DISSOLUTIONS
Amanda Jean (Curtis) Wendling, Sumner, v. Jason James Wendling, Manchester.
Kelley Sue Busch, Denver, v. Stephen Ray Busch, Denver.
CASES FILED
Duane D. Klipping Jr., Waverly, v. Digital Dog Pound LLC, d.b.a. Neighborhood Home, Waverly, overtime compensation claim.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Delaney Moran, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Reed Alan Kahler, 29, Waverly, fifth-degree theft.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Darrian L. Tiggs, 21, Waterloo, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury, sentenced to 90 days in jail, credited as served in full at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility, concurrent with Benton County felony case, pay $315 fine and $110.25 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, no-contact order extended through April 22, 2021, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jocelyn Leann Back, 27, Evansdale, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sign agreement with probation officer, abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $20 DARE fees and $250 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges total on both counts, subject to random drug testing, civil penalty waived, financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Janae Nicole Winkowitsch, 22, Aplington, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended, no fine, pay $10 DARE fee and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sign agreement with probation officer, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Sebastian Michael Trimble, 28, Denver, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended but for seven days to be served within 365 days, credited for any time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sign agreement with probation officer, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of failure to maintain control is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kacie Ann Kolbe, 31, Arlington, pled guilty to third-offense OWI and driving while license barred, sentenced to up to five years in prison on the OWI charge, suspended but for 30 days to be served within 365 days, and up to two years in prison on the barred license charge, fully suspended, concurrent to each other, pay $3,125 fine on the OWI charge plus $1,093.75 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, the $625 fine for the barred license charge is suspended, driver’s license revoked for six years, placed on probation for three to five years, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, unable to pay attorney’s fee, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, companion charge of violation of restricted license is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $5,000 on the OWI and $2,000 on the barred license charge, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Joslyn Renee Evanson, 36, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended but for four days to be served within 365 days, may serve two days in a DOT-approved hotel program, may serve in 48-hour increments, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sign agreement with probation officer, probation may be transferred to Black Hawk County, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Bonni Faye Soy, 50, Greene, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended but for four days to be served within 365 days, may serve two days in a DOT-approved hotel program, may serve in 48-hour increments, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sign agreement with probation officer, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Nathanial Kristian Noel, 30, Waverly, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for seven days to be served by Dec. 4, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, pay $1,875 fine, $656.25 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for one year, placed on probation for two years, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR APRIL 16-22
SPEEDING: Timothy Tuan Baird, Waverly; Corey Wayne Smith, Cedar Falls; Donald Vincent Stolle, House Springs, Missouri; Joseph Dean Yezek, Mason City; Kevin Michael Pedersen, Mora, Minnesota; Ronald John Rispens, Puyallup, Washington; William Joe Johnson, St. Peter, Minnesota; Mary Jane Porter, Mason City; David John Schneiter, Fort Atkinson; Jered Matthew Peterson, Fairfax; Austin Paul Lauck, Waverly; and Matthew Craig Stewart, Janesville.
OTHERS: Randy Ray Demro, Nashua, dark window or windshield; Shannon Dean Brewer, Tripoli, permitting unauthorized minor to drive; Travis James Gleason, Waverly no valid driver’s license and no insurance; and Joshua W. Bravener, Sumner, failure to maintain control.