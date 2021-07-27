MARRIAGES
Randy James Vance and Teresa Ann Teague, both of Waverly, July 10 in Clinton.
Laura Michael Love and Cal Matthew Twait, both of Waverly, July 17 in Fort Dodge.
Ryan Allen Shadman and Natasha Charly Barkahusen, both of Waverly, July 17 in Waverly.
CASES FILED
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Corey W. Conklin, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Dennis and Pamela Drape, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Capital One USA N.A. v. Bradley W. Burman, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Capital One USA N.A. v. Sean Gomez, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Wesley Doxey, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Nicholas A. Cole, Readlyn, medical debt collection.
Schrock Properties LLC, Janesville, v. Tiffany Phillips, Waverly, forcible entry and detainer for unpaid rent.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Dawn Tobey, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Christian Lee Perry, 33, Waverly, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Alexander Bentura Polendo, 25, Lawler, child endangerment causing bodily injury.
State of Iowa v. Matthew Lee Barta, 20, Waverly, third-degree harassment.
State of Iowa v. Ashley Ann Ackerman, 26, Winthrop, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Andrew Michael Newell, 27, Waverly, public intoxication, interference with official acts and disorderly conduct by fighting or violent behavior.
State of Iowa v. Anthony Robert Dann, 32, Waverly, disorderly conduct by fighting or violent behavior and public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Desiree Renee Ann Johnson, 29, Waverly, first-offense possession of methamphetamine, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Marlie Anne Klinger, 25, Waverly, first-offense possession of methamphetamine, first-offense possession of marijuana, first-offense OWI, interference with official acts causing bodily injury and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Heaven Leigh Caudle, 29, Waverly, first-offense possession of methamphetamine.
State of Iowa v. Justin Ray Meaux, 34, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Christopher William Holtan, 51, Waverly, pled guilty to third-degree theft, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, fine of $625 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, pay $55 restitution to Norby’s Farm Fleet, cooperate with DNA profiling, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Bethany Rae Rommel, 35, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to forgery, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, fine of $625 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, obtain mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, sign release to probation officer to confirm follow up and to ensure evaluator is aware of the nature of the crime, cooperate with DNA profiling, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $138.48 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Garrett Alan Paulsen, 37, Waterloo, pled guilty to assault domestic abuse causing bodily injury, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, fine waived, pay $90 domestic abuse surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, continue to receive mental health treatment with the Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, additional charge of assault domestic abuse by impeding breathing is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $286 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jonathan Wayne Snyder, 30, Charles City, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 10 days in jail to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, fine of $855 is suspended, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of no insurance is dismissed at defendant’s cost, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $272.80 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Darren Javon Smith, 34, Waverly, found guilty of two violations a no-contact order, sentenced to seven days in jail for each violation, concurrent, credited with seven days served, pay $347 court costs.
State of Iowa v. David Jonathon Refshauge, 62, Greene, pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $105.
State of Iowa v. Patric Don Nelson, 37, Shell Rock, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $176.70 court costs, appeal bond set at $500.
State of Iowa v. Jasper Kadeem Ray, 29, Waterloo, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, fine suspended, financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, may be subject to random drug testing, companion charges of open container and possession of drug paraphernalia are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. John William Arthur Jenkins, 23, West Des Moines, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended, fine waived, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed self-probation for one year, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
City of Waverly v. Donte Rockshon Farrow, 38, Waverly, found guilty of public intoxication and disorderly conduct, ordered to pay $105 on each count for a total of $210 plus $31.50 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $500.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JULY 15-21
SPEEDING: Jonathan Wayne Snyder, Charles City; Bonnie McLeod Miller, St. Paul, Minnesota; Christopher Minh Vo, Nashua, New Hampshire; Darryl Durand Maxwell, Indianapolis; Mariah Marie Steva, Denver; Caleb Adam Malek, Mason City; Tyniqueka Darnisha Hopkins, Clear Lake; Connor Kurtis Croell, Lawler, two counts; James Damonte Dempsey, Minneapolis; Lisa Ann Martinson, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Martu Daddeh, Hopkins, Minnesota; Antonio Martinez Treadway Jr., Madison, Illinois; Marie Rose Odson, Ankeny; Eric Kelly Rickman, Graham, Washington; Rebecca Angela Charbonneau, Houston; Ashley Ann Reson, Mason City; Adam Andrew Ahrenholz, New Hartford; Seth Daniel Berge, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Shelby Sue Reeser, Waverly; Michael James Campbell, Waterloo; Jolene M. Sager, Reinbeck; Marquise Treyvon Busch, Cedar Falls; Jessica Lynn Machovec, Woodbury, Minnesota; Mercedes Rose Haglund, Vadnais Heights, Minnesota; Tiffany Nicole Good, Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Erika Marie Martin, Davenport; Nicholas James Tekippe, New Hampton; Jeremigh Ullissis Marie Freyberger, Waterloo; Kyle Kevin Leistikow, Readlyn; Matthew Daniel Durnan, Clermont; Patrick David O’Dell, Wauconia, Minnesota; Maxwell Jacob Thrasher, Denver; Rose Scott-Bernhard, Burr Ridge, Illinois; Faith Noelle Tank, New Hampton; Victor Adan Contreras Cortes, Muscatine; Shane Howard, Wadena; James T. Buchanan, Chicago; Raythel McCullough III, Minneapolis; Magali Montes Marquez, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Pamela Alyce Carter, Minneapolis; Barbara Lynn Gardner, Cresco; Michael Thomas Maher, Cedar Rapids; Angela Marie Burke, Spillville; Andrew John Anderson Jr., Pace, Florida; Jessica Ann Buskohl, Cedar Falls; Sarah Horne Lenertz, Minneapolis; Emily Katherine Joecken, Readlyn; Mohamad al Sayed Waked, Mankato, Minnesota; Samantha Deanne Potter, St. Ansgar; Ronnie Lee Keyes, Shoreview, Minnesota; Amanda Nicole Hedger, Mason City; Maurine Ann Braddock, Iowa City; Tyson Paul Mease, Cedar Rapids; Sidney Taylor Hargraves, Cedar Rapids; Mina Soleimani, Cedar Rapids; Anthony Wayne Thompson, Nebo, Kentucky; Bryan Nyle Adelmund, Clarksville; Yousaf Joey Ali Kahn, Elk River, Minnesota; Daniel C. Duckworth, Kewanee, Illinois; Karl Arthur Paulson, Faribault, Minnesota; Medha Dharmendra Patel, Cedar Falls; Tennis Lee Heuton, Wadena; Nathan A. Mc Kee, Knoxville, Illinois; Len Douglas Devaisher, Iowa City; Jackie Lynn Elliott, Ames; Denis Romero Gomez, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Charles Howard Paulsen, Cedar Falls; Tanya Jensen Mrzlak, Denver; Armando Sepulveda Avalos, North East, Maryland; Ryan Jeffrey Boyd, Gillette, Wyoming; Jesse Wayne Gilson, Waverly; Patrick Leonard Hughes, Sumner; David Dean Faris, Waterloo; Kori Lynne Jennings, Charles City; Isaac Nolan Hunter, Jordan, Minnesota; Lucas Andres Salinas Villarreal, Cedar Falls; Charles Robert Thomas, Marion; Nicholas Lynn Holman, Denver; Livia Tatiana Meany, Iowa Falls; Javian Neil Briggs, Waverly; and Lucretia Ann Lucy, Waverly.
OTHERS: Yamileth Villegas Rodriguez, dark window or windshield; Ross Alan Knight, Waverly, unsafe stopping of a stopped vehicle; Joshua Remy Okuku Mghenyi, Rochester, Minnesota, dark window or windshield; Tyniqueka Darnisha Hopkins, Clear Lake, no insurance and violation of conditions of restricted license; Amber Jean Dunshee, Cedar Rapids, no valid driver’s license; Antonio Martinez Treadway Jr., Madison, Illinois, failure to use child restraint device; Devin Dennis Copp, Hawkeye, dark window or windshield; Bryer James Degroote, Dike, first-offense underage alcohol possession/purchase; Richard Dudley McWilliams, Brillion, Wisconsin, failure to comply with safety regulations; Ruben Alonso, Jr., Beeville, Texas, failure to comply with safety regulations; Noah Reede Doty, Tripoli, failure to carry registration card; Erika Marie Martin, Davenport, operating non-registered vehicle; Kelly Lynn Hoodjer, Greene, registration violation; Lucas William Eimers, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Christopher Alan Wehling, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Nathan Jennings Voegele, Danbury, Wisconsin, no valid commercial driver’s license; Niklas Paul Howell, Mason City, dark window or windshield; Ryan Michael Bassett, Edgewood, operation without registration card or plate; Trevon Michael Good, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Samantha Deanne Potter, St. Ansgar, no valid driver’s license; Alexander Joseph Hibner, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Larry John Wedemeier, Oran, failure to comply with safety regulations; Chad Martin Wulfekuhle, Edgewood, dark window or windshield; Denis Romero Gomez, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, no valid driver’s license; Keith Martin Bienemann, Clarksville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Scott Andrew Gade, Waverly, failure to yield to the vehicle on the right; Karthik Shivasu Nanjunda Iyer, Cedar Falls, failure to use seat belt by a minor; Andrew Stephen Carolus, Waverly, use of an electronic communications device on a graduated license; Mackenzie Lee Lillibridge, Nashua, operating non-registered vehicle; Nelda Elizabeth Gobeli, Waverly, failure to have a valid license/permit; Caleb Adam Malek, Mason City, two counts of driving while license suspended; Jeffrey Alan Novotny, Shell Rock, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus; and Antu Salvador Pardo Requena, Waverly, driving while license suspended.