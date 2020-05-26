MARRIAGES
Benjamin Ray Anderson and Jessica Sue Buck, both of Readlyn, April 17.
Rudy E. Raber and Danielle Donna Dana, both of Waverly, May 1.
Kelsie Jo Walsh, Waverly, and Brandon William Bahlmann, Plainfield, May 2.
Robyn Rebeccah North and Roger Lee Sorge, both of Janesville, May 8.
Georgia Beth Robles Arevalo and Mario Gomez, both of Waverly, May 10.
Hannah Lauren Ragsdale, Minnetonka, Minnesota, and Nicholas Wing Hong Lee, Bloomington, Minnesota, May 16.
DISSOLUTION
Kimberly Ann VanLengen, Tripoli, v. Robert John VanLengen, Janesville.
CASES FILED
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Marianna Winther and Andrew Dietz, Plainfield, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. David Spencer Reeves, 33, Waverly, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness, child endangerment causing bodily injury and child endangerment.
State of Iowa v. Randy Ray Freno, 32, Cedar Rapids, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Ryan Paul Cosby, 31, Nashua, second-offense OWI and first-offense possession of Alprazolam (Xanax).
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Dylan Thomas Stull, 27, Waterloo, pled guilty to third-degree attempted burglary, carrying weapons and possession of burglar’s tools, sentenced to up to two years in prison per count, suspended, placed on probation for two years on each count, first two counts are concurrent to each other but consecutive to the third as well as with a Black Hawk County felony case, fine of $625 on each count has been suspended, pay $250 in Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges on the first and third counts, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, must abstain from alcohol and all other mood-altering substances, comply with drug court probation from Black Hawk County, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug tests, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bonds set at $2,000 each for a total of $6,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Sarah Anne Cox, 34, Waterloo, pled guilty to aiding and abetting in fourth-degree theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended, pay $315 fine, $110.25 surcharge and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, placed on probation for one year, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, pay restitution to Walmart through payment plan set by that company, additional charge of fifth-degree theft is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $137.90 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jeffery Holt Barkau, 47, Denver, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for seven days to be served by Dec. 4, may serve in 48-hour increments, credited for time previously served, pay $1,875 fine, $656.25 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for two years, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, companion charge of open container is dismissed at defendant’s cost, driver’s license revoked for one year, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR MAY 14-20
SPEEDING: Farhan Mahamed Kalif, St. Cloud, Minnesota; Alexis Helene Patel, Gulf Breeze, Florida; Todd Christopher Groven, Carleton, Michigan; Bryce Alexander Moran Jr., Panama City, Florida; Jeffrey A. Gravert, Central City, Nebraska; Enrique Napoles, Hialeah, Florida; Bawi Nun Cun, Marshalltown; Kum Nun Hildreth, Pensacola, Florida; Mark Fred Segner, Waconia, Minnesota; David Skylee Peal, Cedar Rapids; Jameisha Latriece West, Eagan, Minnesota; and Timothy L. Gitch, Waterloo.
OTHERS: Juan Jesus Botella Lara, Fredericksburg, no valid driver’s license; Stephon Pierre Chander, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Shay Marie Swinton, Cedar Falls, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; and Jacob William Christensen, Tripoli, failure to yield upon left turn.