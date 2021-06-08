MARRIAGES
Bethany Vivian Abben and Roland Henri ten Hoeve, both of Waverly, May 15 in Waverly.
Jessica Robin Frazer and Andrew Kurtt Bartels, both of Ionia, May 22 in New Hampton.
Makyla Elizabeth Sterba and Mitchell Ray Eiben, both of Sumner, May 22 in Dundee.
Gale Marie Schultz and Hunter James Mueller, both of Plainfield, May 22 in Plainfield.
DISSOLUTION
Melisa Veronica Flouro, Denver, v. Aaron Robert Flouro, Denver.
CASES FILED
Caleb Heath, Waverly, v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Columbus, Ohio, reassignment of structured settlement.
Tommy R. and Susan J. Wooley, Denver, v. Rene M. and Nichole J. Valverde, Denver, property line dispute.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, v. Thomas C. Britt Estate, Christopher Thomas Britt, Edward Britt and Thomas Britt Jr., et al., mortgage foreclosure.
Lynn and Jennifer Koch, Waverly, v. HSBC Mortgage Services Inc, DLJ Mortgate Capital Inc. and Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, petition in equity to quiet title.
Michael D. Oswald, Waverly, v. Michelle S. Spurgeon and Steve Spurgeon, individually and as power of attorney for Michelle S. Spurgeon, Waverly, temporary injunction to stop real estate transaction.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Samantha Miller, Waverly, medical debt collection.
First National Bank of Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska, v. Michael L. Albers, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Laren Lynn Ensign, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Marcus William and Melissa Happel, Sumner, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Treasa Ann and Gary Lindaman, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Jessica Troyna, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa, ex rel. A.R.F, A.J.F., A.C.F. and D.J.F., v. Jeremy Jacob Frick, Carmi, Illinois, child support debt collection.
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Cody R. Davison, Sumner, automobile loan debt collection.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. John P. Sullivan, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Keisha Shahan, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
L&M Accounts Inc., Moline, Illinois, v. Dave and Tracy Whitford, Marion, medical debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. James Wood, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Joseph and Janet Wheelock, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Lori Luebbers, Sumner, medical debt collection.
Credit Bureau Associates of Iowa Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Rellmondo Velasquez, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Chad Shader, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Matthew Lee Gitch, 36, Denver, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct by loud or raucous noise, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Michael David Meister, 60, Tripoli, driving while barred and tampering or circumventing an ignition interlock device.
State of Iowa v. Dennen Cade Stalnaker, 21, Lake Mills, first-offense OWI, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Dain Edward Ferguson, 21, Waverly, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Cameron David Anthony Meeks-Harmon, 24, Waterloo, driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Eddie Deandre Gardner, 22, Chicago, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Edward Leroy Finch III, 43, Waverly, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Paul Matthew Hites, 45, Waverly, driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Scott Alan Stephens, 41, Janesville, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
State of Iowa v. Kaleb Joseph Bolte, 22, Dike, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Jeffery Adam McRobie-Bishop, 26, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Roberto Lopez III, 34, Pierson, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Caleb Tyler McMinn, 18, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Kyler Gage Romero, 19, Zillah, Washington, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Robert Earl Brandhorst, 54, Nashua, domestic abuse assault by impeding flow of air or blood and second-offense domestic abuse assault.
State of Iowa v. Devin Roger Kielman, 34, Waverly, domestic abuse assault by impeding flow of air or blood.
State of Iowa v. Amber Elizabeth Wise, 41, Manly, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Nathan Michael Williams, 33, Independence, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, failure to affix drug tax stamp, driving while barred, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Allissa J. Hansen, 24, Rock Island, Illinois, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Finn Lee Ronken, 20, Canton, Minnesota, driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Jonah Riley Gronemeyer, 21, Tripoli, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Charles Evan Snyder, 20, Albion, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Chase Montgomery Harker, 22, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Ronald Lloyd Meyer, 59, Plainfield, pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $105.
State of Iowa v. Andruw David Powell, 19, Readlyn, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, may be served in a DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time previously served if sentence served in jail, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, follow recommendations of substance abuse evaluation, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, submit to random drug/alcohol tests, half of fine may be waived if defendant obtains temporary restricted driver’s license, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Stephen John Herington, 64, Waverly, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for eight days to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, pay $1,875 fine and $281.25 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for one year, placed on probation for two years, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, subject to random drug/alcohol tests, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jason Allan Olsen, 31, Cedar Rapids, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 15 days in jail to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, may serve in Linn County, fined $855, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, also pled guilty to speeding ticket and will pay scheduled fine, companion charge of no insurance is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Aldo Andres Pereira Fernandez, 31, San Diego, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, pay $430 fine and $64.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Grant Jacob McCallips, 18, Durand, Illinois, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 30 unless all financial obligations, which are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, are paid in full prior to that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, also pled guilty to failure to yield upon entering a through highway and will pay scheduled fine, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Trevor Joseph Walton, 22, North Waterboro, Maine, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $1,250 civil penalty by Nov. 30, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 30 unless all financial obligations are paid by that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Paul Thomas Lis, 29, Waterloo, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and interference with official acts causing injury, sentenced to 90 days in jail on each charge, suspended but for four days to be served within 180 days, concurrent, credited for time previously served if sentence on the OWI count is served in jail, may serve two days in a DOT-approved hotel program, may serve in 48-hour increments, pay $1,055 in fines and $158.25 surcharges, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days on the OWI charge, placed on probation for one year on both charges, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary from of revenues come from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of no insurance is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $1,000 for each charge, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Evan Ethan Baum, 27, Mitchellville, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $625 civil penalty, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 23 unless all financial obligations are paid prior to that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, also pled guilty to companion speeding ticket and will pay scheduled fine, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR MAY 20-JUNE 2
SPEEDING: Derrick Justin Green, Waterloo; Douglas Fay Miller, Ames; Patricia Jane Bishoff, Grundy Center; Jena Rae Jean Lafrentz, Denver; Michael Richard Reynolds, Dubuque; Stephanie Lynn Stange, Cedar Rapids; Kyleigh Joy Holmes, Cedar Rapids; Seth Bradley Gordon, Fairbank; Emilio Paul Oritz, North St. Paul, Minnesota; Ashlee Tyese Nicole Brunt, Minneapolis; Amanda J. Sosa, Auburn, Illinois; Luther D. Pierce, Cedar Rapids; Dakota Wayne Little, West Concord, Minnesota; Phillip James Ondler, Cedar Rapids; Armunz Reshad Mathews, Quincy, Florida; Francis Tuambilangani Cizang, Minneapolis; Demetria Ann Bailey, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Delane C. Patterson, Sumner; Zekeciah Jacksen Jones, Star Prairie, Wisconsin; Victoria Danielle Kerian, Richland Center, Wisconsin; Gabrielle Monet Hannah, Memphis, Tennessee; Jayme Michael Gold, Pompano Beach, Florida; Michaela Jean Conrad, Delhi; Jeffrey John Cather, ames; Nicole Michele Sewell, Davenport; Santara Montrice Williams, Brownsville, Tennessee; Kristie Renee Easttorp, Sumner; Christopher Kenneth Knese, Arnold, Missouri; Gladice Marie Mathews, Oelwein; Myriah Renee Bordner, Cedar Falls; Earmalene Butler, Aurora, Illinois; Matthew Edward Doyle, Independence; Melissa Winkey, Waterloo; Nicholas Wayne Miles Jr., La Porte City; Matthew John Fordyce, Clarksville; Jayme Lynn Fritz, Chanhassen, Minnesota; Demarcus Troy Green, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Benjamin Heath Medbourn, Sioux City; Blake E. Chadwick, De Forest, Wisconsin; Hannah Jo Hillyard, West Des Moines; Madison Marie Pedersen, Denver; Terry Stephen Vichlach, Davenport; Danae Bodeul Delange, Sumner; Brittany Ann Craighton, Hampton; Laura Lavonne Drzymcimski, Cedar Rapids; Dylan James Barrett, Cedar Falls; Elizabeth Kelly Ocar, Minneapolis; Sohyun Park, Minneapolis; Kai Matthew Griffin, Waukee; Derrick Jordan Buford, Fort Worth, Texas; Rachel Aziagbe Adjo Akakpo, Avondale Estates, Georgia; Robert W. Reese, Waverly; Dustin Cole Rottinghaus, Dunkerton; Brian Mathew Dix, Janesville; Robert Bo Grosse, Denver; Jeffrey Lee Sell, Cedar Falls; Elizabeth Devine Brammer, Naples, Florida; Grace McKinsie Wadding, Waverly; Patricia Mary Skiles, Cedar Falls; Mohamed E. Taha, Arlington, Virginia; Pamela Jean Stone, Fredericksburg; Lindsey Ryann Miller, Shell Rock; Jessie Echevarria Canales, Postville; Manuel Avelino Quizhpi Guaman, New Hope, Minnesota; Laura Burleson, Clear Lake; Isaiah Malik Pratt, Waterloo; William L. Peach III, Tripoli; Helena Joann Dahlen, Waterloo; Kelsey Ranee Hotz, Waverly; Zayla Faith Loftsgard, Waverly; Brianna Michelle Goux, Sammamish, Washington; Bryan Eugene Tonne, Jesup; Carey Scott Cole, Marion; Brenten Creshon Magee, St. Cloud, Minnesota; James Brian Roby, Cedar Rapids; Elijah Chucku Tiah, Muscatine; festoon Hakizimana, Louisville, Kentucky; Kelvin Enrique Latron Morgan, Davenport; Erika Marie Westendorf, Manly; Romeo Kwadwo Boateng, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Jeffrey James Oelke, Garner; Travis Cameron Banks, Waucoma; Tony Duane Rinnels, Shell Rock; Richard James Campbell Jr., Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Alvin Maturi Nyangau, Osseo, Minnesota; Tanaia Lashay Watson, Waterloo; Nathaniel Edward Ring, Coventry Township, Ohio; Courtney Marie Willitts, Ionia; Jamie James Lyons, Cedar Falls; Daniel Ray Jenkins, La Porte City; Sandy Kay Sullivan, Riceville; Fathi Ziyad Aden, Minneapolis; Juan Gabriel De Leon, Humble, Texas; Isaiah Thomas Price, Readlyn; Hunter Allen Schuh, Zimmerman, Minnesota; Tina Tiffany Terry, Faribault, Minnesota; Heriberto Solorio Solorio, Council Bluffs; Kyle Lester Schmitz, Sumner; Nicholas Alexander Depretis, Pittsburgh; Matthew Brian Benzelock, Plymouth, Minnesota; Jianna McKai Sulzner, Fayette; Jessica Ann Hirsch, Sumner; Scott Bradley Rathburn, Denver; Jayden Alexander Thorn Hartley, Fredericksburg; Jessica Lynn Fehr, Nashua; Viktor Makarov, Burnsville, Minnesota; Teresa Lynn Krull, Nashua; Colten James Mishek, Little Canada, Minnesota; Jeannette Mukayisire, Cedar Falls; Kayla Marie Donnell, Rockford, Illinois; Sharon Kay Fry, Greeley; Lucas David Prottsman, Iowa City; Barbara May Henze, Shell Rock; Derrick Thomas Ballman, Good Thunder, Minnesota; Shearaya Mercedes Miller, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Sontosh Reddy Reguri, Wheeling, Illinois; Livia Grace Stibal, Janesville; and Alexis Lu Bean, Charles City.
OTHERS: Kenneth Dale Bostic, West Union, dark window or windshield, no insurance, violation of conditions of restricted license, failure to carry registration card and driving while license suspended; Kyleigh Joy Holmes, Cedar Rapids, operation without registration card or plate; Dustin Lynn Weiss, Nashua, dark window or windshield; Joseph Lee Bennett, Waterloo, no insurance, operating non-registered vehicle and driving while license suspended; Allison Page Edenfield, Charles City, operation without registration card or plate; Dakota Wayne Little, West Concord, Minnesota, use of electronic communication device; Jennifer Lynn Bryant, Fort Dodge, permitting unauthorized person to drive; Lucas Stephen Watson, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Demetria Ann Bailey, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, failure to use child restraint device; Robert James Mason Montgomery, Oelwein, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; James Albert Pettiecord, Runnels, dark window or windshield; Colton James Hoeppner, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain control; Isiah Michael Morse, Readlyn, failure to maintain control; Parker Thomas MacInnis, Oelwein, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Andrea Marie Hargrafen, Manchester, unsafe approach/failure to show down upon approach to emergency vehicle; Mullohoji Juraev, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Alexander Mason Steere, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle and failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Marie Ann Ryan, Charles City, no insurance and driving while license suspended; Dinyero Patron Maurice, Cedar Falls, no valid driver’s license; Cooper Anthony Bloes, Janesville; Steven D. Hatcher, Charles City, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Stephen Mark Nippolt, St. Paul, Minnesota; Andrew Curtis Divine, Nelson, Missouri; Isaiah Malik Pratt, Waterloo, stopping, standing or parking where prohibited, stop sign violation and seat belt violation; Becca Josette Farrell, Waucoma, school stop violation; Bobbie Sue Kilcher, Fredericksburg, safety belts/safety harness required; Tylor Seehase, Tripoli, safety belts/safety harness required; Bradley Bryson Runge, address unknown, unsafe entry into roadway; Stephanie Renee Luechtefeld, New Hampton, failure to have valid license/permit; Chad L. Johnston, Waverly, operation without registration; Quintin Michael Trowbridge, Shell Rock, failure to display registration plates; Michael James Raney, Elk Run Heights, fraudulent use of registration; Kathryn Irene Hull, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Junior Solorio Hernandez, Council Bluffs, dark window or windshield; Manuel Rodriguez, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Lance David Buhman, Maynard, dark window or windshield; William Lee Clark, Fayette, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Anthony William Reuter, Tripoli, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Matthew Lee Barta, Waverly, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Michael Wayne McInroy, Denver, failure to maintain control; Caleb Jeffrey Moser, Cedar Falls, failure to carry registration card; Jewel Marie Olmstead, Shell Rock, failure to yield to pedestrian within an intersection; Jessica Amy Paul, Cameron, Wisconsin, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Christopher Edward Derr, Garner, dark window or windshield; Clayton Jay Negan, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Carrie Lea Frerichs, Clarksville, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Tyler James Hulbert, Tripoli, operating non-registered vehicle; McKenzie Jo Berge, Charles City, no driver’s license and operating non-registered vehicle; Reed Kahler, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Blain Matthew Larson, Rockford, operating non-registered vehicle; Austin Donald James Smith, New Hampton, failure to maintain registration plate; Jalen D. McBride, Chicago, failure to obey traffic control device; Ella Rose Link, Dyersville, underage alcohol possession; Taylan Jonet Olson, Des Moines, underage alcohol possession; Gary Marvin Mueller, Denver, failure to stop on a steady red signal; and Galen Clyde Hoodjer, Allison, operation of motor vehicle with an expired license.