CASES FILED
Citizens Bank N.A., f.k.a. RBS Citizens N.A., v. Nicholas S. Hanson, Janesville, mortgage foreclosure.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Jerry L. and Wendy C. Tibbott, Fairbank, et al., mortgage foreclosure.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Jaimie Aguilar, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Jacqueline Muscha, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Unifund CCF LLC v. Mindy Heck, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
Jamie Lanus, Denver, v. Jeremy and Courtney Aschbrenner, Denver, forcible entry and detainer for unpaid rent.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Mitchell E. Moyer, Janesville, credit card debt collection.
Cedar River Finance Company, Cedar Rapids, v. Kimberly and Bart Miller, Waverly, retail sale financing debt collection.
Vernon Gidley, Waverly, v. Alyssa Adams, Waverly, collection for past-due rent and damages.
State of Iowa v. Michael Jay Howard, 38, Waverly, willful injury causing serious injury.
State of Iowa v. Samuel David Morgan, 22, Waverly, second-offense possession of marijuana, first-offense OWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Leann Mary Vorwald, 61, Fredericksburg, fourth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Alexis Ramon Hart, 36, Minneapolis, third-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Brittany Lynn Hackney, 31, Waverly, third-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Shamea Jameka Marie C.H. Harris, 21, Mason City, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Kyle James Kofron, 31, Janesville, pled guilty to no driver’s license, ordered to pay $200 fine, $70 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $1,000.
City of Waverly v. Drew Torgerson Wyffels, 19, Mabel, pled guilty to interference with official acts, judgment deferred, ordered to pay $65 civil penalty and $60 court costs, placed on self-probation for one year.
State of Iowa v. Alex Ernésto Flórez-Ramírez, 32, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 50 days in jail, credited for 50 days served, currently incarcerated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, pay $1,875 fine, $656.25 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for one year, also pleads guilty to failure to respond to a steady red light and will pay scheduled fine, companion charge of no valid driver’s license is dismissed at defendant’s cost, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Blake Allen Mathes, 27, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for seven days to be served within 90 days, may be served in 48-hour increments, credited for time previously served, pay $1,875 fine, $656.25 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for one to two years, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, driver’s license revoked for one year, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $180 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR
FEB. 20-26
SPEEDING: Victor Manuel Saucedo Valdéz, Mount Pleasant; James Fred Weaver, Waterloo; Drew Erickson Ginger, Marion; Alan Joel Copper, New Hampton; John Thomas Bamford III, Oelwein; Kurt Daniel Schmitt, Calmar; Betty Laveada Miller, Cape Coral, Florida; Juán Ríos Beltrán, Grayslake, Illinois; Cole Michael Hughes, Waterloo; Makayla Ann Nelson, Sumner; Jamie Sue Even, Jesup; Heather Louesa Jones Everhart, Dike; Jeromy M. Bianchi, Medina, Illinois; Paul L. Ellis, Oelwein; Joseph Eulalio Casey, Waverly; Brian Lee Langstraat, Woodbury, Minnesota; Melanie Christine Rudiger, Webster, Minnesota; Joseph Quintin Pittman, Riverside; Heather Jo Gustafson, Denver; Fangyi Dong, Minneapolis; Jaylynn Rae Sharp, Bloomfield; Jason Michael Block, Redwood City, California; Jenna Mary Joslin, Dike; Debra Katherine Smith, Denver; Tyson George Jutting, Savage, Minnesota; Luke Herman Berding, Mason City; William Francis Rochford, Sumner; Leslie Lynn May, Waterloo; William James Barbknecht, Waseca, Minnesota; Emma Kaitlyn Laures, Cedar Falls; Pamela O’Shea Smith, Minneapolis; Zachary David Whittle, Waterloo; Mary Suzanne Knutson, Fairbank; Carter Dean Schulte, Waterloo; Elizabeth Ann Laures, Waterloo; Jeffrey Brent Fairholm, North Liberty; Anthony James Morse, Readlyn; Paul Leonard Calo, Southington, Connecticut; Julie Lin Schmidt, Janesville; and Bryan Gabriel Sandoval, Kearney, Nebraska.
OTHERS: Bryan Elton Garbes, Shell Rock, operating non-registered vehicle; James Edward Marks, New Hartford, failure to comply with safety regulations; Luke Michael Burkett, Elkader, fraudulent use of registration, no insurance and driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; Cory Thomas Weaver, Dougherty, careless driving; Brett Anthony Belden, Oelwein, operation without registration card or plate; Cameron Lee Rasing, Marble Rock, operation without registration card or plate; Landon Paul Johnson, Aplington, dark window or windshield; Paul J. Jepsen, Rolla, Missouri, failure to comply with safety regulations, failure to carry registration card and hours of service violation; Samuel Erdene Boyd Rutledge, Waverly, first-offense underage tobacco/vapor product usage; Megan Marie Henning, Waverly, vehicles failing to respond to steady red light; Joshua Mark Weigand, Nashua, failure to maintain control; Caleb Charles Chyle, Decorah, dark window or windshield; Ilona Tank, New Hampton, prohibited use of light restricting devices; Brandon M. Wright, East Moline, Illinois, failure to maintain control; Blake Aaron Gitch, Frederika, operating non-registered vehicle; Bradly David Hogan, Iowa Falls, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Leon Lloyd McNeilus, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Elizabeth In Sook Anderson, Denver, failure to maintain control; Nina Elizabeth Sweeney, Waverly, operation without certificate of title; Ted Joseph Hackman, Ionia, operating non-registered vehicle; Corissa J. Frazier, Waverly, failure to have a valid driver’s license; Michael James Nisius, Parkersburg, operation without registration; Jason A. Jordan, Plainfield, failure to yield upon making a left turn; Keegan Robert Malone, Waverly, failure to use seat belt; Bryan Gabriel Sandoval, Kearney, Nebraska, failure to have a valid license/permit; Mac Johnny Pedro, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; Kayla Marie Fisher, Waverly, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus; and Richard Alan Carey, Shell Rock, failure to stop in an assured clear distance.