CASES FILED
John Ireland Sr. v. Kristen De Bary, addresses unknown, child support debt collection from Maine.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Sarah Bohle, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Lloyd Koger Jr., Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Mitch Moyer, Janesville, credit card debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. James Thomas, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Emilio Buhr, Waverly, credit card and personal load debt collections.
State of Iowa v. Michael Paris Hamilton, 29, Charles City, second-offense domestic abuse assault.
State of Iowa v. Dylan James Depuew, 31, Allison, child endangerment and first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Delicia Ella Olson, 39, Sumner, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Henry Adam Wiebbecke, 18, Nashua, fifth-degree theft.
City of Waverly v. Alexander Larry Andreassen, 20, Waterloo, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Alex Daniel Bienemann, 20, Plainfield, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Blaine Lugene Buchanan, 75, Waverly, third-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. John Antonio Medina Sr., 34, Waterloo, pled guilty to two counts of enhanced aiding and abetting third-degree theft, sentenced to two terms of up to two years in prison, suspended, concurrent, $1,250 in fines suspended, pay $250 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for two years, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, pay attorney’s fee when reported, pay $381.76 restitution to Walmart on a payment schedule set by the retailer, appeal bonds set at $2,000 each count, pay $186.68 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Carolyn n Marie Mallit, 33, Waverly, pled guilty to third-degree theft, sentenced to up to two years in prison, concurrent with Bremer County forgery case and a Black Hawk County felony, ordered to be transported to the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women to serve sentence, fine of $625 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, cooperate with DNA profile, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $885.54 restitution to Casey’s General Store, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $131.50 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JUNE 4-10
SPEEDING: Chanika D. McLane, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Marc Loureenze Hansen, Rolla, Missouri; Edwin Kulwarminlee Flomo Jr., Cedar Rapids; Shannon Koepke, Waverly; Jeff Ryan Knudsen, Waterloo; Robin Rae Macomber, Charles City; Tony J. Lust, Coralville; James Eliah Shannon, Farmington, Minnesota; Jill Marie Davis, Osage; Gage Michael Bendickson, Clear Lake; Bryce Gene Ackerman, Cedar Falls; Katana Jaston Srigley, Cedar Falls; Blake Michael Hannan, Fairbank; Rylee Elizabeth Krumm, Shell Rock; Conner Gray Johnson, Louisville, Kentucky; Jodie Danielle Lawson, Ida Charlotte Peterson, Durham, North Carolina; Blaine Charles Zikuda, Washburn; Ashley Jean Klamfoth, Waverly; Christina Kay Child, Evansdale; Jeremiah V. Helmuth, Alexandra, South Dakota; Josh Julian Getty, Verona, Pennsylvania; Jason Edward Johnson, Prior Lake, Minnesota; Oksana Andriyets, Minnetonka, Minnesota; Matthew Joel Hoehner, Webster Groves, Missouri; Rosalie E. Smith, Sumner; Grace Leigh Lund, Waterloo; and Samuel Patrick Noel, Waverly.
OTHERS: Brandon Joseph Childs, Charles City, operation without registration card or plate; Aaron J. Wenthold, Waucoma, dark window or windshield; Kallen Robert Wilharm, Sumner, no valid driver’s license; Dustin Robert Boyle, Sumner, first-offense underage alcohol possession; Todd Allen Peters, Clarksville, failure to obey traffic control device; Daryl Antonio Ward, Ronhert Park, California, no valid driver’s license; David Joseph Sullivan, Waterloo, failure to reduce speed upon approach of an emergency vehicle; Marina Lynne Roberson, Minneapolis, open container by driver; Andrew James Walsh, Tripoli, failure to maintain registration; Nathan Alan Lalk, Waverly, failure to yield upon a left turn; and Cody Robert Tobin, Waverly, dark window or windshield.