MARRIAGES
Jennifer Renee Curtis and Brand Rundle Becker, both of Waverly, Aug. 10 in Denver.
Jennifer Leigh Flege and Jeffrey Dean Goddard Jr., both of Independence, Aug. 10 in Waverly.
Bradley Wayland Gade and Jennifer Jo Dralle, both of Sumner, Aug. 10 in Sumner.
Rodney Ray Nieman and Lorraine Marie Walton, both of Janesville, Aug. 10 in Janesville.
Rachelle Dee Johnston and Perry A. Mast, both of Waverly, Aug. 10 in Janesville.
DISSOLUTIONS
Brenda Janis Klein, Waverly, v. Gary Benjamin Klein, Lansing.
Chevin Marie Swinton, Waverly, v. Mark Douglas Swinton, Waverly.
CASES FILED
Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp. v. Torrence D. Harris, Lagrange, Florida, student loan debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Kenrick Schares, Readlyn, medical debt collection.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Joseph Cole, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Timothy M. O’Brien, Waverly, v. Toyota Motor Corporation USA Inc., Plano, Texas, warranty claim.
Donia Dodd, Waterloo, v. Ralph Beltz, Sumner, deferment of costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Carrie Jones, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Lori and Mark Poehler, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Carly M. Chestnut, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Renee C. Quentin, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Franklin Bruns, 33, Evansdale, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. David Robert Buzzo, 21, Waverly, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Karen Jean Curtis, 56, Sumner, 28 counts of animal neglect leading to death or serious injury and 15 counts of failure to dispose of a dead animal.
State of Iowa v. Kimberly Anne Curtis, 46, Sumner, 28 counts of animal neglect leading to death or serious injury and 15 counts of failure to dispose of a dead animal.
State of Iowa v. Bryce Curtis Kinkade, 30, Waterloo, violation of no-contact/protective order-contempt.
State of Iowa v. Denise Kaye Kirchner, 54, Toledo, three counts of fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Madison Elisabeth Kirchner, 18, Toledo, two counts of fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Alexus Ann Ball, 18, Fredericksburg, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Christopher Edward Garbes, 31, Shell Rock, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to up to two years in prison, concurrent with previously imposed sentence for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, ordered transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to begin sentence, fined $625, suspended, not required to pay restitution or court costs as defendant is currently in prison, appeal bond set at $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Benjamin James Raney, 39, Elk Run Heights, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to five days in jail, credited for time previously served in Bremer and Polk counties, serve sentence in Polk County Jail concurrent with Polk County case, cannot pay jail fee, fined $625, suspended, pay attorney’s fee when reported, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $313.16 court costs.
State of Iowa v. David Michael Stowe, 39, Waverly, pled guilty to child endangerment, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver to a person under age 18, third-offense possession of methamphetamine and second-offense OWI, on the child endangerment charge sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, concurrent with other three charges, fined $625, suspended, placed on probation for two years, pay $300 Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must obtain/maintain employment, reside at a residential facility for 180 days, unable to pay Category 2 restitution; on the possession with intent charge, sentenced to up to 25 years in prison, suspended, concurrent with all other counts, no fine; on meth charge, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended, concurrent with all other charges, fined $750, suspended, pay $10 DARE fee and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge; on the OWI charge, sentenced to up to two years in prison, ordered to pay $1,875 fine and $656.25 surcharge; on the last three charges combined: rights to vote, hold elective office and to bear arms are revoked, cooperate with DNA profiling, placed on probation for five years each on the drug charges and two years on the OWI charge, pay $300 Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse and mental health evaluations and follow treatment, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the child endangerment charge, $25,000 for the marijuana charge, $10,000 for the meth charge and $2,000 for the OWI charge, pay $400 total court costs.
State of Iowa v. Christina Gay Anderson, 47, Waverly, pled guilty to driving while license barred and revoked, sentenced to 30 days in jail on each count to be served within 90 days, concurrent to each other, credited for any time previously served, fined $1,625, suspended, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fees when reported and jail fees when served, companion charges of driving while license suspended is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $2,000 for the driving while barred charge and $1,000 on the driving while revoked charge, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Richard Anthony Harris, 50, Waverly, pled guilty to two counts of possession of contraband in jail, sentenced to up to five years in prison on each count, concurrent to each other, fined $1,500, suspended, rights to vote, hold office and bear arms are revoked, cooperate with DNA profile, defendant cannot pay Category 2 restitution, pay $250 in Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $5,000 for each count, two counts of prohibited acts are dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Nichole Renee Pavelka, 25, Waverly, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, concurrent with two Delaware County felony sentences, appeal bond set at $500, pay $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kirstin Lauree Baker, 29, Janesville, pled guilty to interference with official acts, ordered to pay $100 fine, $35 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $500.
State of Iowa v. Jason Eli Roszell, 40, Sumner, pled guilty to public intoxication, ordered to pay $250 fine, $87.50 surcharge and $140 court costs, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Jessica Lynn Meyer, 24, Oelwein, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 90 days, may serve in DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time previously served if served in jail, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one to two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, companion charge of failure to use headlamps is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR AUG. 8-14
SPEEDING: Cameron John Rittenour, East Peoria, Illinois; Jerod Michael Cox, Waterloo; Kimberly Nicole Brown, Waterloo; Sai Sahith Redd Karra, Mason City; Chavee Elaun Harden, Waterloo; Jeffrey Alan Bunger Jr., Waterloo; Zachary P. Farner, Bloomington, Illinois; Melanie Erin Martin Trainor, Cedar Rapids; Christopher Patrick Wheeler, Spring Bay, Illinois; Angel Marie Marcus, Denver; Ashley Ann Reson, Oelwein; Cynthia Kathleen Young, Cedar Falls; Lisa E. Geissler, Waterloo; Anthony Lee Bradfield, Waterloo; Raven Simone Johnson, Waterloo; Regina Marie Bragg, Clarksville; Yasmine Samaria Tamar Parker, Arcadia, California; Mandy Renee McDonald, Algona; Javier Monterola Gomez Sonny, Apple Valley, Minnesota; Jerry L. Garcia, Chicago; Jessica Mae Curtis, Rochester, Minnesota; Tina Yu, Rochester, Minnesota; Taylor Emmett Decker, Marion; Tyisha D. Smith, Waterloo; Kshitij Milind Pendurkar, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Guelor Makola Amba, Waterloo; Dania Valez Solis, Dunkerton; Abraham Tonieh Massaquoi, Waterloo; Jennifer Lyn Dobbs, Mantorville, Minnesota; Sarah L. Kurz, Elgin, Illinois; Cody Leigh Carson, Evansdale; Ryan Joseph Wolhowe, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Sheldon Marie Syhlman, Winthrop; Meta Lorraine Hemenway Forbes, Waterloo; Nicholas William Fossey, Lakeville, Minnesota; Erin Elizabeth Morrisey, Cedar Rapids; Emily Su Meh, Indianapolis; Steven Rhea Tyer, Cordova, Tennessee; Brenda Sue Baker Monney, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Rosemary Zummak, St. Louis; James Richard Miars, Des Moines; Peter Richard Hagstrom, Shakopee, Minnesota; Dylan Keith Jones, Waukee; Caleb Marshall Hunt, Waverly; Ruth M. Rusch, Trivoli, Illinois; Gene Justin Biermann, San Diego; Jerry Allen Calease, Waverly; Mary Catherine Ferden, Swisher; Brianna Bedore, Guttenberg; Matthew Moog, Chicago; Amanda Sue McGrane, Burlington; Stacy Jo Baas, Denver; Wiatt E. Olson, Readlyn; Devon Michael Lund, Waterloo; Jessica Renae Wolf, Bettendorf; Kurt W. Herbrechtsmeyer, Charles City; James R. Mays, Piedmont, Missouri; Annaka Susan Fischer, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; Gilbert F. Starble, Charles City; Kyle Clayton O’Brien, Sumner; Darren James O’Dell, Sumner; Fantonette Francesca Decrescenzo, Roronda West, Florida; Hillary Ann Jensen, Waterloo; Jeffrey Jon Walters, Traer; and Trey O. Heffner, Bloomington, Illinois.
OTHERS: Kazirjon Kobilov, Brooklyn, New York, failure to maintain control; Christopher Rickey Kane, Ionia, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Stephen Allen Hilmer, Janesville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Brady Heath, Waverly, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Amanda Lou James, Oelwein, no insurance and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Matthew Daniel Bowlden, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle and no valid driver’s license; Imelda Primaelle Wemim Odjo, Waverly, unsafe approach to certain stationary vehicle; Jordan Herbert Diers, Sumner, operating non-registered vehicle; Marcus Christopher Collier, Waverly, vehicles fail to respond to steady red light and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Mandy Renee McDonald, Algona, failure to display registration plate; Julian Mendez Cortez, Dodge City, Kansas, no insurance; Jeri Deedrianna Mueller, Mitchellville, failure to maintain control; Jessica Mae Curtis, Rochester, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Alfred Nathaniel Landin V, Iowa City, operating non-registered vehicle; Guelor Makola Amba, Waterloo, fraudulent use of registration; Parker Reed Brumm, Rockford, failure to comply with safety regulations and hours of service violation; Seth John Vandalen, Foley, Minnesota, following too close; Tiffanson J. Apaisam, Waterloo, no insurance and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Jacob D. Hershberger, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Michele Stephanie Oldenburger, Parkersburg, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Javier Coronel Soto, Fredericksburg, no valid driver’s license; Cathy Marianne McCleskey, Waverly, registration violation; Daniel James Stern, Waterloo, operation without registration; Carrie Ann Lindley, Waterloo; failure to obey stop/yield sign; Jeanette Joyce Carper, Johnston, unsafe backing on highway; Alex Thomas Gebel, Denver, underage alcohol possession; Zachary Miller, Denver, underage alcohol possession; Mario Albert Moreno Monsivais, Hampton, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; and Hannah Jo Green, Sumner, failure to stop in an assured clear distance.
The Waverly Newspaper publishes News of Record as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are compiled by Eric VanSickle and taken from public documents at the courthouse in Bremer Counties. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. It is the policy of this paper that this column contain a complete record; requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.