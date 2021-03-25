DISSOLUTIONS
Sherri Brownell, Polk City, v. Steven Brownell, Stark, Ohio.
Heather Nicole Grier, Tripoli, v. Matthew Paul Grier, Denver.
CASES FILED
Sydney Warner, Waverly, on behalf of herself and all others similarly situated, v. Wartburg College, Waverly, class action petition for refund of tuition due to COVID-19 closure.
Charles Wilmot, Denver, v. Schneider Milling Inc. and Gary Schneider, Waverly, breach of contract.
Mike McCrary, Janesville, v. Cody Michael Marvets, Readlyn, compensation on real estate sale.
State of Iowa v. Matthew John Steere, 48, Waverly, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Paul Michael Weidler, 19, Waverly, third-degree sexual abuse and first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Mitchell James Drapeau, 18, Waverly, disorderly conduct – fighting or violent behavior.
State of Iowa v. Patricia Ann Ragsdale, 34, Charles City, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Michael James Raney, 68, Elk Run Heights, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Brandon Beau Rinne, 29, Waverly, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Ryan Michael Barker, 23, Waverly, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Andrew Miguel Alonza Villagrana, 27, Coralville, first-offense transfer of a pistol or revolver to a person under age 21.
State of Iowa v. Leonardo Alvardo-Alfaro, 20, Sumner, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Robinson, 52, Davenport, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Chayton Lee Wendler, 24, Cedar Rapids, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Spencer John Manship, 39, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Rodney Dean Schult, 55, Janesville, pled guilty to the lesser included offense of second-offense possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for one to two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fined $625, suspended, any financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol and all other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, submit to random drug and alcohol testing, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $177.06 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Shelby Lynn Mullnix, 24, Waverly, pled guilty to disorderly conduct – loud or raucous noise, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kenneth Daniel Latwesen, 58, Fredericksburg, pled guilty to violation of no-contact/protective order – contempt, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 90 days, credited for time previously served, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $100, pay $199 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Karen Jean Curtis, 57, Sumner, pled guilty to 14 counts of aiding and abetting animal neglect, sentenced to 180 days in jail on each count, suspended, concurrent, pay $315 fine on each count for a total of $4,410 plus $661.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, prohibited from owning any pets or livestock, may have service animal as approved by defendant’s physician and probation officer, any animal owned by the defendant not approved shall be surrendered to an animal rescue organization, counts 15 through 28 of the case, as well as a companion charge of failure to dispose of dead animals were dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000 per count for a total of $14,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Holly Jean Olandez, 34, Sumner, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, obtain mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $315 civil penalty by Sept. 28, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. that day, unless all financial obligations, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, are paid in full by that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, no contact order has been lifted by previous order, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Katlin Adams Wood, 26, Sumner, pled guilty to driving while license revoked, sentenced to 10 days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in a residential facility, concurrent with an assault on a peace officer charge and a parole revocation, no fine, also pleads guilty to failure to maintain control and will pay the scheduled fine, additional citation of driving while license suspended is dismissed at defendant’s cost, defendant unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Breanna Rose Buckhalten, 22, Faribault, Minnesota, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, no civil penalty imposed, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28, unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, defendant also pleads guilty to failure to maintain or use safety belts and speeding and will pay scheduled fines, companion charges of no valid driver’s license and no insurance are dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR MARCH 11-17
SPEEDING: Jaswinder Singh, Caledon, Ontario, Canada; Anan Sa Barbarawi, Bloomington, Minnesota; James Robert Winemiller, Jefferson City, Missouri; Gabriel David Hager Jr., Grand Rapids, Minnesota; Jodie Lyn Hargrove, Tiffin; Melvin Charles Rhines II, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Jose Leonardo Perez Lopez, Doraville, Georgia; Donald Gilmer Jr., Belleville, Illinois; Christopher Wah Bryant, Des Moines; Kelly Sue Schaufenbuel, Fredericksburg; Justin Ryan Wiemer, Forest Lake, Minnesota; Victor Jean Adkins Jr., Estherville; Aaron Matthew Motsinger, Sumner; Zachary John Moyle, Clermont; Shaun Richard Falbo, Barrington, Illinois; Markese A. Rose, East Moline, Illinois; Daniel D. McMillan, Galena, Illinois; Anthony Antwon Scott, St. Paul, Minnesota; Patrick Joseph Laconte Jr., Tripoli; Kayla Christina Garcia, St. Paul, Minnesota; Lindsey Roben Lyon, West Union; Ross F. Hawker, Greene; Victoria Marie McMurray, Charles City; Anthony Jason Shucao Zhang, Iowa City; Paul Andrew Schlueter, Hutchinson, Minnesota; Charles Louis Schuster, West Des Moines; Kevin Leroy Bucknell, Plainfield; Russia O’Neill Davis, West Memphis, Arkansas; Johnae Carolanne Wiley, Minneapolis; Makenna Claire Ann Brouwer, Greene; Debra Rae Hansen Moan, Big Lake, Minnesota; Levi R. Wolfensperger, Tripoli; Jayesh Vijay Sonje, Falcon Heights, Minnesota; Anthony Michael Jarzembowski, Joliet, Illinois; Michael John Duffy, Eagan, Minnesota; Cade Norman Snyder, Le Claire; Montana Thomas Marchant, Iowa Falls; Frederick Grawe Jr., Waverly; Landen Thomas Kuhlmann, Tripoli; Amy Jo Buzynski, Fairbank; Lewis T. Boehme, Fairbank; Jacob Thomas Rangitsch, Dellwood, Minnesota; Tyler Charles Wonderlic, Kirkwood, Missouri; Ian Michael Forester, Belmond; Shiba Prasad Kuanar, Coralville; Marijana Gakovic, Waterloo; Zekiel Dean Levon Rohr, Cedar Rapids; Nathan David Benson, Denver; Keith J. Brunscheon, Readlyn; and Victoria Hazard, Janesville.
OTHERS: Perla Parra Meraz, Waterloo, operation of motor vehicle with an expired license; Bradley Kyle Dake, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Drew Emerson Hopkins, Perry, dark window or windshield; Wyatt Douglas Carter, Cabot, Arkansas, operating non-registered vehicle; Jose Leonardo Perez Lopez, Doraville, Georgia, no valid driver’s license; Scott Allen Timm, Colesburg, no insurance and failure to maintain or use safety belts; Trenton Glen Schiller, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Christopher Wah Bryant, Des Moines, failure to use child restraint device and no valid driver’s license; Amy Jo Voss, Fort Atkinson, dark window or windshield; Ethan James Degroote, Corwith, texting and driving; Corey J. Rosol, Frederika, dark window or windshield; Victor Jean Adkins Jr., Estherville, operation without certificate of title; Derek Eastman, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Amanda T. Gidley, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Juan Nepamus Trinidad, Coulter, dark window or windshield; Anthony Quinn Carpenter Jr., Cedar Rapids, no valid driver’s license; Anthony Antwon Scott, St. Paul, Minnesota, failure to use child restraint device; Eric Kenneth Klemann, Frankfort, Kentucky, operation without registration card or plate; Tyrese Deshon Laws, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Tyrese Deshon Laws, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Tanner George Allison, Fredericksburg, improper rear lamps; Jonathon Paul Owens, Waverly, open container by driver; Valerie Jolene Pals, Alexander, operating non-registered vehicle; Trevor Loyd Georgius, Powell, Wyoming, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations and hours of service violation; Ryan Lawrence Spartz, Lismore, Minnesota, violation of oversized vehicle requirements; Jerald Steven Reynolds, Anna, Illinois, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations, hours of service violation and no valid commercial driver’s license; Pamela Michelle Wernimont, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Troy Lynn Wages, Kellogg, failure to comply with safety regulations; Patricia Mary Skiles, Cedar Falls, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Timothy Mark Botten, Superior, Wisconsin, hours of service violation; Todd Allen Throndson, New Hampton, open container by passenger; Dawn Marie Riehle, Fairfax, dark window or windshield; Justin Cody Lichty, Urbana, dark window or windshield; Rebecca Nicole Rosenstiel, Dubuque, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Michael Brian Forester, Belmond, dark window or windshield; Ryan James Sands, Cedar Falls, no driver’s license; Carter Lee Larson, Monona, safety belts/safety harness required; Devyn R. West, Waverly, safety belts/safety harness required; Lucas Lyle Olson, Hawkeye, school stop violation; Keagan Ralph Jeremy Mehmen, Waverly, safety belts/safety harness required; Michael Dean Wessels, Dyersville, safety belts/safety harness required; Cole Michael Jurgensen, Sumner, safety belts/safety harness required; William Blake Billington, Clarksville, failure to yield upon a left turn; Melissa Ann Kieszkowski, Marion, operation without registration, Melissa Anne Shockley, Omaha, Nebraska, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Amy Sue Myhre, Charles City, driving while license suspended; and Anthony James Morse, Readlyn, driving while license suspended.