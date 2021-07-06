MARRIAGES
Emily Marie Leerhoff and Trace Everett Kromminga, addresses not available, June 19 in Greene.
Chad Alan Krueger and Natalie Maureen Norman, both of Denver, June 26 in Denver.
Madison Sue Grimm and Jonathon Jeffrey Buss, both of Dike, June 26 in Manchester.
DISSOLUTION
Janelle Linn (Brideau) Marlow, Waverly, v. Charles Jason Marlow, Denver, Colorado.
CASES FILED
Jonathan Schultz Sorensen, Janesville, petition to change middle name to Dean.
J.G. Wentworth Originations LLC, Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, in regards to Caleb Heath, Waverly, v. Nationwide Life Insurance Company, Grove City, Ohio, and Nationwide Financial Assignment Company, Columbus, Ohio, transfer of structured settlement.
State of Iowa, ex rel. J.P.D., v. Steven P. Davis, Waverly, child support debt collection.
Convergence Acquisitions LLC, Cedar Rapids, v. Michael Jeffers, Denver, medical debt collection.
Justin Daniel Holm, Waterloo, v. NAPCO Bag and Film, Waverly, damage to automobile.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Jack J. Sullivan, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Anthony Drewelow, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Yancey Dylan Boss, 40, Cedar Falls, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Alyssa Nicole Strait, 31, Sumner, second-offense domestic abuse assault and first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Dalton Shawn Breitsprecher, 29, Ossian, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Justin David Bielefeld, 32, Riceville, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Dillon Thomas Chase, 28, Waverly, possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Richard Storlien, 40, New Hope, Minnesota, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substances, possession of fictious license, ID card or form, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Ashley Elizabeth Gald, 32, St. Paul, Minnesota, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Samantha Deanne Potter, 30, St. Ansgar, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to affix drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Isabella Marie Canney, 18, Waverly, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Kyler Allen Krieger, 18, Janesville, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Kyle Roger Pereault, 27, Grafton, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Heath Allen Mixon, 27, Covington, Louisiana, first-offense OWI, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Angela Sue Poppe, 47, Aplington, first-offense public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Brady Harold Ryckman, 30, Independence, second-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Carl Michael Adams, 35, Shell Rock, pled guilty to third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to 15 days in jail to be served within 180 days, may serve in 48-hour increments, credited for time previously served, fined $625, suspended, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, also pled guilty to one count of speeding and will pay scheduled fine, second count of speeding and open container are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $137.88 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Troy Allen Fitz, 48, Waterloo, pled guilty to child endangerment, second-offense OWI, driving while license barred and possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to up to two years in prison each for the child endangerment and barred-license charges, both suspended, 365 days in jail for the OWI charge, suspended but for eight days to be served within 180 days, and 365 days in jail on the meth charge, suspended, all sentences consecutive, may serve in 48-hour increments, credited for time previously served, fines of $1,710 total on the child endangerment and barred license charges are suspended, fine on meth charge is waved, pay $1,875 fine and $281.25 surcharge on the OWI charge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years on the child endangerment and meth charges and one to two years on the OWI charge, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation for the OWI and meth charges and follow recommendations, submit to random drug and alcohol tests, additional charge of possession of marijuana and companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia are dismissed at defendant’s cost, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bonds set at $2,000 for the child endangerment, OWI and barred-license charges and $1,000 for the meth charge for a total of $7,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Joseph Isaac Bellvie, 58, Minneapolis, pled guilty to operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of marijuana, sentenced to 40 days in jail on each count, credited for 40 days served, concurrent, $855 fine is suspended on the auto theft charge, no fine imposed on the marijuana charge, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, cooperate with DNA profiling, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of driving while license suspended is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $1,000 on the auto theft charge and $1,000 on the marijuana charge, court costs to be determined.
State of Iowa v. Matthew Lee Gitch, 36, Denver, pled guilty to disorderly conduct — loud or raucous noise and harassment of a public official or employee, pay $210 in fines, $31.50 surcharge and $146.50 court costs, appeal bond set at $500.
State of Iowa v. Janae Nicole Winkowitsch, 23, Allison, pled guilty to second-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended but for four days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, pay $430 fine and $64.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, also pled guilty to open container and will pay scheduled fine, companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and having no insurance are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $235.52 attorney’s fee and $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jessie Lea Jones, 34, Waverly, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $430 civil penalty by Dec. 21, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Cris Lee Butts, 55, Guymon, Oklahoma, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, pay $500 fine, $75 surcharge and $140 court costs, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $1,000.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JUNE 24-30
SPEEDING: James Craig Prince, Mason City; Carmen Shenelle Phillips, Shakopee, Minnesota; Natallie Maureen Norman, Denver; Kellie Rose Escovy, Fort Bend, Texas; Jadale James Dupri Roby, Waterloo; Timothy Kpetay Sayon, Minneapolis; Amber Nicole Jacobs, New Hampton; Melissa Stedman Erbes, Marion; Isaac Noahron Pope, Fayette; Justin Case Hall, Crenshaw, Mississippi; Craig Deweller Cooper, Cottage Grove, Minnesota; Barrett Gregory Peck, Mesquite, Texas; Christopher Monroe Isom, Fayette; Abdirazak Hukun, St. Cloud, Minnesota; Matthew L. Gitch, Denver; Michael David LaSalle, Verona, Wisconsin; Austin Dale Goodrich, Sumner; Victoria Marie McMurray, Charles City; Almehra Selikar, Waterloo; Shaun Jomaine Gilliard, Missouri City, Texas; Christian Henry Opperman, Cedar Falls; Jeremie Cornell Williams, Oscaloosa, Alabama; Lamark Gray Jr., Rockford, Illinois; Harold Smithson Green Jr., Kingston Springs, Tennessee; Natallie Maureen Norman, Denver; Madeline Mae Wood, Cedar Rapids; Matthew L. Gitch, Denver; Randal J. Geerts, Plainfield; Jimmi Gonzalez Vazquez, Austin, Minnesota; Estefania Ravasio Corrales, Cedar Falls; Jocelyn Kimberly Turner, St. Ann, Missouri; Tryston K. Crook, Plainfield; Michael V. Coleman, Boonton, New Jersey; Jason Wade Raisty, Cedar Falls; Lily Allison Nichols, Cedar Falls; Brendan Proctor Schnipkoweit, Savage, Minnesota; Christian Matthew Nichols, Waverly; Aaron Michael Salandro, Cedar Rapids; Jeanne Elaine Baker, Stillwell, Kansas; Nickolas William Scott, Davenport; Marcela Abigail Matamoros Lopez, Waterloo; Dillon John Pruin, Waverly; Bruce Allen Harbaugh, Cedar Rapids; Tommie Jo Hove, Cresco; Logan Joseph Prescott, Fertile; Shelly Jean Summerhays, Panora; Lalaina M. Rabary, Waverly; McKenzie Blue Hendrickson, Cedar Falls; John Andrew Tryggestad, Viroqua, Wisconsin; Thomas David Schlicher, Sullivan, Missouri; Bryan Wade Hauser, Waterloo; Caroline Yi Zhu Yu, Coralville; Thomas Michael Kline, Cedar Rapids; Jonathan Edward Haulton, Corcoran, Minnesota; Kenneth John Perron, Clinton; Daniel Kenneth Comer, Tripoli; Kevin Jack Fletcher, Manchester; Stacy Renee Brockmeyer, Sumner; Jeffrey Olaf Jensen, Lake St. Louis, Missouri; Cristy Jo Abbott, Waterloo; Brittany Leigh Virkus, Waterloo; Sanela Remmey, Rochester, Minnesota; Malachi Edward Mojeiko, Clinton; John W. Geesman, Waverly; and Jim Bill Woods, Waverly.
OTHERS: Dylan Scott Jacobs, Clarksville, dark window or windshield; Lisa Ann Hanlin, Denver, no insurance; Joshua Paul Smith, Oelwein, operation without registration card or plate; Keegan Michael Slattery, Toddville, dark window or windshield; Brandon Michael Meyer, Sumner, failure to maintain registration plate; Shaun Jomaine Gilliard, Missouri City, Texas, no valid driver’s license; Javier Omar Rodriguez Velez, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Joshua Lee Meinert, Waterloo, failure to yield to vehicle on the right; Jordan Lee Holmes, Waverly, no insurance and no valid driver’s license; Trevor Allen Tangen, Waterloo, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Cliff George McMillin, Dunkerton, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kevin Don Schwab, Ackley, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Gage Scott Flanscha, Cedar Falls, first-offense underage alcohol possession/purchase; Raymundo Guadalupe Gonzalez Sauceda, Postville, no valid driver’s license; McKenzie Renee Bohlen, New Hampton, failure to maintain control; Jessie Lea Jones, Waverly, open container by driver and no insurance; Rebecca Ann Nah, Clarksville, operating non-registered vehicle; Bonnie Lou Suhr, Tripoli, no insurance; Travis Michael Lennon, Spillville, dark window or windshield; David A. Hubbard, Waverly, following too close; Ryan Charles Knecht, Nashua, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Bailey James Nosbisch, Nashua, first-offense underage alcohol possession/purchase; Cael Russel Brunner, Nashua, underage alcohol possession/purchase; Treyce Ensign, Sumner, operation of motor vehicle with an expired license; Lyle Alford Burkhardt, Janesville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kenny A. Bergmann, Frederika, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Nathan James Albrecht, Edwar, Wisconsin, hours of service violation and failure to comply with safety regulations; Lisa Ann Hanlin, Denver, no driver’s license; Denison Charles Harrington, Waverly, no driver’s license; Devan M. Elliott, New Hampton, school stop violation; Daniel Joseph Wigant, Charles City, failure to have valid license/permit; Robert Ray Geisler, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; Kyle Joseph Frost, Waterloo, driving while license suspended; and Dawn Wiebbecke, Nashua, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.