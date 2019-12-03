MARRIAGE
Morgan Leigh Streicher and Eric Lee Ackerson, both of Waverly, Nov. 22 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTION
Jeremy Keith Aschbrenner, Denver, v. Courtney Sue Aschbrenner, Cedar Falls.
CASES FILED
United States of America, acting through Rural Housing Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, v. Tracy J. Waddel, Tripoli, and Neal S. Waddel, Waverly, et al., mortgage foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Shanda and Shane M. Shears, Waverly, et al., mortgage foreclosure.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Sally West, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Amyjo Eick, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Misty Olson, Waverly, v. Ryan Chambers, Waverly, forcible entry and detainer due to end of romantic relationship.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Delores Dean, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Kellie Anne Rutzen, 54, Waverly, third-, fourth- and fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Albert Ian Scroggins, 28, Waterloo, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Misty Kay Stout, 18, Mason City, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
State of Iowa v. Kenneth Dominique Andrews, 30, Mason City, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
State of Iowa v. Tristi Anne King, 39, Tripoli, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Alex Ernesto Flores-Ramirez, 32, Cedar Falls, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Ryan Scott Johnson, 22, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Annaka Lynne Noss, 21, Dougherty, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Hayley Cheyenne Corinne Morris, 29, Tripoli, pled guilty to third-degree criminal mischief, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, $625 civil penalty is suspended, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, pay victim restitution when reported, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28, 2020, unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, also pleads guilty to disorderly conduct, pay $65 fine and $22.75 surcharge, pay $133.52 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Adam Wayne Fulton, 40, Evansdale, pled guilty to violation of no-contact/protective order-contempt, sentenced to seven days to be served within 90 days, may serve in 48-hour increments, credited for time previously served, pay $50 surcharge, appeal bond set at $100, pay $36.06 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Mario Niehaus Jr., 19, Waverly, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $100 fine, $35 surcharge, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, $43.47 restitution and $96 court costs, may apply for payment plan through Benton County Attorney’s Office, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $100.
State of Iowa v. Robert John Barton, 44, Zwingle, pled guilty to driving while license revoked, sentenced to two days in jail, credited for two days served, concurrent to two Scott County cases, fined $1,000, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR NOV. 21-26
SPEEDING: Anthony V. Principe, Homer Glen, Illinois; Rania Mohamedseif Azzazi, San Diego; Kuo Wang, Northfield, Minnesota; Rubben Dion Jackman, Des Moines; Jessica Lee Hutton, North Liberty; Tyler Randell Watson, Kentwood, Louisiana; Alonda Arnett Matthews, St. Charles, Missouri; Kathryn Jean Meighan, Sumner; Lauren Elizabeth Schoenhoft, Bettendorf; Gary L. Holthaus, Hawkeye; Benjamin Michael Scott, Westgate; Terry Alan Esser, Waterloo; Bo Cody Patrick, Rogers, Arkansas; Leslie L. Bullard Jr., Chicago; Michelle Lynn Osborn, Cedar Rapids; Andrew Joseph Colony, Cedar Rapids; Eric J. Hansen, Waterloo; Myanna Autumn Gates, Minneapolis; William Joseph Root, Waverly; Matthew L. Melvin, Charleroi, Pennsylvania; Hussein Issak Magale, Tucson, Arizona; Eh Plapla Hku, Maplewood, Minnesota; Grace Poblacion Malilay, Minneapolis; Luis Enrique Ruiz Espinoza, Plainfield; Judson Wentworth Lee, Waterloo; Komivi Moise Amekedzi, Waterloo; Michelle Ann Regan, Hiawatha; Jonathan William Schell, Sumner; Ryan R. Miller, Faribault, Minnesota; Franklin Delano Clapper, Waterloo; Trevor Lynn Holman, Denver; Mary Felice Guenther, Denver; Wallace Jeffery Ernst, Cresco; Alyssa Ashley Jaeger, Marion; Keely Conley Graskamp, Denver, Colorado; Tylen Dale Leo Hirsch, Oelwein; Jordan Elizabeth Amelon, Iowa City; Kendra Marie Parker, Ankeny; Emma Louann Patterson, Solon; Scott Alan Montgomery, Bettendorf; Curtis Alan Anderson, Waterloo; Sara Jane Elder Lyons, Winnetka, Illinois; and David C. Szurley, Sumner.
OTHERS: Isiah Michael Morse, Readlyn, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Nyjaya Ryan Foster, Charles City, no valid driver’s license; Erin Marie Peterson, Postville, abandonment of vehicle; Luis Antonio Vega Romero, Henderson, Texas, no valid driver’s license; Terry Alan Esser, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; John Lloyd Taylor Anderson, Charles City, failure to maintain registration plate; Catherine S. Sanders, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Eric J. Hansen, Waterloo, failure to comply with safety regulations; Victor Manuel Matute, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Kai Thomas Orion Gray, Sumner, two counts of operating non-registered vehicle and two counts of no insurance; Joao Mario Oliviera Guimares, Forest City, unsafe approach, failure to slow down upon approach to emergency vehicle; Kathleen Dungay Abbas, Ionia, dark window or windshield; Robert Elmo Ingalls, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Cody John Mosher, Waucoma, dark window or windshield; Nathan Matthew Tieskotter, Lawler, failure to comply with safety regulations; Blaine Alan Gunderson, Union, failure to comply with safety regulations; Kevin Jerald Buchanan, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Matthew Lee Barta, Waverly, violation of one-way traffic designation; Dawn Ellen Knudsen, Waverly, failure to yield upon left turn; Samantha Conrad, Sumner, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; and Billie Jo Hardee, Waverly, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.