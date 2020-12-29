DISSOLUTION
Tina Marie Miller, Waverly, v. Michael Lee Miller, Waverly.
CASES FILED
Christopher Alan Saunders, Denver, vs. Iowa Department of Transportation, Des Moines, petition for judicial review of OWI test failure appeal.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Jodie G. Koepke, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Discover Bank v. Chyna M. Panos, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Carmen R. Davis, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Frank Allee, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Kyle Freese, Sumner, unpaid rental fees.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Joshua and Emily Burke, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Chad and Kimberly Kane, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Green State Credit Union, f.k.a. University of Iowa Community Credit Union, v. Dallas Bergmann, Readlyn, motorcycle loan debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Sean P. Burke, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Ashley Nicole Wiltse, 32, Charles City, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Tyler Edward Beckman, 20, New Hampton, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Jeffrey Leroy Larson, 65, Evansville, Minnesota, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Lily Marie Herrmeyer, 18, Waverly, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Jordan Macy Baxter, 23, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Paul Thomas Lis, 29, Waterloo, first-offense OWI and interference with official acts causing bodily injury.
DISTRICT COURT
City of Denver v. Michael James Dolan Jr., 42, Denver, pled guilty to disorderly conduct, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $75 court costs.
State of Iowa v. David Lynn Diesburg, 60, New Hampton, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for four days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may be served in 48-hour increments and may be served in Clayton County Jail, also, two days may be served in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of open container is dismissed at defendant’s cost, also pled guilty to failure to obey traffic control device and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR DEC. 17-23
SPEEDING: Marianne Griertje Berger Jelsma, Denver; Bret David Rover, Charles City; Jerry Rodriguez, Donna, Texas; Mario Vargas, Waterloo; John Andrew Hamer, Waterville, Minnesota; Tony Robert Hillman, La Porte City; Kimberly Kay Connor, Ionia; Roxanne Sherrine Ricks, Columbia Heights, Minnesota; Jacob Reid Phillips, Anacoco, Louisiana; Sara Ann Herbers, Waverly; Kevin Dwayne Myles, Grand Bay, Alabama; Dominic Vincent Peters, Waterloo; Mohammed Mohammud Mohammed, St. Paul, Minnesota; Darterio Rayquan Tarbor, Waterloo; Ronald Lloyd Meyer, Greene; Reggie John Rema, Clermont; Derrell D. Brisby Jr., St. Louis; Leon Jones Eugene, Davenport; Lorine Shauntae Blassingame, Waterloo; Michael Moss, Denver; David J. Gill, New Lenox, Illinois; Amber Lynn Haley Gilles, Waterloo; Lynne Marie Tressel, Asbury; Dulcie Ann Printz, Cedar Rapids; Jessica Jayne Bahr, Decorah; Devin Lane Holthaus, Cresco; Brandon Hans Haraldson, Hastings, Minnesota; Jack Derek Ford Cousin, Fayette; Sophie Cate Leinfelder, La Crosse, Wisconsin; Curtis Joseph Kirby, Denver; Nathalie Kristell Ponce Gonzalez, Lakeland, Florida; Wyatt Jack Forsyth, Charles City; Adan Gutierrez Zuniga, Iowa City; Christina A. Hayek, Sumner; Juan Manuel Carbajal Jr.; Zakary Michael Jenn, Waterloo; Jacob David Rossetto, Mound, Minnesota; Moya Jean Dix, Centerville, Missouri; Melissa Vera Hoehn, Waterloo; Michael Lee Schultschik, Cedar Rapids; Eric R.C. Demuynck, Moline, Illinois; Patricia Ann Clement, Charles City; Alexis Margaret Ernst, Princeton; Devyn R. West, Waverly; Stephanie Claire Nettleton, Joice; Brian Robert Schatz, Waterloo; Dennis James Peltier, Nevis, Minnesota; Madison Louise Kelderman, Plymouth, Minnesota; Robby Nathaniel McKeeman, Oelwein; Henry Adam Wiebbecke, Nashua; Kristen D. Spears, Middletown, Ohio; John Charles Scot Murray, Iowa City; Matthew E. Bishop, Moline, Illinois; Marlon Eugene Poor, Fayette; Andrew James Freese, Waverly, Brooke Kristine Troyer, Myakka City, Florida; Tyler G. Maifeld, Sumner; Brady Connor Leuth, Rosemount, Minnesota; Seth Parker Tomlinson, Denver; Logan Cornelio Vallejo, Cedar Falls; Sydney Elizabeth Lowinski, Cedar Rapids; Mackenzie Jean Hargrave, Muscatine; Nicholas Aaron Benson, Elgin; Lucas Alan Lohmann, Waverly; Remy Tyrell Adekoya Jr., Chicago; and Irene Suplicio, Oskaloosa.
OTHERS: David Lynn Diesburg, New Hampton, failure to obey traffic control device; Clint Matthew Simpson, Waverly, failure to maintain control, Joshua Keith Woodward, Hawkeye, prohibited used of light restricting devices; Jacob Donald Masker, Tripoli, no valid driver’s license; Jacob Donald Masker, Tripoli, operating non-registered vehicle; Wrayna Marie Davis, Mason City, no valid driver’s license; Mario Vargas, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Stephen Jacob Graham, Denver, careless driving; Mackenzie Jo Klendworth, Readlyn, operating non-registered vehicle; Jessica Marie Bluhm, Waverly, registration violation; Carl Michael Adams, Janesville, no insurance; Matthew Robert Bartholomew, Fort Madison, dark window or windshield; Cayden David Heath, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Dustin Lyle Burkhardt, Janesville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Patel Satnarine, Bloomington, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Jeffrey Adam McRobie Bishop, Waverly, failure to reduce speed to a reasonable and proper rate and no insurance; Erica Shavon Beroit, Waverly, failure to dim headlights; Bukuru Gidioni, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Korey Lee Fritz, Deer Creek, Minnesota, dark window or windshield; Megan Marie Gentz, Northwood, dark window or windshield; Dulcie Ann Printz, Cedar Rapids, operating non-registered vehicle and driving while license suspended; Francis Edward Carroll, Clarksville, failure to maintain or use safety belts and no insurance; Jennifer Rose Lynott, Farmington, Minnesota, dark window or windshield; Juan Carlos Andres Quinto, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Devon Dean Frank, Dyersville, no insurance; Juan Manuel Carbajal Jr., Des Moines, operating non-registered vehicle; Jessie Lea Jones, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Trevor Lewis Wiebbecke, Nashua, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jerry Lee Edwards Jr., Niles, Wisconsin, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Tara Lynn Craney, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield; Joel Lynn Gray, Ionia, failure to obey traffic control device; Janessa Marie Pries, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; James Thomas Vowell IV, Nashua, failure to comply with safety regulations; Kurt Michael Fay, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Seth Parker Tomlinson, Denver, failure to have a valid license; Carl Michael Adams, Janesville, failure to yield; Christopher William Lewis, Plainfield, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Clark J. Wilharm, Waverly, failure to yield upon left turn; Devan Michael Crook, Waverly, failure to display registration plates; Louis Dillon Winchester, Waterloo, failure to yield upon entering through highway; Kevin Jones Jr., Waterloo, violation of restrictions of license; April Dawn Myers, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Sonja Claire Lynch, Waverly, failure to respond to a yellow light; and Carl Michael Adams, Janesville, operation without registration.