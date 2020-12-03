DISSOLUTION
Allison Rigdon, Waverly, v. Jared Rigdon, Waverly.
CASES FILED
First Bank, Waverly, v. Gregory S. and Julie A. Drewis, Waverly, mortgage foreclosure.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. John L. Eimers and John Eimers Farms, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Ryder Truck Rental Inc. v. S&R Metals Inc., Denver, non-payment of goods and services.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Jeffrey A. Badker, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Melissa and Gary Mueller, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Kenrick Schares, Readlyn, medical debt collection.
Dupaco Credit Union, Dubuque, v. Mark M. Kaiser, Waverly, automotive debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Garrett Alan Paulsen, 36, Waterloo, domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow.
State of Iowa v. Donald Patrick Jones, 56, Cedar Falls, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Elizabeth Anne Jones, 25, Cedar Falls, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Tyler James Sedivy, 26, New Hampton, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Roger Ray Blickenderfer, 35, Nora Springs, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Casey Keith Hansen, 36, Janesville, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $430 civil penalty and attorney’s fee, when reported, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. May 25, 2021, unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, pay $100 court costs.
City of Waverly v. Michael Wynand Van Jaarsveld, 33, Waverly, pled guilty to public intoxication, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $55 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Saw Denni, 30, Waterloo, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in Black Hawk County Jail, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, defendant is unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR NOV. 19-25
SPEEDING: Surprise Jarue, Fargo, North Dakota; Timothi Maurice McMaster, Fayette; Steven David Langreck, Hawkeye; Daejah Lorene Wright, Waterloo; Clayton Christopher Jeanes, Fairbank; Makayla Angelica Sims, Waterloo; Edward Alexander Bearden, St. Louis; Carissa Leigh Holm, Waterloo; Shaylea Rae Curley, Mason City; Michael James Bishop, Oelwein; Jennifer Lynn Kruse, Lawler; Danielle Marie Ungs, Waterloo; James L. Miller, Waverly; Ashley Ann Sanders, Mason City; Julie Marie Paup, Cedar Falls; Joseph Ross Flo, Bay City, Wisconsin; Austin James Vranek, Belle Plaine; Andrew Chase Potter, Clive; Danica Opal Wrage, Waterloo; Lilia Delgado, New Hampton; Marquon Demetrius Williams, Kenosha, Wisconsin; Corey Deshaun Searcy, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Kelsy Joelle Moore, Waverly; Shane Austin Jenkins, Waterloo; Larry Charles Wentz III, Rockwell; Matthew Neil McManus, Cedar Falls; Tanisha Minnie Smith, Columbia Heights, Minnesota; Ashley Ruth Labounty, Garner; Joshua Stephen Keys, Waterloo; Derek Dean Craig, Wildwood, Missouri; Debbie Kay Teachout, Clinton; Juan Carlos Andres Quinto, Waterloo; Michele A. Tyler, Waterloo; Brent A. Schneider, Pearl City, Illinois; Jenna Lynn Vrieze, Nashua; Tiffany Shirell Montgomery, Burnsville, Minnesota; Christopher Bruce Kolle, Dubuque; Duane Earl Gibson, Shell Rock; Jared Kenneth Frana, Decorah; Shannon Kay Schoonover, Sumner; Michael Ronald Mitzel, Coffeeville, Mississippi; Tanner Paul Kroeze, Denver; Cael Charles Happel, Lisbon; John Taylor Watkins, Bartow, Florida; Nathan Lloyd Jordan, Waterloo; Nicholas Tsi Muaj Hang, Oakdale, Minnesota; Melissa Kay Klenzman, Fairbank; Sarah J. Block, Denver; Daniel B. Webb, Chicago; Francis Brian Knecht, Tripoli; Jorge Gomez, Shell Rock; Dalton Whitehall Gilkes, Auburn, Washington; and Abigail Rose Newlon, Waterloo.
OTHERS: Benjamin M. Wilkerson, Waucoma, failure to maintain control and no valid driver’s license; Jamie Michelle Olerich, Charles City, failure to maintain registration plate; Kyle David Freese, Alta, operating non-registered vehicle; Jesse David Amick, Noble, Oklahoma, dark window or windshield; Neil Allen Brandenburg, Fredericksburg, maximum gross weight violation – 3,001-4,000 pounds and maximum group axle weight violation – 3,001-4,000 pounds; Raymond Nolt Martin, Clyde, New York, hours of service violation and failure to comply with safety regulations; Melissa Anne Boger, Denver, dark window or windshield; Kevin William Foster, Waverly, failure to comply with safety regulations; Dustin David Gordon, Maynard, dark window or windshield; Tyler James Sedivy, New Hampton, driving on wrong side of two-way highway; Dawn M. Chase, New Hartford, failure to obey traffic signal; Wesley Michael Renner, Janesville, no driver’s license; Jamie Michelle Hadwin, Waverly, failure to dim; Courtney Michelle Green, Dubuque, operation without registration; Brittany Nicole Fain, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Dayan Ulises Ortiz, New Hampton, driving while license suspended; Christopher J. Twaites, Waverly, driving while license suspended; and Rick Stoltenberg, Tripoli, driving while license suspended.