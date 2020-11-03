DISSOLUTION
Tammi Jo Moothart, Readlyn, v. Wade Donald Moothart, Waverly.
CASES FILED
Readlyn Savings Bank, Readlyn, v. Amy S. Krueger, Tripoli, et al., mortgage foreclosure.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Layla A. and Lawrence Sommerlot, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Credit Collections Bureau, Bismarck, North Dakota, v. Mariana R. Carrillo, Waverly, medical debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Jodi Heinemann, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Jeffrey T. Hewitt, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Erika Kay Kannegieter, 18, Waterloo, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp, unlawful possession of prescription drug, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Caleb Lee Heath, 23, Allison, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp, second-offense possession of marijuana, second-offense OWI, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Morgan Ann Schwery, 18, Portsmouth, first-offense possession of marijuana, first-offense OWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Alena Vezirovic, 27, Waterloo, third-degree harassment.
State of Iowa v. Frank Anthony Allee, 53, Readlyn, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Anthony Dean Knudsen, 37, Cedar Falls, indecent exposure.
City of Waverly v. Michael Wynand Van Jaarsveld, 33, Waverly, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Jennifer Jo Dane, 41, Ankeny, first-offense OWI and possession or carrying of dangerous weapon while intoxicated.
State of Iowa v. Will August Hilpipre, 25, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Lacey Marie Ngirmidol, 32, Allison, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $115 fine, $17.25 surcharge and $326.01 court costs, plus any restitution to Walmart when reported.
State of Iowa v. Reed Alan Kahler, 30, Waverly, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, sentenced to two days in jail, served concurrently with felony sentence defendant is also serving, pay any restitution to Walmart when reported, pay $170.46 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Justin Edward Turner, 36, Waterloo, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $115 fine, $40.25 surcharge, $16.96 restitution to Walmart and $96.25 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Cara Jean Petersen, 36, Sumner, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, no civil penalty imposed, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. April 16, 2021, unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Barkley William Hill, 26, Denver, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for seven days to be served within 180 days, may serve in 48-hour increments, credited for time previously served, may serve two days in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,875 fine and $281.25 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for one year, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR OCT. 22-28
SPEEDING: Barkley William Hill, Denver; Thomas A. Haroldson, LaPorte City; Janae Nicole Winkowitsch, Allison; Dorothy Jean Moore, Sarasota, Florida; Colyn Allen Monroe, Washburn; Theresa Jean Hagen, Fredericksburg; Luz Christina Quijas, Oelwein; Lisa Marie Morrissey, Cottage Grove, Minnesota; Jane Elizabeth Vogel, Mendota Heights, Minnesota; Troyetta Tralitha Barron, New Hampton; Amy Jennifer Robert, Tequesta, Florida; James Wesley Cook, Cedar Rapids; Arthur James McCoy III, Rochester, Minnesota; Megan Marie Anderson, Snohomish, Washington; Jasmine Monek Jones, Kansas City, Missouri; Michael Benjamin Abbas, Cedar Falls; Melissa Kerry Easton, Huntington, West Virginia; Brooke Leann Fay, Nashua; Tyler Gordon Mc Alpine, Amery, Wisconsin; Kobberly Lee O’Brien, Aplington; Mackenzie Jo Boone, Hollandale, Minnesota; John Konstantinous Karakatsanis Jr., Denver, Colorado; Deanna L. Indresano, Waverly; Zehrina Hodzic, Waterloo; Marilyn Michele Maldonado, Iowa City; Dannon John Bitting, West Des Moines; Janiecea Marie Tyson, Burnsville, Minnesota; Jason Michael Coker, Garland, Texas; Donald Larry Bloes, Jesup; Katelyn Joann Randall, Elgin; Ryan Patrick Jordan, Osceola, Wisconsin; Seth Martin Ritchie, Cambridge, Minnesota; Troy Christopher Low, Northwood; Jeffrey Richard Koenig, Iowa City; Rebecca Marie Andrea, Milford; V. Meade Charles, Philadelphia; Morgan L. Norpel, Mesa, Arizona; Adam Mitchell Foarde, Cedar Rapids; Adam Daniel Heying, Cedar Rapids; Kraig Aaron Hanson, New London, Minnesota; Boyd Raymond Trueman, Denver; Michael Jeffrey Klatt, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Kylee Sue Sakulin, Cedar Rapids; Andrew Robert McCoy, Hastings, Minnesota; Carol Jean Novey, Central City; Kara Jordan Fish, Waterloo; Bradley David Clark, Waterloo; Jon Benjamen Thompson, Orchard; Daniel L. Molosky, Waterloo; Justin Alexander Frescaz, Mason City; Matthew Lane, Cedar Falls; Paul Mougey, Waverly; Amanda Jane Hanson, Rosemont, Minnesota; Adam Nguyen, Davenport; Luis Javier Roman Guzman, Hawkeye; Caleb Charles Menzel, Waverly; Jeremy W. Quass, New Hampton; Aubrey Madison Bonefas, Clarksville; Madigan Nicole Hillyard, Waterloo; Cory J. Meister, Tripoli; Penelope Lea Bloem, Waverly; Perry Scott Rathe, Ames; Gavon Tyler Worthy, Sumner; Melissa Kay Klenzman, Fairbank; Kristie Lee Snyder, Deltona, Florida; Matthew Daniel Humphrey, Live Oak, Florida; Jennifer Marie Burgart, St. Paul, Minnesota; Kathleen Lynnette Nelson, Jonesborough, Tennessee; Muhammad Naqi Kahn, Mankato, Minnesota; Dana Jonathan Guillory, Kansas City, Missouri; Gary Dean Mathes, Shell Rock; Katie Lynn Schwartz, Waverly; Joseph Sylvester Beaudette, New Prague, Minnesota; Gail Norma Tully, Bloomington, Minnesota; Kyle Malcom Oline, Fairbank; Scott Alan Larson, Red Wing, Minnesota; Emily Jean Hammond, Nashua; Joshua David Fischer, Long Beach, California; Rory Dean Corwin, Cedar Falls; Mary Francis Young, Mount Vernon; Kenneth Jack Barkema, Mason City; Jordan L. Rinken, Denver; Jacob Scott Hayworth, Bondurant; Daniel Soe Reh, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Annette Beatrice Ameling, Sumner; Melissa Ann Kieszkowski, Marion; and Kristi Nicole Hunemuller, Allison.
OTHERS: Brayden Evans, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle and failure to transfer title on motor vehicle; Arnel Dizdarevic, Waterloo, failure to maintain registration card or plate; Jeremy Clifford Johnson, Evansdale, dark window or windshield; Austin James Vranek, Belle Plaine, dark window or windshield; Arthur James McCoy III, Rochester, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Stanislav Tyshuniuk, Hallandale Beach, Florida, no Iowa fuel permit and no valid driver’s license; James David Kullen, Denver, no insurance; Lisa Jo Sims, New Hampton, no insurance; Dalton Shawn Breitsprecher, Ossian, no valid driver’s license; Robert Lareco Holmes III, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license and operating non-registered vehicle; Benjamin Eugene Whitlock, Las Vegas, failure to obey traffic control device; Derek Michael Wilhelms, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Tobin Gerald McKenzie, Waverly, registration violation; Gabriel Conrad Erickson, Decorah, dark window or windshield; Devon Michael Rowe, Evansdale, operating non-registered vehicle; Wiley Carl Sherburne, Allison, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Joseph David Murray, Tripoli, operating ATV or ORUV on roadway/highway; Kyle Joseph Frost, Waterloo, violation of graduated license conditions; Jack Tyler Jans, Fairbank, violation of instructional permit limitation; Jeremy J. Bell, Marion, dark window or windshield; Jose Antonio Balderas Rodriguez, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Jewel Marie Olmstead, Shell Rock, operation without registration card or plate; Zachary Dale Bond, Nashua, dark window or windshield; James David Kullen, Denver, no driver’s license; Chase Montgomery Harker, Clarion, following too closely and failure to use seat belt; and Brittany Nicole Fain, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal.