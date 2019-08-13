MARRIAGES
Zachary Alexander Cook and Shaunda Anne McMullen, both of Clarksville, July 20 in Clear Lake.
Alexis Leigh Finder and Daniel Nathan Whealy, both of Sumner, Aug. 2 in Sumner.
Ella Marilyn Newell, Waverly, and Emily Marie Hogan, Lincoln, Nebraska, Aug. 3 in Des Moines.
Mitchell Steven Boevers and Alli Jane Matthias, both of Readlyn, Aug. 3 in Klinger.
CASES FILED
Zachary Debower, Plainfield, v. Anna Joy Bindert, Urbana, petition for custody and support.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Staci L. Danielson, Janesville, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Kay Ellwanger, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Midland Funding LLC v. Lloyd Koger Jr., Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Midland Funding LLC v. Kimberly Curtis, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Ricardo and Tianna Franco, Sumner, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Joshua and Rachael Jacque, Readlyn, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. David Edward Killion, 41, Waverly, child endangerment, first-offense OWI and first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Gary Lee Jensen, 52, Clarion, second-or-subsequent-offense sex offender registry violation.
State of Iowa v. Jennifer Sue Back, 35, Waterloo, contempt.
State of Iowa v. Kelsey Schnurstein, 21, Waverly, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Denise Kaye Kirchner, 54, Toledo, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Madison Elisabeth Kirchner, 18, Toledo, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Daniel Richard Sundblad, 40, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Jeffrey Scott Cannon, 56, Sumner, second-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. David Armstead Jr., 51, Charles City, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 30 days in jail, credited for 30 days served in the Black Hawk County Jail, fined $625, suspended, defendant is unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $500, pay $211.76 court costs.
State of Iowa v. James Billman Jr., 34, Waverly, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to five days in jail to be served within 30 days, credited for time previously served, shall serve on consecutive days, unable to pay jail fee, fined $625, suspended, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Anthony J. Ciavarelli, 35, Shell Rock, pled guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary, sentenced to up to five years in prison on each count, suspended, placed on probation for three to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fined $750, suspended, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, reside in residential facility for 180 days, pending available space, defendant is released to the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services, cooperate in DNA profiling, subject to random drug and/or alcohol testing, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge on each count and $1,000 restitution to victim in the second count, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, sentences are concurrent to each other but consecutive to a revoked probation for fraud, appeal bonds set at $5,000 each, pay $360 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Micheal Leroy Nickell, 64, Florissant, Colorado, pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, ordered to pay $100 fine, $35 fine and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $100.
State of Iowa v. Lea Jane Barrs, 20, Keokuk, pled guilty to first-offense possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28, 2020, unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance are dismissed at defendant’s cost, pled guilty to dark windows and will pay scheduled fine, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, defendant is unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Troy Wallace Hill, 56, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 90 days, may serve in DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, companion charge of open container is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay jail fee if sentence is served in the Bremer County Jail, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Justin Lynn Whaley, 25, Waverly, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for seven days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, may serve two days in DOT-approved hotel program, pay jail fee, pay $1,875 fine, $656.25 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for one year, companion charges of no valid driver’s license, operation without registration and no insurance all dismissed at defendant’s cost, placed on probation for one to two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $130 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Allen Everett, 27, Tripoli, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, has submitted to substance abuse evaluation, and no treatment is recommended, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $1,250 civil penalty, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28, 2020, unless all financial obligations, which are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, are paid in full by that time, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Sabrina Ashley Frey, 19, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail for both counts to be served within 60 days, concurrent, credited for time previously served, pay jail fee, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $20 DARE fees (marijuana fine is waived), payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $30 attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $130 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Douglas Eugene Bolejack, 53, West Union, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended but for four days to be served within 90 days, two days may be served in a DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, pay jail and attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR AUG. 1-7
SPEEDING: Tericka Deshun Nabors, Memphis, Tennessee; Michael Kevin Jones, Minneapolis; Jennifer Rose Johnson, Cedar Falls; Jacob A. Lewis, East Peoria, Illinois; Jamie Allison Perkins, Kennesaw, Georgia; Toni Louise Powell, Jesup; Jose Saldivar, Ham Lake, Minnesota; Jaquon J. Burns, Glenwood, Illinois; Jon Benjamen Thompson, Van Buren, Arkansas; Leo Edward Jackson, St. Paul, Minnesota; Keith Edward Penningroth, Tipton; Jacob Warren Wright, Rochester, Minnesota; Emmanuela Joseph Pelicier, Cedar Rapids; Candace Marie Beyah, St. Louis Park, Minnesota; Chi Shella Nesah, Cedar Falls; Elise Caroline Abel, La Fayette, Georgia; Stephen Robert Zaiser, Chesterfield, Missouri; Gregg Alan Fox, Minneapolis; Dragan Bosnic, Waterloo; John B. Zeltner, Hanna City, Illinois; Grace Catherine Eickel, Ellisville, Missouri; Chico Demiel Jordan, Waterloo; Terri Ellen Schanhaar, St. Michael, Minnesota; Krista Kay Bryant, Cross Plains, Indiana; Kenneth Edward Lee McCamon, Lowell, Indiana; Bradley Dean Chandler, Cedar Falls; Emily Paige Watterson, Plainfield; Caryn Ann Stewart, Fredericksburg; Timothy Joseph Nosbisch, Clear Lake; Kelvin Laron Crawford, Hastings, Minnesota; Firas Issa Malouf, Ames; Noah Lee Glenzinski, Downers Grove, Illinois; Erik Svend Christensen, Brooklyn; Jennifer Ann Keltz, Hammond, Indiana; Alexis Ann Ames, Waterloo; Traci Lynne Ranslow, Owatonna, Minnesota; Mitchell Bryce Sprague, Center Point; Susann K. Whitney, Ottawa, Illinois; Susan Kay Olson, New Richmond, Wisconsin; Leonard Reed Ward, Santa Cruz, California; Allie Mae Allspach, Waterloo; Karyl Monique Murray, South Bend, Indiana; Kimberly A. Graf, Mount Hope, Wisconsin; Dana Lee Dorman, Plainfield; Tyler Goddard Groves, Bettendorf; Julio Cesar Villapando, Davenport; Brittany R. Luft, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Anthony Brian Hoth, Sumner; Bernard Lawrence Wilkens, Swanville, Minnesota; Phillip Gormley Christiansen, Washington; Jessy Versanne, Waterloo; Brian John Drilling, St. Lucas; Teresa Louise Meyer, Waverly; Elaine Ann Mohlis, Sumner; Enrique Bornios Acevdo, Kernersville, North Carolina; Brody Keith Shover, Sumner; Mitchell Maurice Pitlick, Oxford; Austin James Strom, Iowa City; Lori Lynn Hagstrom, Cedar Rapids; Adam William Smith, Vinton; Mercy Sianneh Segbee, Waterloo; Kathryn Williams Heese, St. Louis; Theresa Danielle Watson, Denver; Dillin Ray Alan Morrissey, Waterloo; Stack Tyler Clinton, Chisago City, Minnesota; Jessie K. Fehring, Shell Rock; Rebecca Anne Carlson, Edina, Minnesota; Randy Henry, Oran; and Brian J. Luchtenburg, Waterloo.
OTHERS: David M. Leyh, Sumner, first-offense trespassing, no insurance and no valid driver’s license; Jeffrey Scott Cannon, Sumner, failure to maintain control and leaving the scene of a property damage accident; Richard Haven Paulsen, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate; Emmanuel I. Gwee, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Linda Jean Anderson, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Eric Hunt, Tripoli, failure to maintain control and no valid driver’s license; Michael Joe Peterson, Waverly, operation without certificate of title; Brandon James Burkhardt, Charles City, no valid driver’s license; Heidi Lynn Lindquist, Frederika, texting and driving; Angela Marie Hagedorn, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Joseph Michael Dietz, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Jacob Lawrence Law, Iowa City, operation without registration card or plate, Audrey Petrovich Todirash, Bolivar, Missouri, maximum width of vehicle violation, failure to comply with safety regulations and hours of service violation; Victor A. Uribe Sarabia, Tripoli, failure to use child restraint device; Artrice Nicole Wooten, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Kimberly Rae Bruns, Denver, no insurance; David Mark Nelson, Lakeville, dark window or windshield; John Fredrick Devries, Waterloo, angling – two counts of trout line violation in legal waters and violation of hook and line; Jeffrey Charles Smith, La Porte City, failure to obey traffic sign; Tommy Joe Lampe, Meservey, following too closely; Kaitlyn Rose Schiefelbein, Oran, operation without registration; Elisa Jade Cramer, Aplington, failure to use seat belt; Justin Caleb Sunderman, Waverly, registration violation; Sherri L. Niles, Waverly, failure to use seat belt; Todd Joseph Heinrich, Waverly, operation without registration; Julie Lee Lansing, Oran, registration violation; Emma Kate Kaisand, Waverly, underage alcohol possession; Halle Sue Froelich, Waverly, underage alcohol possession; Andrew Douglas Schwab, Waverly, underage alcohol possession; Marvin Mathias Kruse, Fredericksburg, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; and Angela Arlene Gray, Sumner, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked and driving while license under suspension.