CASES FILED
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Evan Olson, Waverly, medical debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Alexandra Cain, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Melissa and Mark Happel, Sumner, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Shiloh Johnson, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Brett Scott Leach, 30, Sumner, second-offense domestic abuse assault.
State of Iowa v. Ryan Daniel Tradel, 38, Traer, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
State of Iowa v. Cherisse Marie Ward, 20, Marengo, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Edward Jones, 40, Waverly, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Samuel David Morgan, 22, Waverly, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Joseph Ken Sievers, 48, Plainfield, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Tricia Lynn Osgood, 45, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to unauthorized use of a credit card and enhanced third-degree theft, sentenced to up to two years in prison on each count, suspended, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sentences consecutive, fined $625 on each count, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, cooperate with DNA profiling, pay $250 in Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges and $71.18 restitution as well as attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $2,000 on each count, pay $184.15 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Christina Lynn Nielsen, 41, Fort Dodge, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 10 days in jail to be served by Dec. 4, may be served in Webster County Jail and in 48-hour increments, $625 fine is suspended, pay attorney’s fee when reported, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Amanda Lynn O’Brien, 36, Allison, pled guilty to two counts of fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $130 in fines, $250 in Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges, $51.79 total restitution to Walmart and $120 in court costs, appeal bonds set at $500 each.
State of Iowa v. Conner Michael Faga, 22, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, may serve in a DOT-approved hotel program, already served and filed proof, pay $625 fine, $218.75 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, has completed drinking driver’s school with proof filed, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR APRIL 2-8
SPEEDING: John M. Rieckenberg, Waverly; Schuyler David Geno Niedermann, Dunkerton; David Louis Rader, Sumner; Jathan Kaleo Sibal, Henderson, Nevada; Travis John Zenda, Maplewood, Minnesota; Nhon Hoang Le, Cedar Falls; Nathan Patrick Donahue, North Mankato, Minnesota; John Paul Harmon, Mount Prospect, Illinois; Melinda M. Clark, Belvidere, Illinois; Jesus Juarez Brambila, Charles City; Harvey Allen Ryan, Sumner; Virginia Ann Miller, Readlyn; Sara Ann Shaffer, Oelwein; Tyne Amatho Castino, Mason City; Robert Ryan Batterton, Stillwater, Minnesota; Kierra Marie Nickels, Hill City, Minnesota; Lucy Breanne Kent, Edina, Minnesota; Eric Paul Head, South St. Paul, Minnesota; Dylan Andrew Azinger, Camanche; Matthew Omelia Tiesling, St. Paul, Minnesota; Owen M. Powell, Olney, Illinois; Jason Robert Daniels, Charles City; David Joseph Sebastian, Hazen, North Dakota; Colt John Cochran, Memphis, Missouri; Sarah Ann Ward, Goodland, Indiana; Devin Alisha Marie Lagow, Waverly; Timothy C. Horrigan, Waterloo; and Bryan Lee Schaufenbuel, Shell Rock.
OTHERS: Jessie Ray Whiting, Belle Plaine, dark window or windshield; Travis Duane Gibson, Shell Rock, dark window or windshield; Mark L. Knapp, Aplington, maximum gross weight violation – 3,001-4,000 pounds and maximum group axle weight violation – 2,001-3,000 pounds; Katelyn Victoria Poppe, Waverly, registration violation; Jason Thomas Reisdorph, Cedar Falls, vehicles failing to respond to a steady red light; Ronald Carl Beckmann, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Dustin William Bahlmann, Plainfield, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Justin Curtis Johnson, Rockford, dark window or windshield; Bethenyanne Marie Miller Stark, Waterloo, vehicles failing to respond to a steady red light; Derek Wayne Crockett, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Zachary Joseph Severson, Waterloo, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations; Dillon Glenn Evans, Nashua, dark window or windshield; Mirzet Dizdarevic, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Julianna Renae Schatz, Waverly, following too closely; Nathaniel A. Kauffman, Waverly, two counts of dark window/windshield; Justin Clark Moran, Shell Rock, failure to stop on a steady red signal; and Blake Thomas Fisher, Waterloo, failure to stop in an assured clear distance.