie Miller, Westgate; Robert Michael Ohms, Eagan, Minnesota; Larry Vernon Schluter, Osage; Curtis Alan Anderson, Waterloo; Thomas Peter Gallanis Jr., Coralville; Stephen David Walker, St. Paul, Minnesota; James Patrick Dowling, Columbia, South Carolina; Christopher Edmund Jones, Minneapolis; Darci Ann Dailey, Mitchell, South Dakota; Robert Duane Collins, Bloomington, Minnesota; Deniz Victor Ercan Fang, Minneapolis; Jan Luis Oritz-Martinez, Algona; Karen Rhea Aukes, Dumont; Randi Jo Wilson, Evansdale; Donald Joseph Kline, Mason City; Emily Ann Lunning, Mason City; Albert Henry Martin, Springville; Lucas Haden Christopher, Holdenville, Oklahoma; Kimberly Lynn Kouba, Tripoli; Avilia Leigh Mulligan, Buckingham; Daniel Rojas, Rialto, California; Mindy Hernandez, Hawkeye; McKinlee Marie Jordan, Sumner; Gustavo Sanchez-Gonzalez, Waterloo; Robert Dean Bentley, Janesville; Reginald Keith Frazier, Swainsboro, Georgia; and Curtis Lee Hansen, Waverly.
OTHERS: Luka John Fuhrmann, Denver, use of an electronic communication device on a graduated license; Janice E. Schrage, Shell Rock, driving on wrong side of two-way highway; Jessica S. Norwood, Chicago, improper rear lamps; John Lewis Lyons, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Adam T. Duffy, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; John Lewis Lyons, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Christopher Aaron Sondrol, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Jakob D. Kirschman, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Logan Patrick Burke, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Zoe Ann Johnson, Davenport, failure to display registration plate; Michael Eugene Voelker, Bristow, texting and driving; Carlos Miguel Rodriguez-Casillas, Des Moines, operation without registration card or plate and driving while license suspended; Jessica Dee Flanscha, New Hampton, registration violation; Blake Thomas Burkle, Plainfield, dark window or windshield; Jacob David Vsetecka, Lawler, dark window or windshield; Ethan Robert Litterer, Clarksville, dark window or windshield; Nicole Marie Conaway, Readlyn, operation without registration card or plate and texting and driving; Robert L. Rees, Sumner, insufficient number of headlights; Anthony Valle, Fontana, California, no valid driver’s license; Caroline Elizabeth Fantz, Fayette, operation without registration card or plate; Nicholas Joel Green, Cedar Falls, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Queen Pearlmesha Matlock, Charles City, operating non-registered vehicle; Vanessa Nicole Rand, Clarksville, failure to obey stop/yield sign; and Matthew Richard Crayne, Waverly, unsafe backing on highway.