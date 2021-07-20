MARRIAGES
Bethany Elaine Piehl and Christopher Donald Jahnke, both of Knoxville, Tennessee, July 3 in Readlyn.
Madison Rose Brewer and Cory James Meister, both of Sumner, July 10 in Denver.
DISSOLUTIONS
Sheena Michelle Frey, Waverly, v. Jonathan Joel Fry, Waverly.
Matthew Scott Lamos, Waverly, v. Adrienne Kristine Lamos, Waverly.
Jamie Lee Stoffregen, Waverly, v. Haley Robin (Jarvis) Stoffregen, Waverly.
DeWayne Arthur Swanger, Denver, v. Mary Kathleen (Kiesel) Swanger, Vinton.
Sandra L. Clemen, Plainfield, v. Chuck R. Clemen, Plainfield.
CASES FILED
Kayla Bilharz, Waverly, petition to change name to Kayla D. Kauffman following earlier marriage.
Bryce Neisen, Lincoln, v. Larissa Wilson, Tripoli, petition to establish custody and visitation.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Devin Kleckner, Waverly, automobile loan debt collection.
James R. Bluhm, Floyd, v. Seth J. Vandalen, Foley, Minnesota, Classic Countertops Inc., Foley, Minnesota, and Farm Bureau Property and Casualty Insurance Company, motor vehicle accident.
Hauge Associates, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Renee L. Owens, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Angela L. McBroom, Plainfield, credit card debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Oskaloosa, v. Rachael Jacque, Readlyn, medical debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Samuel Glidewell, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Allyn J. McIntyre, Plainfield, credit card debt collection.
PCA Acquisitions V LLC v. Carly M. Chestnut, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Lumunda Charles Blackman, 29, Dubuque, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Desiree Ann Johnson, 29, Hiawatha, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Benjamin Edward Wilkens, 47, Waverly, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Dennis Wade Roberts, 27, Sumner, first-offense OWI, first-offense possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Brett Richard Doonan, 35, Barnes City, possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Justin Charles Schmall, 30, Waverly, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Sharon Renee Jenison, 56, Frederika, contempt-violation of no-contact order.
State of Iowa v. Michael Allan Rickert, 44, Oelwein, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Dwanna Yvette Sykes, 29, Dubuque, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Glenn Jerome Gienau, 62, Frederika, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Dennis Jamesd Koska Jr., 40, Dunkerton, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. William Ryan Wilson, 48, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Connor Scott Vogt, 22, Tripoli, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Dillon Baker, 26, Prophetstown, Illinois, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Cheryl Ann Walters, 48, Waverly, pled guilty to third-degree theft, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, concurrent to a pending felony drug case, fine of $855 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, pay $15.61 victim restitution, cooperate in DNA profiling, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $162.88 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Anthony Faey Davison, 35, Jesup, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to five days in jail to be served within 90 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, fine of $855 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kade Dallas Lammers, 20, Otsego, Minnesota, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, civil penalty waived, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Jan. 25, 2022, unless all financial obligations are paid prior to that time, financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Haley Jade Lansdown, 19, Waverly, pled guilty to aiding and abetting fourth-degree theft, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $430 civil penalty by Jan. 25, 2022, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $500 restitution to Sub City, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Colton Ray Baker, 25, Maynard, pled guilty to first-offense possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, review hearing set for Jan. 25, 2022, unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Timothy Jo Sherburne, 53, Clarksville, pled guilty to third-offense OWI, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended but for 30 days in jail, credited for 30 days served in Salvation Army Rehabilitation Program, pay $3,125 fine and $468.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for three to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, may be subject to random drug/alcohol testing, complete drinking driver’s school, actively participate in Alcoholics Anonymous program, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Michael John Burnikel, 30, Lime Springs, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, may be subject to random drug testing, complete drinking driver’s school for the OWI charge, pay civil penalty on the OWI charge of $1,250, civil penalty on the marijuana charge is not imposed, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, will plead guilty to failure to maintain control in a separate hearing, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JULY 8-14
SPEEDING: Justin Allen Bryce Gulian, Clarksville; Cesar Augusto Santos Contreras, Rockville, Maryland; Darius Xavier Rogers, Mobile, Alabama; Andrew Anthony Emert Thedens, Denver; Jacob Wayne Moore, Denver; Jeffrey Bruce Anderson, Woodbury, Minnesota; Alexander David Perez, Eldridge; Hunter David Knapp, Chaska, Minnesota; Daniel Yi Liu, Waterloo; Heidi Raeleen VanBuren, Victor; Joseph Lee Johnson, Clinton, Ohio; Tyra Monet Sledge, Chicago; Mia Jade Moore, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Carlos Hernandez Jr., Austin, Minnesota; Justyn Desean Sanders, Maplewood, Minnesota; Rodney Lavern Schlatter, Leawood, Kansas; Angela Juanita Torrance, Cedar Rapids; Trinity Kadeejah Lawrence, Chaska, Minnesota; Chaneka Monette Joseph, Waterloo; Cateisha Jewell Latrice Craft, Waterloo; Joshua L. Bluhm, Waverly; Bailey Sue Green, Clarksville; Ashley Lynn Ferson, Denver; Karter Russell Kilby, Charles City; Jessica Rae Sexton, Mason City; Tanner Douglas Marshall, Dallas; Kayeleen Rosario, Oran; Lakeesha Lashae Johnson, Charles City; Liam Fitzgibbon O’Malley, St. Louis; Lisa Marie Jones, Sumner; Kaylee Ray Hovey; Dalton Levi Rush, Protovin; Kayla Marie Wyland, Warrenton, Missouri; Alexandrea Tanae Hurst, Plymouth, Minnesota; Noni Michele Bucknell, Charles City; Tyler Joseph Pierce, Mason City; McKenzie Kay Steege, Oelwein; Ryan John Baustian, Port Byron, Illinois; Tylin Tyrone Williams, Waterloo; Marc Joel Farb, Orlando, Florida; Brett Matthew Brumbaugh, Algona; Bonnie Lou Suhr, Tripoli; Frank John Nucaro, Waukee; Jennifer Lee Ramirez, Acadia, Wisconsin; Jody Dean Maske, Newell; Kelli Ann Rosenwinkle, Waukee; Xavier Michael Bernhagen, Pittsburgh; Roger Alan Hinrichs, Clearwater, Minnesota; Gregory Paul Schares, Cedar Rapids; Michael Joseph Schumacher, Savage, Minnesota; John R. Shultz, Greene; Ashley N. Brimmer, Waverly; Jazolen Janette High, Shell Rock; Kristi Lynn Brinkman, Fredericksburg; Christopher James Dourte, Montrose, Minnesota; Maddison Marie Waddell, New Hampton; Janaya Elaine Nielsen, Waterloo; David Mark Walvatne, Randalia, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Hunter Dean Lubben, Fredericksburg; Debra C. Crockford, Mason City; Karl Heinz Korporal, Sumner; Anthony Reed Martin, Randalia; Elizabeth Mamie Garsayne, Cedar Rapids; Ahmed Hassan Ismail, Iowa City; Cassandra Megan Tibbetts, Clark Fork, Idaho; Katherine Mary Krapfl, Dubuque; Duncan Hoover Winn, Waverly; Jennifer Susan Theilen, Nashua; Elizabeth Faith Werner, Waterloo; Kamola Akmalovna Rakhimova, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Lal Hmung, Clive; Hannah Alphs Jackson, Chicago; Kelsi Renee Patten, Charles City; Charles Reginald Martin Stanley II, Iowa City; Francesca L. Varias, Chicago; Bang Qiang Fu, Oelwein; Brettellen Keeler Holekamp, Philadelphia; Dennis Jamesd Koska Jr., Dunkerton; Darwin Edward Hoie, Bagley, Minnesota; Darwin Edward Koutny, Springville; Matthew Lee Greenfield, Lino Lakes, Minnesota; Jennifer Marie Bucknell, Sumner; Logan James Cockerham, Oelwein; Crystal Lynne McKimmy, New Hampton; Elijah Allen Gates, Readlyn; Aaron Michael Adolphs, Cedar Falls; Devon James McClain, New Hampton; and Allyson Elaine Csukker, Waverly.
OTHERS: Yvette Hamelyn Nyancha Oseko, Burnsville, Minnesota; Austin Matthew Toebe, Sumner, no insurance; Braedyn Andrew Baylor, Albia, operation without registration card or plate; Shenita Lorraine Hinton, Waverly, open container by passenger; Mia Jade Moore, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Carl Michael Adams, Shell Rock, no insurance; Sean Alan Roby, Waterloo, vehicles failing to respond to a steady red light and operating non-registered vehicle; Chaneka Monette Joseph, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Mary Catherine Dean, Waterloo, failure to maintain control; Matthew Allen Larsen, Marion, operating non-registered vehicle; Jessica Joan Brown, Fairbank, prohibited use of light restricting devices; Kenneth James Fettkether, Dunkerton, dark window or windshield; Nicholas Tyler Tuetken, Marion, operation without registration card or plate; Emilee Rose Simon, Waverly, no insurance; Hortensia Rodriguez Avalos, New Hampton, no valid driver’s license; Connor Alan Dietz, Plainfield, failure to maintain registration plate; Ta Talleah Rose Shanklin, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Jorge Garcia Morales, New Hampton, failure to carry registration card; Jewel Marie Gipple, Nashua, failure to maintain registration plate; Derek Austin Havel, Waterloo, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Andrew William Davis, Waterloo, registration violation; Alex Michael Schneider, Waterloo, failure to display registration plate; Linda Marie Pierson, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Adam H. Anderson, Dunkerton, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations; Randy D. Byrum, Rock Island, Illinois, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; Henry Richard Gerhold, Central City, dark window or windshield; Christopher Michael Shelton, Hollow Rock, Tennessee, failure to comply with safety regulations; Miranda Lynn Held, Cedar Falls, failure to carry registration card; Germaine Lee Hairston, Greensboro, North Carolina, failure to carry registration card and failure to comply with safety regulations; Dennis Jamesd Koska Jr., Dunkerton, no valid driver’s license; Steven Howard Hoie, Bagley, Minnesota, failure to comply with safety regulations; Dwanna Yvette Sykes, Dubuque, operation without registration card or plate; Carl Michael Adams, Shell Rock, operating non-registered vehicle and no driver’s license; Xander Lynn Stover, Cedar Falls, failure to use seat belt; Jamie Lynn Lang, Frederika, driving while license suspended; Tyra Monet Sledge, Chicago, driving while license suspended; and Allyson Mae Simon, Waverly, driving while license suspended.