CASES FILED
State of Iowa, ex rel. J.L.D., L.B.D. and T.J.D., v. Steven P. Davis, Waverly, child support debt collection.
State of Iowa, ex rel. S.E.H., v. Ryan C. Hackman, Calmar, child support debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Jennifer R. and Joshua J. Marks, Plainfield, confession of judgment for personal loan debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Rebecca M. Berkes, Sumner, medical debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Marlene H. Bradley, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
Midland Credit Management v. Austin Wedo, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Cody Davison, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
DNF Associates LLC v. Samuel Glidewell, Tripoli, store credit debt collection.
DNF Associates LLC v. Dwana Hackman, Tripoli, store credit debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Nicole L. Wilkens, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Mischelli Lauranne Ford-Nelson, 37, Waverly, second-offense possession of methamphetamine, second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. April Ranae Parker, 36, Waverly, child endangerment.
State of Iowa v. Darren Javon Smith, 34, Waverly, third-or-subsequent-offense domestic abuse assault and child endangerment.
State of Iowa v. Yvette Hamelyn Nyancha Oseko, 21, Burnsville, Minnesota, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Nancy Marie Norris-Cox, 57, Ames, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Nicholas Wayne Hofsommer, 22, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Lassana Barduway, 20, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Jordain Kristine Banker, 26, Waterloo, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Ludwin Ramirez Ramirez, 22, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Antoine Moshawn Williams Jr., 24, Des Moines, first-offense OWI, and first-offense possession of marijuana.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Kara Jordan Fish, 26, West Union, pled guilty to one of three counts of fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $105 fine and $15.75 surcharge to the court, and $108.98 restitution to Walmart on a payment plan set by the retailer, two other counts of fifth-degree theft are dismissed with restitution totaling $87.05 payable to Walmart, defendant unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $100, pay $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Frank Anthony Allee, 53, Readlyn, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, sentenced to five days in jail, concurrent to current sentence to which defendant is incarcerated, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $200.63 restitution to Hy-Vee, appeal bond set at $100, court costs to be determined.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR FEB. 18-24
SPEEDING: Chanci Roniche Rankin, Cedar Rapids; Darquez D.D. Bonner, Rock Island, Illinois; Eugene Trujillo Jr., Oelwein; Sonya Lynnette Carruthers, Oakdale, Minnesota; Cameron David Homa, Jesup; Michele Elizabeth Williams, New Brighton, Minnesota; Timothy Lawrence Vongillern, Punda Gorda, Florida; Lafayette E. Ward, Chicago Heights, Illinois; Mahmoud Aldirderi Abdal Ahmed, St. Paul, Minnesota; Patrick Henry Schulte, Calmar; Brady Thomas Spiess, Shoreview, Minnesota; Athena Lynn Hansen, Waverly; Timothy Paul Jones, Cedar Rapids; Dawn Dee Croell, New Hampton; Candice Monet Luter, Cedar Rapids; Dale Eugene Stevenson Jr., Waverly; Reginald Eugene Woods, Nashville, Tennessee; Michele A. Tyler, Waterloo; Richard Marshall Lagani II, Eagan, Minnesota; Duilio Cesar Moctezuma Zayas, Galena, Illinois; Surajudeen Omogoriola Dallas, Circle Pines, Minnesota; Marion Marie Baca, Rochester, Minnesota; Ryan Timothy Bot, Chaska, Minnesota; Joshua William Hinkle, Davenport; William P. Wegman, New Hampton; Cori Lee Lickiss, Oelwein; Katrina Lee Haynes, Waverly; Jewel Lynn Stewart Cozine Meade, Lowden; Collin Kenneth Zeets, Marion; Jason Mark Wood, Waterloo; Stephan T.D. Bileddo, Moline, Illinois; Sy David Chatman, Minneapolis; Sheila Kay Wangsness, Allison; Jason John Martin, Denver; Walter Edward Williams, Bemidji, Minnesota; Gregory Bruce Scott, Cedar Falls; Derrick Divondre Smith, Waverly; Carla Beth Christensen, Allison; and Bahaaeldin Ahmed E. Mohamed, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
OTHERS: Daryl John Shea, Waverly, driving or towing unsafe vehicle and operating non-registered vehicle; Laura Y. Tegtmeier, Tripoli, registration violation; Joshua Jacob Vu, Des Moines, no valid driver’s license; Devan Michael Crook, Waverly, no insurance and dark window or windshield; Darquez D.D. Bonner, Rock Island, Illinois, no valid driver’s license; Cory Allen O’Dell, West Union, dark window or windshield; Lavon Tavres Mitchell, Waterloo, no insurance and driving while license suspended; Sherry Angelique Wilson, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate and driving while license suspended; Cory Lee Poyner, Mason City, no insurance; Nathan Daniel Woodley, Readlyn, operation without registration card or plate; Gregory Lovell Robinson II, Waterloo, registration violation; Lonnie Joe Cochran, Waterloo, failure to maintain control and two counts of driving while license suspended; Christopher Jay Titus Jr., Marble Rock, no insurance; Patrice Marie Walker, Charles City, no valid driver’s license; Luis Antonio Hernandez, Charles City, operating non-registered vehicle; Lafayette E. Ward, Chicago Heights, Illinois, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations and hours of service violation; Gage Lewis Belz, Osage, dark window or windshield; Branden Duane Kleppe, Tripoli, failure to maintain control; Jaime Perez Rodriguez, Waterloo, operation of motor vehicle with expired license and no insurance; Brandon Bernard Brase, Waverly, traps prohibited methods, tag requirements; Marshall Rudi McElhose, Washburn, operating non-registered vehicle; Jeffrey Lynn White, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Michelle Lyn Adams, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Eric Brandon Allen, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Marion Marie Baca, Rochester, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Jacob Alan Schroeder, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Gregory Alan Korfe, Long Prairie, Minnesota, failure to maintain control; Gretchen Elizabeth Suiter, Waterloo, registration violation; Stephen Wayne Whitmore Jr., Marion, dark window or windshield; Joshua William Hinkle, Davenport, stopping on paved part of highway; Ethan Wraith Grimes, Sumner, employee providing tobacco/vapor product to a minor; Casey Kay Niemeyer, Nashua, failure to maintain control; Kevin J. Vohsman, Cedar Falls, no driver’s license; James Joe Jordan, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Keaton Allen McKinney, West Des Moines, failure to maintain registration plate; Christopher David Baldus, Charles City, operation without registration; Ginger Cindy Rousseau, Waverly, registration violation; Zachary Vance Oldham, Ankeny, operation without registration; Darryl Leigh Wiltse, Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Mashara Lynne King, Evansdale, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Madeline Dee Bechtel, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Ashley Laquasha Harrington Johnson, Waterloo, driving while license suspended; Kirsten Caroline Olsen, Nashua, driving while license suspended; Nancy Ann Baker, West Union, driving while license suspended; and Joshua Jeremiah Johnson, Tripoli, driving while license suspended.