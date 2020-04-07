CASES FILED
Anthony James Bartels, Denver, petition to change last name to Soteros.
Discover Bank v. Melissa Pates, Denver, personal loan debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Dale Miller, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Jodi Morse, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Samantha L. Power, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Shirley L. Grantham, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Timothy and Amy Kangas, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Arron Joe Bowman, 27, Denver, domestic abuse assault by impeding flow of air or blood.
State of Iowa v. Paul Michael Weidler, 18, Waverly, fifth-degree theft.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Taylen Ryne Rettig, 18, Tripoli, pled guilty to first-offense possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, no civil penalty imposed, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29 unless all financial obligations, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, are paid in full prior to that time, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Benjamin Carl Neuendorf, 38, Denver, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one to two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sign agreement with probation officer, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug testing, pay $250 in Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, civil penalty not imposed, pay attorney’s fee when reported, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $135 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR MARCH 26-APRIL 1
SPEEDING: Tyra Lynn Leesman, St. Louis; Bradley Scott Dundee, Buckingham; Heather Marie Schultz, Nashua; Philip M. Powers, Waterloo; Jessica L. Nevius, Waterloo; Chasyka Leondra Monique Gosa, Waterloo; Prevu Wembolua Manya, Iowa City; Yonatan Armenta, Waterloo; Sarah L. Brown, Dixon, Illinois; Tanaya Jean Jackman, Bloomington, Minnesota; Blake Matthew Destival, Janesville; Dawn Marie Geary, Waterloo; Beth Ann Davies, Cedar Rapids; Anthony Earl Barrett, Shakopee, Minnesota; Jarrett Philip Ramer, Kenosha, Wisconsin; Christopher Dale Corcoran, Dows; Elijah Aaron Vasser, Cedar Rapids; Ronnie Lee Dixon, Riverdale, Georgia; Anthony Robert McDowell, New Hartford; Shaelyn Rae Kneeland, Waterloo; Taylor Christine Bair, Norwalk; Alan G. DiCicco, Santa Rosa, California; Cory E. Flatjord, New Hampton; Trent Thomas Sprecker, Sumner; Christopher Edward Moran, Minneapolis; Duane Lee Peterson, West Union; Travis John McNeil, Fredericksburg; Dalton Andrew Kosek, Glencoe, Minnesota; Nicholas Jordan Anderson, Minneapolis; Dustin Charles Curtis, Davenport; Benjamin Roger Mogensen, North Branch, Minnesota; Steven Daniel Weber, Cedar Rapids; Andrew Michael Heim, St. Louis; William Jacob de la Roche, St. Louis; Bryce Lamont Meeks, Waterloo; Salman Nafees, Edina, Minnesota; Matthew Ross Carey, Swisher; Cynthia Louise Trettin, Rockford; Regina Duarte, Chicago; and Alexandra McKillip Barrett, St. Louis.
OTHERS: Jean Fritzson, Cedar Rapids, no valid driver’s license; Rick Stoltenberg, Tripoli, no valid driver’s license and operating non-registered vehicle; Prevu Wembolua Manya, Iowa City, no valid driver’s license; Willie Deomar Hutchins Jr., Carthage, Mississippi, dark window or windshield; Landon Michael Johnson, Waverly, registration violation; Matt Daniel Hatala, Parkersburg, no insurance; Benjamin M. Wilkerson, Waucoma, operation without registration card or plate and texting and driving; John Arthur Morris, Allison, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Mikhail Nikolayevich Mikhalash, Anoka, Minnesota, texting and driving; Brandon John Bouillon, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Roger L. Bloker, Janesville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Sean Reid Erickson, Auburn, dark window or windshield; Jessica Joy Deering, Postville, dark window or windshield; Evan Janes Schneider, Shell Rock, first-offense underage use of tobacco/vapor product; Crystal Dawn Noel, Waverly, registration violation; Davi Ramos Paulo, Silver Spring, Maryland, dark window or windshield and defective tires; David Allen Schlaak, Waseca, Minnesota, violation of trip permits, failure to comply with safety regulations and no Iowa fuel permit; Nathaniel Wayne Shindelar, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Steven Layne Wedel, Riceville, dark window or windshield; Lili Renae Evans, Waverly, registration violation; Alphonso Fuller, Aurora, Colorado, hours of service violation; Nicholas Dean Evans, Nashua, operating non-registered vehicle; Trillion Riyadh Tatum, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Bree Ann Marie Lane, Denver, operating non-registered vehicle; Emily Skie Saathoff, Waterloo, registration violation; and Sharrell Kandice Lee, Clear Lake, underage alcohol possession.