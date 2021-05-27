CASES FILED
State of Iowa, ex rel. C.M.M., v. Benito A. Trevino, Oelwein, establishment of paternity and support.
State of Iowa, ex rel. A.L.G. and A.T.G., v. James H. Aaron Jr., Waterloo, establishment of paternity and support.
Matthew Fedeler, Hawkeye, v. Cathy Busch, f.k.a. Cathy Krueger and Cathy Proctor, Sumner, personal loan debt collection.
Sartori Memorial Hospital Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, Cedar Falls, v. Rhonda McDonald, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Sartori Memorial Hospital Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, Cedar Falls, v. Glen Alan Miller and Jennifer Seehase Miller, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Keisha Shahan, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Taylor Troutner, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Scott A. Johnson, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Collection Professionals Inc., Macomb, Illinois, v. Kory and Courtney Hesse, Readlyn, medical debt collection.
IADE Meadows MHP LLC, Denver, v. Christine Garthoff and Justin Sherman, Denver, forcible entry and detainer for unpaid rent.
State of Iowa v. Cameron Andrew Randall, 24, Sumner, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Randi Lee Austin, 36, Rochester, Minnesota, child endangerment and first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Kenneth James Shadlow, 56, Waterloo, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Cyrus Demones Banks, 36, Waverly, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of ecstasy, failure to affix drug tax stamp and third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Marcus Deonte Garvin, 40, Coralville, failure to affix drug tax stamp, first-offense possession of ecstasy and driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Joseph Isaac Bellvie, 58, New Orleans, first-degree theft and first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Zachary Bryan Ferry, 27, Spring Valley, Pennsylvania, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Matthew Lee Barta, 20, Waverly, third-degree harassment.
City of Waverly v. Donte Rockshon Farrow, 37, Waverly, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
State of Iowa v. Michael Wayne McInroy, 55, Readlyn, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Ray Winston Fisher, 24, Vicksburg, Mississippi, pled guilty to assault domestic abuse by impeding breathing, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one to two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, pay $90 domestic abuse surcharge, complete Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, no-contact order was previously lifted, civil penalty suspended, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, additional counts of assault domestic abuse causing bodily injury and violation of no-contact order are dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $322 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Reed Alan Kahler, 30, Waverly, pled guilty to stalking, third-offense possession of marijuana and third-offense assault domestic abuse, sentenced to two terms of up to five years in prison and one term of up to two years in prison, five-year terms are consecutive, two-year term is concurrent, ordered to be transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to begin sentence, fined $1,025 on each count, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, cooperate with DNA profiling, pay $90 stalking surcharge and $90 domestic abuse surcharge, shall not be eligible for parole until one-fifth of the term is served, must obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, no-contact order on the abuse charge is extended through May 14, 2026, appeal bond set at $7,500 on the stalking and marijuana charges and not applicable on the assault charge, pay $300 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Champagne Lynndens Bowen-Davis, 25, Bismarck, North Dakota, pled guilty to provding false identification information, ordered to pay $150 fine, $22.50 surcharge and $160 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dalyn Thomas Pedersen, 19, West Branch, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $430 civil penalty by Nov. 23, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Morgan Ann Schwery, 18, Portsmouth, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail on each count to be served within 120, credited for time previously served if served in jail, may serve in a DOT-approved hotel program, consecutive, may serve in Shelby County, pay $1,250 fine on the OWI charge, fine waived for the marijuana charge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $1,000 on each count, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Andrew Thomas McGlaughlin, 26, Waverly, pled guilty to second-offense OWI and driving while license revoked, sentenced to up to two years in prison on the OWI charge, placed in OWI prison program, until space available, defendant is released to the custody of the Department of Correctional Services, sentenced to 10 days in jail on the revoked-license charge to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, may be served concurrent to OWI and a separate serious-misdemeanor charge, pay $1,875 fine and $281.25 surcharge on the OWI charge, waived on the license charge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, driver’s license revoked for six years, companion charge of operating non-registered vehicle is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000 on the OWI charge and $1,000 on the revoked-license charge, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Robyn Kay Cornick, 45, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served if served in jail, may serve in a DOT-approved hotel program, concurrent to pending public intoxication charge, pay $625 fine and $93.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Justin Le Curtis Dicken, 32, Denver, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended but for four days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, two days may be served in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $625 fine and $93.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR MAY 13-19
SPEEDING: Darnell Kwame Hanson, Justice, Illinois; Barry Toong Chu Lok, Fayette; Danelle Renee Spicer, Yucca Valley, California; Leonardo Alvarado Alfaro, Sumner; Rosalva Torres Guzman, Waterloo; Tina Maria Wilson, Waterloo; Corey Anthony Ridgway, Ottumwa; Emily Rae Christinson, Northwood; Prentiss Glen Hood, Davenport; Christopher Michael McCormick, O’Fallon, Missouri; Brooklyn Jacar Kaylee Grant, Grove, Oklahoma; Erwin H. Raber, Fairbank; Abbie J. Riser, Mason City; Tina Christine Adams, Write City, Missouri; Davaughn Dejuan Prince, Garner; Cameron Lee Rasing, Marble Rock; Clorissa Kay Corbett, Lino Lakes, Minnesota; David Lynn McKinney, Plymouth, Minnesota; Amber Luree Fike, Waterloo; Eric Lawayne Kimble, Minneapolis; Clorissa Kay Corbett, Lino Lakes, Minnesota; David Lynn McKinney, Plymouth, Minnesota; Amber Luree Fike, Waterloo; Eric Lawayne Kimble, Minneapolis; Jason William Jackson, New Brighton, Minnesota; Emerald Tamar Barnes Seger, Cedar Falls; Joseph Jack Roster, Waterloo; Samya Lanae Hodges, Davenport; Yolanda Sanchez, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Victoria Marie McMurray, Charles City; Gavin Lee Morawitz, Hannibal, Missouri; Victoria Joyce Fowler, Ottumwa; Brandon Lee Hadacek, New Hampton; Jeremiah Ben Caltvedt, Waterloo; Lauren Marie Harrigan, Dysart; Alex Dalen Siebrands, Waverly; Brian L. Meyer, Readlyn; Alexis Nicole Simon, Waverly; Graig Leonard Kveen, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Heather Marie Maas, Minneapolis; Ronnie Kenny Hammond, Bowie, Maryland; Christopher Allen Martin, Hopkinsville, Kentucky; JeffreyMichael Backdahl, Chanhassen, Minnesota; Champagne Lynndens Bowen-Davis, Bismarck, North Dakota; Dylan James Thompson, Mason City; Sarah Lynn Harding, Watertown, Minnesota; Robert Duane Gray, Cherokee; Mouydine Bolarinwa, St. Paul, Minnesota; Alex Lee Knapp, Center Point; Jordan James White, Nashua; Jeremiah Warren Bratten, Oelwein; Gretchen N. Robinson, Hillsdale, Illinois; Jason Jeffrey Kraus, Nashua; Christopher Franklin O’Donohoe, New Hampton; Sara Denyse Breitbach, Anamosa; Lyndsey Noel Monroe, Sumner; Kelli Sheree Martin, Northwood; Owen T. Casson, Prophetstown, Illinois; Taylor Grace Jemtrud, Mound, Minnesota; Todd J. Harlan, Appleton, Wisconsin; Aaron Thomas Smith, Evansdale; Tamara Susan Buhr, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Patricia Ann Brokman, St. Paul; Amber Elisse Riley, New Prague, Minnesota; Hailee Layne Schaefer, Austin, Minnesota; Bradley Jay Cruse, Plainfield; Khalil I.S. Khurdhidov, Aurora, Illinois; Michael Vincent Smith, Cottage Grove, Minnesota; Tyler Young Dudley, Cedar Rapids; Dina Kay Dowden, Clarksville; Patrick Fitzgerald Edmond, Byram, Mississippi; Ronald Loren Ragsdale, Waverly; Jordan Sue Kalk, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota; Kyler Lewis Hackman, Nashua; Ahmad Sidratul Muntaha, Iowa City; Jeffery R. Shonka, Oelwein; Marla Phylis Heller, Waterloo; Justin Le Curtis Dicken, Denver; Kaleb Joseph Healey, Marion; Sarah Lynn Kadlec, Sumner; Karla Ann Juhl, Sumner; Dalton Michaels Swinney, St. Joseph, Missouri; Brandon Lee Hadacek, New Hampton; Landen Charles Ruth, Waverly; and Emily Rae Hansel, Lombard, Illinois.
OTHERS: Breanna Rose Buchalton, Faribault, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Leonardo Alvarado Alfaro, Sumner, no valid driver’s license; Davon R. Saffold, Waterloo, failure to comply with safety regulations and operating non-registered vehicle; Michael James Raney, Elk Run Heights, operating non-registered vehicle and driving while license suspended; Davaughn Dejuan Prince, Garner, violation of instructional permit limitation; Alexandria Katrina Snowden, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Gregory Kent Walker II, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate and no insurance; Carter Joseph Bussanimas, St. Charles, operation without registration card or plate; Jason William Jackson, New Brighton, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Daniel R. White, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Leonel Villegas Montalvo, Collinsville, Illinois; Jarrett Lee Holthaus, Decorah, dark window or windshield; Matthew David Walsh, Asbury, dark window or windshield; Graig Leonard Kveen, Maple Grove, Minnesota, failure to use child restraint device; Champagne Lynndens Bowen-Davis, Bismarck, North Dakota, operating non-registered vehicle and driving while license suspended; Brady William Benning, Waverly, failure to display registration plate; Jordan Lee Holmes, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Henry Ruben Schwartz, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Scott Anthony Ramker, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Tracy Wayne Rasmussen, Evansdale, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Gary John Wiest, Decorah, failure to comply with safety regulations; Kyle William Walton, Wellsburg, operating non-registered vehicle; Alan Guy Ballard, Blockton, open container by driver; Zachary Edwin Blanchard, Altoona, operating non-registered vehicle; Christian James Darnold, Waverly, unsafe approach to an emergency vehicle; Allyson Mae Simon, Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Lucas William Eimers, Cedar Falls, failure to use seat belt; Jaxson Matthew Zuke, Denver, failure to maintain control; James Darold Elbert, Waverly, operation without registration; Kyle Jay Gowans, Waterloo, driving while license suspended; and Brittny Jean Bolton, Waverly, driving while license suspended.