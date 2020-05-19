CASES FILED
Kelsey Elizabeth Smith, Plainfield, petition to change name of child to parent’s marriage name.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Julie and James K. Baxter, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Laura Skillen, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Dupaco Community Credit Union, Dubuque, v. Jessie R. Whiting, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Sartori Memorial Hospital Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, Cedar Falls, v. Amy Elizabeth and William Roethler, Janesville, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Samantha Jo Schmidt, 33, Shell Rock, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Hunter Lance Poppe, 20, Waverly, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Paul Matthew Hites, 44, Waterloo, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Kacie Ann Kolbe, 31, Oelwein, pled guilty to two counts of driving while license barred, sentenced to up to two years in prison on each count, suspended, concurrent with each other and a third-offense OWI case that was adjudicated April 21, fine suspended, placed on probation for two years on each count, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on each count, pay $200 in court costs total.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR MAY 7-13
SPEEDING: Dustin Jeffery Orbeck, Kimball, Minnesota; Amber Sue Ossenmacher, Waverly; Omar Sayo Begic, Waterloo; Kevin James Tonne, Tripoli; Christopher Patrick Marsh, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Paa Kwesi Imbeah, St. Louis; Abagail Riley Petersen, Phelan, California; William Figanbaum, Tripoli; and Renee Diane Wuest, Minneapolis.
OTHERS: Derrick Douglas Tobin, Mason City, operation without registration card or plate and failure to use child restraint device; and Lewis Jeffery Nelson, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal and violation of conditions of minor’s school license.