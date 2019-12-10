MARRIAGES
Amanda Jo Meier and James Gregory Ragsdale, both of Readlyn, Dec. 1 in Oelwein.
Isaiah Geffrey Kahler, Waverly, and Kim Hansong Roofe, Elk River, Minnesota, Dec. 2 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTIONS
Benjamin C. Neuendorf, Denver, v. Erin C. Panther-Neuendorf, Denver.
Natasha Annette (Rodgers) Wayne, Waverly, v. Travis Leon Wayne, Waverly.
CASES FILED
GreenState Credit Union, f.k.a. University of Iowa Community Credit Union, North Liberty, v. Cordon Seeman, Sumner, debt collection following repossessed automobile.
PCA Acquisitions V LLC v. Kimberly S. Fober, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Nicholas Poppe, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Sartori Memorial Hospital, d.b.a. MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, Cedar Falls, v. Julie Ann Mann, Tripoli, change of venue for medical debt collection.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Jaclyn Seegers, Denver, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Bradley James McMahon, 35, Janesville, carrying weapons-knife over 8 inches, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license denied or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Michaela S. Hibbard, 22, Sterling, Illinois, supplying alcohol to person under legal age resulting in death.
State of Iowa v. Duane Alan Wilcox, 41, Readlyn, two counts of fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Taylen Ryne Rettig, 18, Tripoli, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Caleb Lee Heath, 22, Allison, driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Joseph Johnson, 32, Waverly, driving while license denied or revoked.
City of Waverly v. Michael Duane Brandt, 41, Postville, public intoxication.
City of Waverly v. Carol Rae Perdomo-Sarabia, 49, Waverly, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Conner Michael Faga, 22, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Josue Cruz Soliveras, 28, Evansdale, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Nathan Thomas Mackey, 34, Waverly, pled guilty to controlled substance violation, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended, fined $750, suspended, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, rights to vote and own weapons revoked, cooperate with DNA profiling, placed on probation for two to five years, pay $300 Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $326 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Judy A. Ferron, 74, Denver, found guilty of fifth-degree theft, sentencing to be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 14.
State of Iowa v. Kody Michael Upton, 29, Ruthven, pled guilty to operating a commercial vehicle while disqualified, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $500 civil penalty, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. May 19, 2020, unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, companion charge of dark windows is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
City of Denver v. Benjamin Thomas Hodges, 34, Denver, failed to appear for charge of disturbing the peace, judged guilty by default, ordered to pay $100 fine, $35 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $500.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR NOV. 27-DEC. 4
SPEEDING: Jacob Allen Carnes, Lake Crystal, Minnesota; Derek James Eicher, Denver; Sarah Olivia Wallace, Waterloo; Doretta Denise Richardson, Austell, Georgia; Gregory Edmond McFarlane, Columbia Heights, Minnesota; Emily J. Rogers, Cedar Falls; Angelec May Brown, Cedar Falls; Rodolfo Arnoldo Yanez Sotelo, Kansas City, Kansas; Blair Scott Herrmann, Dows; Megan Marie Edgar, Waterloo; Jameesha Brown, Waterloo; Rebecca Tighe Rysdam, Faribault, Minnesota; Dylan James Borglum, Sumner; Gregory E. Brown, Springfield, Illinois; Brittany Ann Fox, Sumner; Ryan Jay Rieger, Cedar Falls; Naxmillian Cecil Kasel, Minneapolis; Keith Edward West, Stanley, North Dakota; Shana Marie Marvets, Readlyn; Michael Troy Hood, Manchester, Missouri; Greyson Thomas Hammer, Milton, Wisconsin; Charles Edwin Sampson Snyder, Davenport; Tara R. Koester, Sumner; Erik J. Gerischer, Milan, Illinois; Colin John Moynihan, Minneapolis; Jared Lee Kunkel, Waverly; Debra Ann Kunkel, Little Canada, Minnesota; Stephen Leonard West, Iowa City; Mandy Jean Hermel, Havelock, North Carolina; Patrick John Smith, Sumner; Austin Todd Eldridge, Mason City; Bailey Douglas Voss, Vinton; Baylee Christine Stammeyer, Oelwein; Nathaniel Adam Skaar, Denver; Linus Hubert Lechtenberg, Fort Atkinson; Elizabeth Arlene Wehling, Sumner; Myah Jean Nystel, Dike; Alexia Lea Hamlett, Cedar Falls; Jacob Christian Jahnke, Iowa City; Kevin Sullivan Josephs, Iowa City; Erika Ann Scheffert, Oelwein; Anlia K. Fay, Waverly; Miguel Angel Ruiz Perez, Des Moines; Anthony Michael Richter, Woodbury, Minnesota; Jeremy Richard Lind, Blaine, Minnesota; Tanna Vineet Bharat, Minneapolis; Savannah Lynn Brooks, Waterloo; Matthew Joseph Winfield, St. Paul, Minnesota; Jonathan James Gavin, Burlington; Ty Collin Miner, Toddville; Amanda Rae Mennenga, Waverly; Isaac Timothy Davis, Waterloo; and Robert Anthony Johnson, Greene.
OTHERS: Leander P. Gingerich, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Samuel Erdene Boyd Rutledge, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Theo Tyler, Waverly, two counts of first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Justin R. Balster, Cedar Falls, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Lynne Marie Wilkens, Nashua, failure to reduce speed upon approach of emergency vehicle; Rodney Ray Boyer, St. Lucas, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Logan David Lines, Dubuque, dark window or windshield; Idelfonso Garcia Morales, New Hampton, registration violation; Harvey John Brandt, Denver, failure to yield upon left turn; Timothy Wayne Gonnerman, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Steven Earl Aegerter, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Keaton Robert Hughes, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Rory Louis Pistulka, Minneapolis, operating without evidence of authority; Betty Ann Convey, Waterloo, failure to have valid license; Betty Ann Convey, Waterloo, failure to have valid license; Jennifer Kressley, Waterloo, no driver’s license; Kyle J. Kofron, Janesville, restriction violation; Ryan Lee Wallace, Cedar Falls, operating non-registered vehicle; and Wade Donald Moothart, Readlyn, operation without registration.
