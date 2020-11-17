CASES FILED
State of Iowa, ex rel. M.S.K., v. Derrick Charles Kamp, West Union, child support debt collection.
NewRez LLC, d.b.a. Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, v. Joey H. and Ferne B. Lynch, Bullhead City, Arizona, mortgage foreclosure.
Citibank N.A. v. Connie S. Parkman, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
JHPDE Finance I LLC, Hazelwood, Missouri, v. Steven C. Lundberg, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
JHPDE Finance I LLC, Hazelwood, Missouri, v. Denise I. Lundberg, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
Dillavou Oil Company Inc., Charles City v. Collin Ray Heidemann, Waverly, non-payment of products and services.
State of Iowa v. Zack Patrick Back, 46, Waterloo, child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Cheryl Ann Walters, 47, Waverly, third-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Troy Allen Fitz, 47, Waterloo, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of methamphetamine, driving while barred, child endangerment, first-offense OWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Reed Alan Kahler, 30, Waverly, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Angela Sue Poppe, 46, Waverly, fifth-degree criminal mischief.
State of Iowa v. Daryl John Shea, 37, Waverly, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Steven Kirk Denny, 67, Waverly, second-degree criminal mischief and third-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. David Spencer Reeves, 34, Waverly, pled guilty to two counts of child endangerment and domestic abuse causing bodily injury, sentenced to up to two years in prison on the child endangerment charges and 365 days in jail on the domestic abuse charge, all suspended but for 27 days on the domestic abuse charge, which were previously served, placed on probation for two years on the child endangerment charges and one year on the domestic abuse assault charge, pay Department of Corrections enrollment fee, fined $1,250, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, no attorney’s fee assessed, must abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to drug and alcohol testing, pay $90 domestic abuse assault surcharge, all counts are concurrent, complete Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, no-contact order extended through Nov. 3, 2025, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on each count, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jill Marie Camlin, 47, Waverly, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $100 civil penalty and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge plus attorney’s fee when reported, payable in installments of at least $50 on the first of each month, pay $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Megan Elizabeth Shultz, 30, Sumner, pled guilty to making a false report or communication to a public safety entity, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $315 civil penalty, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. May 4, 2021, unless all financial obligations are paid by that time, defendant is unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of third-degree harassment is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $400.36 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Airyn Justine Sahr, 26, Greene, pled guilty to simple assault, placed on self-probation for one year, ordered to pay $100 civil penalty by May 4, 2021, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, except for attorney’s fee, as defendant does not have the reasonable ability to pay, no-contact order remains in effect through Nov. 4, 2021, cooperate with DNA profiling, pay $257.25 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dennis Jie Davis, 20, Davenport, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, no civil penalty, pay $30 attorney’s fee, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. May 4, 2021, unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR NOV. 5-11
SPEEDING: Ashley Ann Reason, Mason City; Keosha Lashay Sumlin, Memphis, Tennessee; Karam Abdelati Galal Abdellatif, Iowa City; Alexander Avery Ovall, Vancouver, Washington; Tyler William Quinnell, Lakeville, Minnesota; Seth James Teneyck, Clear Lake; Gaige Soukthavy Keomysy, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Jaylon Carmece Evans, Birmingham, Alabama; Jared Michael Brown, Bettendorf; Catherine Joan Razavi, Iowa City; Jaden Louise Fenske, Fairbank; Amanda Dawn Poock, Sumner; Brooke Ann Skinn, Rosemount, Minnesota; Rudy Garza, Donna, Texas; Nathaniel Philip Rochford, Fredericksburg; Pierce Munroe Schofield, Mulberry, Florida; Isaiah Lamont O’Neal, Hopkins, Minnesota; David Alan Evenson, Savage, Minnesota; Brian E. Jebe, Waverly; Lisa Beth Anne Proulx, St. Louis Park, Minnesota; Sara Jee Hae Mehlhaus, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Richard Lewis Anderson, St. Paul, Minnesota; Keith Allen Gonnerman, Charles City; Anthony James Morse, Readlyn; Kevin Jamal Ruiz, Waterloo; Dimitrius Jamaal Stephens, Richfield, Minnesota; William M. Pepper, Chicago; Dennis Derwin Nauman, Rudd; Charles Frederich Konig, Allison; Nicholas John Denn, Edina, Minnesota; James W. Knapp, Sleepy Hollow, Illinois; Michael David Romie, Savage, Minnesota; Philip Anthony Jones, Plainfield; Alexia Rose Anderson, Dunkerton; Enrique Galaziz Diaz, New Albany, Mississippi; Eric Kenneth Michels, New York; Alyssa Marie Starnes, Waterloo; Alex B. Wurman, San Pedro, California; Sydni Marie Coleman, Mount Pleasant; Aaron Scott Frohner, San Clemente, California; Rachel Renee Fox, Oelwein; Alexia Jade Kappemeyer, Tripoli; Caralina Z. Apostolou, Niles, Illinois; Jeremy Page, Tripoli; Matthew Allen Theilen, Nashua; Vincent Michael Neil, La Porte City; Grace Helen Anderson, Iowa City; Zachary William Heyerhoff, Waterloo; Justeen Marie Ingham, Waterloo; Paige Elizabeth Struck, Waverly; Nicole Ruth Njus, Waverly; Amber Lynn Dietrich, Marion; and Jaderial Janelle Staebler, Guttenberg.
OTHERS: Julie Kargel, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Bradley Ladore, West Chester, Ohio, no valid driver’s license; Michael William George, Wadena, dark window or windshield; Jackson Bernard Boge, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Mark R. Hymann, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Brielle T. Eddy, Coulter, dark window or windshield; Scott Allen Heise, Shell Rock, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Joshua Freedom Smith, Manchester, failure to maintain control; Nikole Kay Brinning, Hiawatha, operation without registration card or plate; Leonard David Freeman, Chicago, operation without certificate of title and driving while license under suspension; Latrice Tawanna Cooper, Chicago, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Keagan Michael Fox, Clinton, dark window or windshield; Ramone Marelle Williams, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jacob Donald Masker, Tripoli, no valid driver’s license; Wena Monique James, Charles City, no insurance and two counts of driving while license suspended; Dallas Mwekto, Waterloo, open container by passenger; Samuel Paul Hilsman, Dumont, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Victor Manuel Mautute, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Justin Michael Koob, Janesville, dark window or windshield; Enrique Galaziz Diaz, New Albany, Mississippi, no valid driver’s license; Roberto Antonio Legaspi Estrella, Cedar Falls, operating non-registered vehicle; Alexia Jade Kappmeyer, Tripoli, violation of graduated license condition; Colton Tyler Miller, Bethel, Missouri, dark window or windshield; Benjamin Lee Steffen, Sumner, safety belts/safety harness required; Greg Emerson Emery, Des Moines, failure to have valid license/permit; Paul Michael Weidler, Waverly, failure to have valid license/permit; and Britney Ann Holthaus, Plainfield, following too closely.