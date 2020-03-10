MARRIAGE
Heather Renee Beaufore and Michael Beaufore, both of Waverly, remarried Feb. 29 in Waverly.
CASES FILED
Dalonie Jordan, Waverly, name change petition for son to take her maiden surname.
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Jana R. Bleeker, Waverly, repossessed auto loan debt collection.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Amy Brocka, Tripoli, two credit card debt collections.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Nickole Dewein, Janesville, credit card debt collection.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Victoria L. Hesse, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Jenifer J. Boger, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Linda L. Hunt, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Jason Shane Harmon, 41, Marshalltown, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of methamphetamine.
State of Iowa v. Keonta Jamale Randle, 27, Houston, first-offense possession of marijuana, driving while license denied or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Lee Knight, 39, Plainfield, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Lenden Sanders Jr., 29, Columbia Heights, Minnesota, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Michelle Lynn Jones, 39, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Nathanial Kristian Noel, 30, Waverly, second-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Christopher Joseph Rivers, 27, Fredericksburg, pled guilty to third-offense possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and fourth-degree theft, sentenced to five years in prison on the meth charge and 365 days in jail for the prescription drug and theft charges, consecutive, all suspended, placed on probation for three years on the meth charge and one year each on the other two counts, pay the Department of Corrections enrollment fee, fined $1,380, of which $750 is suspended, also pay $110.25 surcharge, $10 DARE fee, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $382.26 restitution to Walmart, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, spend 180 days in a residential facility, subject to random drug/alcohol testing, cooperate with DNA profiling, second count of unlawful possession of prescription drug as well as companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false identification information are dismissed at defendant’s costs, appeal bond set at $5,000 on the meth charge and $1,000 each on the prescription drug and theft charges, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Daniel Erick Bieber, 48, Phoenix, pled guilty to third-degree harassment, judgment deferred, pay $65 civil penalty, placed on self-probation for one year, second count of third-degree harassment is dismissed at defendant’s cost, no-contact order continues in effect, pay $110 court costs.
State of Iowa v. William Cody Richey, 28, Nashua, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, pay $65 fine, $22.75 surcharge, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $155.38 restitution to Walmart, appeal bond set at $100, pay $96 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Susan Kay Poock, 54, Waverly, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to two years in prison, placed in OWI prison program, pending available space, defendant is released to the custody of the Department of Correctional Services, pay $1,875 fine, $656.75 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for one year, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR
FEB. 27-MARCH 4
SPEEDING: Jason Lloyd Helmrichs, Shell Rock; Grace Ashley De Groote, Clarksville; Jordan Todd Rathbone, Readlyn; Miguel Angel Lastra Solis, Somerton, Arizona; Lewis David Franco, Moreno Valley, California; Alycia Jane Griffith, Cedar Falls; Zane Gavin Roszell, Mason City; Jennifer Sue Cheever, Waverly; Zayne Michael Betts, Waterloo; Riley Wallace Maas, Ottumwa; Anthony Mark Lee, Tripoli; Tammy Jo Wittman, Dewitt; Justin Michael Woods, Coralville; Benjamin Lee Steffen, Sumner; Brittnee Nicole Hummel, Readlyn; Jesse Taylor Boatright, Round Rock, Texas; Scott Alan Immerzeel, Janesville; Minghui Yao, Livonia, Michigan; Shawn Calvin Oelmann, Clarksville; Kari Jo Wilson, Waterloo; Isabella S. Vance, Clarksville; Keith Bernard Levy, Waterloo; Teresa Bridget McNabb, Solon; Bradley Thomas Bateman, Waterloo; Dalton Shawn Breitsprecher, Ossian; Jason Nathaneal Lusk, Enterprise, Alabama; Tina Marie Haskenhoff, Sumner; Au Hoang Nguyen, Waterloo; Kyra Michelle Ross, Waverly; Connor James Smith, Cedar Falls; Catherine Ann Sargent, Fredericksburg; Colleen Ann Kosluchar, Chisholm, Minnesota; Julie M. Kramme, Calmar; Walter Lumande, Mason City; Tyler John Kepple, Charles City; David John Timmerman, Cedar Rapids; Melonie Jeanne McGough, Cedar Rapids; Valerie Ellen Carr Freie, Cedar Rapids; James Lee Dalluge, Waterloo; Ward Douglas Jensen, Bloomington, Minnesota; Amy Elizabeth Santoo, Minneapolis; John Paul Weber, Dysart; Nicole Lynn Schroeder, Fort Atkinson; Ryan James Halverson, Janesville; Jaimie Elizabeth Frederick, Tripoli; Shelby Mariah Sebing, Hawkeye; Samuel Jon Huff, Milton; Bridgette Marie Price, Tripoli; Charles Patrick O’Brien, Battle Creek, Michigan; Megan Rebecca Taylor Krueger, Minnetonka, Minnesota; Katie Clark Fernholz, Cedar Falls; Marissa Renae Ulrich, Cedar Falls; Sarah Ashley Morgan Eliason, Waukee; Brody James Rygel, Dunkerton; Brittany Marie McBride, Waterloo; Sarah Kristine Hockemeyer, Holland; Andrew Russel McConnell, Denver; Tha Nge, Waterloo; Megan Leann Rindels, Waterloo; Marquan Daril Harrington, Waterloo; and Traci Rose Bartels, Greene.
OTHERS: Edward Dean Deuhr, Shell Rock, operation without registration; Cory David Nelson, North Liberty, Daniel Joseph Siemens, Cedar Falls, no insurance; Estelle Marie Buhr, Spirit Lake, operation without registration card or plate; Christen Faye Hamilton, Jesup, dark window or windshield; Arturo Olandez, Fredericksburg, no valid driver’s license; Wesley David Wegman, Lawler, dark window or windshield; James Robert Fitzpatrick, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; William Allen Wallin, Clarksville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kimberly Rae Bruns, Waverly, no insurance; Brooke Mennen, Sheffield, no insurance, operating non-registered vehicle and driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; Marcin Walczak, River Forest, Illinois, failure to comply with safety regulations; John Michael Even, Denver, dark window or windshield; Andrew Thomas Snook, Elk Run Heights, dark window or windshield; Gerrot Lee Jacobson, Clear Lake, dark window or windshield; Lindsey Nicole Ramker, Waverly, texting and driving; John Wayne Hotz, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Brock Darren Dvorak, Mason City, texting and driving; Kathy R. Calease, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Cassandra Kay Becker, Gilbertville, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; David Monaghan, Janesville, operating non-registered vehicle; Ramon Antonio Rodriguez Feliciano, Fredericksburg, unsafe approach to emergency vehicle; Caleb Charles Vance, Farmington, failure to obey traffic sign; Marquan Daril Harrington, Waterloo, operation without registration; Daniel Joseph Wirtz, Shell Rock, operation without registration; Blake Thomas Burkle, Plainfield, dark window/windshield; Carrie Amber Miller, West Union, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Steven Ray Tyler, Waverly, failure to yield upon making a left turn; Patrick Paul Epley, Shell Rock, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; and Zachary J. Starkey, Charles City, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled.