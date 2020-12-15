CASES FILED
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Daniel Brinkmann, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Absolute Investments LLC v. Candi Droste Clark, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Merchants Acceptance Corp., Bellevue, Washington, v. Michael and Tori Batton, Janesville, retail purchase debt collection.
OneMain Financial Group Inc., Evansville, Indiana, v. Anthony Skaggs, Waverly, personal loan debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Laren L. Ensign, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Kevin C. Katzenburger, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Jon Michael, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Jonathan Wayne Snyder, 29, Charles City, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Malik Antonio Johnson, 18, Kansas City, Missouri, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Jeremiah Johnson, 27, Tripoli, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Jessie Dale Holmes, 25, Waterloo, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Steven James Cooper, 60, Waterloo, pled guilty to operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, fine of $625 also suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, cooperate in DNA profiling, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Travis John Green, 34, Sumner, pled guilty to second-offense domestic abuse assault, sentenced to 15 days in jail, credited for time previously served, appeal bond set at $500, pay $758.60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dylan Michael Jones, 23, Waverly, pled guilty to third-degree burglary and second-degree theft, sentenced to up to five years in prison on each count, concurrent, suspended, placed on probation for two to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fine of $750 on each count is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol and all other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment whose primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to drug and alcohol testing, pay $1,056.67 restitution to Farmers Win Co-op, sentence is also concurrent to a Butler County felony case, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Samuel Earl Evans, 44, Denver, found guilty to third-degree harassment, pay $100 fine, $35 surcharge and $347.30 court costs, appeal bond set at $100.
State of Iowa v. Steven Russel Onstad, 65, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense public consumption of alcohol, pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Sarah Lea Davis, 35, Oelwein, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served if sentence is served in jail, may serve time in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $625 fine and $93.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR DEC. 3-9
SPEEDING: Tracey Lynne Armstrong, Minneapolis; Shawn Leonard Larson, Oelwein; Katelyn Brown, Postville; Abby Claire Cabaltic Lownik, Oak Creek, Wisconsin; Tyler Dean Beier, Independence; Joseph William Eng, Le Suer, Minnesota; Tess Taylor Cohan, Needham, Massachusetts; Trayonna Jacqueline Ricks, Atlanta; Jason Lee Higgins, Superior, Wisconsin; Tamika Trinette Sanders, Mason City; Emmanuel Babatunde Olorunyemi, Forest City; Chad David Durant, Davenport; Edgar Vanags, Cookeville, Tennessee; Tina Lee Holdaway, Omaha, Nebraska; Laura Jean Genis, Davenport; Spencer Joseph Garrett, Savage, Minnesota; Grace T. Dahn, Des Moines; Kirk Douglas Campbell, Cedar Rapids; Monica Christina Leandro, Tacoma, Washington; Michael Alexander Schneider, Greenwood, Indiana; Arkean Jatavis Grigsby, Griffin, Georgia; Kay Eileen Buck, Waterloo; Nichole Lynn Wirick, Grundy Center; Miguel Angel Figueroa, Blue Earth, Minnesota; Jazlyn Ann Creviston, Mason City; Ashley James Kirsch, Colwell; Jasmine Marie Achterhof, Mobile, Alabama; Noah Irvin, Crosby, Browerville, Minnesota; Silfredo Rodriguez, Cedar Falls; Bailey Lucy Winter, Marquette; Anthony Daniel Jones, St. Paul, Minnesota; Gunnar Michael Julian Roach, Plainfield; Andrew Robert McClanahan, Dubuque; Jeremy J. Menuey, Sumner; Derrick Divondre Smith, Waverly; Carla Denise Worthington, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Beth Marie Tjerlund Rhee, Dunlap, Illinois; Nicole Elizabeth Dahle, Ramsey, Minnesota; Kirby Tyler Mann, Evansdale; Elizabeth Ann Siemens, Marshalltown; Olivia Frances Taff, East Bethel, Minnesota; Louis F. Pignatelli, Rock Falls, Illinois; Megan Marie Wurzer, Fredericksburg; Shea Rosc Sajevic, Bloomington, Minnesota; Geralyn Kay Ollendieck, Sumner; Taylor Joe Pierce, Waterloo; Dimitriy Aleksandrovic Zavertaniy, Shakopee, Minnesota; Cole Brody Peterson Sawatzke, Stacy, Minnesota; Amani Bismwa Byamungu, Cedar Rapids; Kelsey R. Garcia, Sumner; Ryan Anthony Langer, Palatka, Florida; Britni Rae Bahlmann, Charles City; Chad Nathan Jones, Waukon; Kevin Eugene Welch, Bettendorf; Bradley J. Fox, Sumner; Ryan Joseph Reiswig, Oakes, North Dakota; Cavan Alexander O’Brien, Edina, Minnesota; Marta Lin Ferguson, Waverly; James Liam Bernard McDonald, Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Canada; Lucille Marian Wiebbecke, Fairbank; Christopher Scott Vidmar, Burnsville, Minnesota; Owen Li Qi, St. Louis; Dalton Isaac Wild, Cedar Rapids; Faras B.S. Ramadan, St. Paul, Minnesota; Charles Derrick Yarbrough, Starkville, Mississippi; Michael Todd Phillips, Arvada, Colorado; Jose Angel Mata Perez, Eagan, Minnesota; Ronald Dewain Crawford, Randalia; Taylor James Pulis, Marion; Johnna Kay Norpel, Richfield, Minnesota; Ashley Michelle Wright, St. Paul, Minnesota; Blane Richard Schneider, Denver; Christopher Joseph Mannion, Waterloo; Kenneth Harold Neff, Keota; Dante Jamar Pirtle, Minneapolis; Timothy K. Davis, Tripoli; Abra Lynn Anderson, Cedar Falls; James Michael Budensiek, waterloo; Ann Elizabeth Menster, Cedar Falls; Lacey Jo Skornia, Waterloo; Mackenzie Lane Hughes, Luana; Jacqueline Marie Porath, Waterloo; Trace Dustin Landers, Denver; Ray Lockhart III, Bellwood, Illinois; Kyra Jo Alexander, Washington; Marlo Mark Macik, Hector, Minnesota; Jaime Junior Gonzalez III, Charles City, Michelle Deann Christensen, Milan, Illinois; Kaitlyn M. Richter, Waverly; Raeann Sue Johannsen, Waterloo; Credance Leigh Lundgren, Clarksville; Jersey Jane Rosteck, Parkersburg; Vanessa Nicole Rand, Clarksville; Cathy Renae Martin, Oelwein; and Larry Prohaska, Cedar Falls.
OTHERS: Dennis Joseph Klocke, Waverly, first-offense trespassing; Doyle Lee Wegner, Sumner, first-offense trespassing; Sharrell Lashay Ambrose, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Jeffrey Blade Peel, Decorah, failure to display registration plate; Casey James Miller, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Ryan Christopher Hanson, Waverly, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Kayla Michelle Whitley, Denver, operation without registration card or plate; Auburn Lynn Dirksen, Cresco, failure to use headlamps when required; Cole Benjamin Otto, Fairbank, littering in parks and public lands; Tarron Scott Lechtenberg, Fredericksburg, failure to maintain control and no insurance; Lane Scott Meyer, Sumner, littering in parks and public lands; Kristopher K. Howes, Dubuque, operating non-registered vehicle; Lexi Lynn Sherwood, Waterloo, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Jamie Mickay Maxwell, Lauderhill, Florida, dark window or windshield; Nicholas James Wordes, Menomonie, Wisconsin, no valid driver’s license; Kevin Lee Faulkner, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license and operating non-registered vehicle; Alan Dale Starkweather, Waverly, no valid driver’s license and operating non-registered vehicle; Isabel Marie Leichtman, New Hampton, texting and driving; Tammy Jo Tournier, Waterloo, no insurance and driving while license suspended; Christina Nicole Marvets, Evansdale, operating non-registered vehicle and driving while license suspended; Jeremy Andrew Walsh, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Adam Michael Guarrera, Fulton, New York, no valid driver’s license, no insurance and operating non-registered vehicle; Dawn E. Peterson, Sumner, operating non-registered vehicle; Amy Marie Murphy, Oelwein, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Laquita Baraka Blackman, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Cameron James Lensmeyer, Readlyn, dark window or windshield and driving while license suspended; Dalton Shawn Breitsprecher, Ossian, failure to maintain or use safety belts and driving while license suspended; Rufat Ajroja, Maquoketa, dark window or windshield; Stephanie Ann Hitchings, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Logan James Nordmeyer, Greene, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Sarah L. Hershberger, Janesville, fraudulent use of registration, no driver’s license and operating non-registered vehicle; Carly Ann Ahrenholz, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Savannah Rose Warren, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Corey Michael Conklin, Dumont, careless driving; Ryan Michael Doyle, Waverly, failure to yield upon entering through highway; Robert Joseph Gambaiani, Waverly, failure to yield upon entering a through highway; and Dalton Isaac Wild, Cedar Rapids, two counts of driving while license suspended.