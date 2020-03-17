DISSOLUTIONS
Logan Huebner, Sumner, v. Julia Huebner, Sumner.
Shannon Marie (Koepke) Cresap, Waverly, v. Jackson Tiberius Cresap, Parkersburg.
Bradley D. Jones, Sumner, v. Leslie Davis, Tripoli.
CASES FILED
Russell Novak, Tripoli, v. Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, appeal of Class C liquor license denial.
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Robert E. and Glenda L. Hennings, Sumner, and Cach LLC, mortgage foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Stacey Shader, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Dale Miller, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Tori J. Batton, Janesville, credit card debt collection.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Matthew J. Conry, Denver, credit card debt collection/change of venue from Fayette County.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Tara J. Henry, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Shane A. Cochran, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Marc A. Harken, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. John Allen Smith, 36, Waterloo, stalking-violation of protective order.
State of Iowa v. Zachariah Couleyon Sidney, 35, Ankeny, second-degree sexual abuse and incest.
State of Iowa v. Daniel Paul Kuethe, 40, Urbandale, possession of contraband in a correctional institution, second-offense OWI and third-or-subsequent offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Ranesha Shana Patterson, 18, Brooklyn Center, Michigan, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Colton Michael Myers, 21, Ottumwa, first-offense OWI, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Ryan Christopher Franck, 37, Tripoli, possession of or carrying firearm while under the influence and public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Kaylee Jo McVay, 18, Cedar Falls, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Antwan Antonio Johnson Jr., 19, Waterloo, first-offense possession of marijuana and interference with official acts causing bodily injury.
State of Iowa v. John Wesley Burk, 23, Waterloo, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Bradley James Boeckmann, 64, Shell Rock, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Barkley William Hill, 26, Denver, second-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Robert William Gilliland, 33, Sumner, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 25 days in jail, credited as served, concurrent with pending third-offense possession of controlled substance case, unable to pay for jail time or attorney’s fee, fined $625, suspended, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Arthur William Otters III, 33, New Hartford, pled guilty to third-offense possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for two to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fined $750, suspended, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances, obtain and follow recommendations on substance abuse or mental health evaluation, stay at a residential facility for 180 days, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug or alcohol testing, pay $10 DARE fee and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, additional charge of third-offense possession of marijuana is dismissed at defendant’s cost, as is companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $260 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Amber Christine McLaughlin, 40, Waterloo, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $65 fine, $22.75 surcharge, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, $276 restitution to Trinkets and Togs and $282.84 court costs, appeal bond set at $500.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR MARCH 5-11
SPEEDING: Mohamed Bishar Abdirahman, St. Paul, Minnesota; Tyler E. Clark, New Hampton; Breanne Megan Wagner, Cedar Falls; Kenneth James Williams, Cedar Rapids; Carla Goldstein Schaeffer, Chesterfield, Missouri; Danny Wayne Thornton, Kalispell, Montana; Lawrence K. Wilborn Jr., Galesburg, Illinois; Ericka F. Ivory, Peoria, Illinois; Marissa Jeanne Miller, Des Moines; Savanna Elyse Lippens, Miles; Leanne Marie Bentten, Osage; Kristin Marie Bentz, Hugo, Minnesota; Nathaniel Kdikum Kdikum, Munford, Tennessee; Charles Patrick Moore, Urbandale; Blake Alan Brocka, Tripoli; Dustin William Bahlmann, Plainfield; Brian Joseph Beitzel, Robins; Clinton John Morrison, Fairfield; Gerard Joseph Tuma, Webster, Minnesota; James Stephen Howey, Forest City; Kelly Rose Collins, Bettendorf; Magdi Abdel Azim Essawy, Lakeville, Minnesota; Ali Akbar, Lincolnwood, Illinois; Tjader Malroy Pinkney, St. Paul, Minnesota; Thor Michael Klein, Cambridge, Minnesota; Bradley Stephen Stotler, Peoria, Illinois; Barry Scott Mueller, Postville; Laura Lea Bernard, Tripoli; John Frederick Negus, Minneapolis; Clay F. Hallberg, Oelwein; Jacob Ronald Barthalow, Waverly; Mark D. Luhring, Waverly; Dayton Jenison, Waverly; Bryan M. Pepper, Chicago; Timothy Edward Mieczkowski, Sauk Center, Minnesota; Spencer Bradley Albers, Minneapolis; Elizabeth Pearson Barousse Fuller, Wildwood, Missouri; Bryce Sharon Maloy, Ionia; Susan Davis Becker, St. Louis; Nicholas David Schweizer, Charles City; James Jeffrey Harwood, Spring Green, Wisconsin; Colleen Moores Guzman, Minneapolis; Samantha Marie Quandt, Aplington; Ryan Bernard Luehrsmann, Marion; Timothy Wayne Smalley, Fredericksburg; Netra Duggirala, Eagan, Minnesota; Dallas Russell Warren, Marion; Donna Mae Wirtjes, Brandon, South Dakota; Heath Gary Seegers, Waverly; Nicholas Michael Sutton, Council Bluffs; Martine Marcos Sandoval, Porterville, California; William Michael Bright, Waverly, Zeph Newolo Toe, Waterloo; Justine Nicole Long, Marshalltown; and Rachel Ann Nosbisch, Waverly.
OTHERS: Mohamed Bishar Abdirahman, St. Paul, Minnesota, no insurance; Estherlane Duver, Blue Springs, Missouri, failure to yield upon entering through highway; Todd M. Gelner, Nashua, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Katlin Adams Wood, Coralville, driving on wrong side of two-way highway; Justin Lee Duffy, Hazleton, no insurance; Makayla Elizabeth Logan, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Anel Jovan Sasillas, Dunkerton, dark window or windshield; Kendrick Dean Miller, Dumont, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kenneth James Williams, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Alexander lee Boettger, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jordan Kenneth Rommes, Calmar, operation without registration card or plate; Tyler James Hartson, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield; Deborah Kay Dirks, Cedar Rapids, failure to carry registration card; Ibrahim Said Hassan, Minneapolis, failure to comply with safety regulations; Kevin L. Smith, Plainfield, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Gary lee Bellinger, Plainfield, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Brian L. Uhlenhopp, Greene, dark window or windshield; Kyle Steven Lorenz, Clarksville, operation without registration card or plate; Dalton David Lee, Waverly, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Charles Frances Joerger Jr., Fayette, failure to obey stop sign; Jabari Jerun Mathews, Waverly, failure to respond to a yellow light; Evan James Gaul, Colesburg, underage alcohol possession; William Leo McGarvey, Cedar Falls, improper use of lanes; Anthony Robert Dann, Waverly, failure to stop in an assured clear distance; and Corissa J. Frazier, Waverly, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled.