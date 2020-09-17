DISSOLUTION
Dana J. Strottman, Tripoli, v. Matthew J. Strottman, Sumner.
CASES FILED
Debra Vander Linden, Oskaloosa, v. Darla K. Main-Schneider and Craig Schneider, Martinsville, Virginia, unpaid services.
State of Iowa v. Parella Marie Hawthorne, 31, St. Louis, assault while participating in a felony with serious injury, disarming a police officer, assault on persons in certain occupations with intent of injury, operating vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of interference with official acts while inflicting bodily injury, two counts of child endangerment, manufacture, delivery or possess with intent to manufacture or deliver medical cannabidiol and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Russell Anthony Novak, 37, Tripoli, first-offense domestic abuse assault.
State of Iowa v. Robert Dean Schrader, 73, Sumner, indecent exposure.
State of Iowa v. Beverly Charles Besh, 97, Denver, driving while license revoked (OWI conviction).
State of Iowa v. Brent Allen Barkhausen, 42, Monticello, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Alonzo Rafael Ramirez, 32, Waterloo, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Taylor Briann Kobberdahl, 26, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Justin Melvin Sherman, 30, Waverly, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to five days in jail, credited for five days previously served, $625 fine is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, defendant is unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of failure to respond to a red light is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Nathan Eugene Ballinger, 25, Fredericksburg, pled guilty to child endangerment, first-offense OWI and possession of marijuana, sentenced to up to two years in prison on the child endangerment charge, suspended, along with 180 days in jail on the OWI and marijuana charges, suspended but for 20 days to be served within 180 days, all concurrent to each other, credited for time previously served, fine of $855 on the child endangerment charge is suspended, no fine imposed on the marijuana charge, but fine of $1,250 on the OWI plus $187.50 crime services surcharge are imposed, payable installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for two years on the child endangerment charge and one to two years for the OWI and marijuana charges, sign probation agreement and pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, follow recommendations from substance abuse evaluation, participate in outpatient treatment on the child endangerment charge, cooperate with Department of Human Services if it is involved, cooperate with DNA profiling, pay attorney’s fee when reported, companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and having no insurance are dismissed at defendant’s cost, defendant pled guilty to no valid driver’s license and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the child endangerment charge and $1,000 each on the OWI and marijuana charges, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kenneth Dominique Andrews, 31, Mason City, pled guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for three to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fined $750, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, no attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishments where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to drug and/or alcohol testing, companion charges of failure to change lane upon approach to stationary emergency vehicles and no valid driver’s license are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Michael Lavern Quario, 33, Allison, pled guilty to aiding and abetting third-degree burglary, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for two to five years, fined $750, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, no attorney’s fee, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, reside at residential facility for 180 days, pending placement, defendant will be released to the custody of the Department of Correctional Services, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug and/or alcohol testing, pay restitution to victim when reported, sentence to run concurrent to three Butler County cases, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $181.85 court costs.
State of Iowa v. James Scott Young, 18, Minneapolis, pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, ordered to pay $65 fine, $22.75 surcharge, $10 DARE fee and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, appeal bond set at $500, pay $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jason M. Walsh, 41, Herrin, Illinois, pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, ordered to pay $65 fine, $22.75 surcharge, $10 DARE fee and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, appeal bond set at $500, pay $60 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR SEPT. 3-9
SPEEDING: Chris Maker Saywah, Muscatine; The Lay Christ Eh Hser, Austin, Minnesota; Mark Woods, St. Paul, Minnesota; Grant Ernest Carbin, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Jacob Jashon Barrett Elder, Florissant, Missouri; Maria Latrice Young, Memphis, Tennessee; Kimber Marie Powers, Granger, Indiana; Joseph Miykael Sanders, Jackson, Tennessee; Daysha M. Love, St. Louis; Karla Veronica Ramirez, Denver; Justin Willliam Bloyer, Lake Elmo, Minnesota; Quinton Lee Moore, Waterloo; Karl Chauncey Tompkins, Clarence; Cheyanne Summer Eye, Gerald, Missouri; Ryan James Smith, Elgin; Marion Louise Moreno, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin; Curtis Alan Anderson, Waterloo; Jackson Dean Fortner, Excelsior, Minnesota; Decalos Karnilious Hughes Jr., Waterloo; Jerome Mbiangandu Kanku, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Traivs Lamont Webber, West Union; Mohammed Hanafi Sheikh, Minneapolis; Ryan C.J. Stuart, Decatur, Illinois; Jabari Jerun Mathews, Waverly; Anthony F. Spaulding, Mitchell, Indiana; Emmanuel Jayceon Paye, Cedar Rapids; Boyd Raymond Trueman, Denver, two counts; John Allen Calhoun, Sumner; Hollie Ann Garwood, Vinton; Walter Allen Pitts, Lincoln, Illinois; Carol Lynn McReynolds, Kewanee, Illinois; Racheal Acheampomaa Okrah, North Liberty; Terry James Brandt, Charles City; Natalie Kay Eick, Plainfield; Carlisha Cholrlean Boyd, Minneapolis; Dwinson Alpin, Cedar Rapids; Elizabeth Anne Chalupa, Muscatine; Iversen Jean Horan, Hazleton; Tawni Lynn Ritter, Charles City; Mohamed Noor Mohamed, Phoenix; Josue Abinadab Salazar, Atlanta; Tyler Scott Behrends, Traer; Amanda Louise Stahley, Lawler; Jarrod John Galyean, Readlyn; Iman Faith Benouna, Oronoco, Minnesota; Hannah Jo Hintermeister, Richfield, Minnesota; Cole Robert Kelley, Elk Run Heights; Brandy E. Doty, Clarksville; Matthew John Dixon, Waverly; Annette Beatrice Ameling, Sumner; Janet Lee Zimmerman, O’Fallon, Missouri; Ali Marie Karlen, Mahtomedi, Minnesota; Leslie Lynn May, Readlyn; Brent Stephen Coomes, Falls of Rough, Kentucky; Rebecca Rae Wiarda, Ackley; Alondra Sandoval, Waddell, Arizona; Dominick Erich Hulbert, Denver; Dale Eric White, Forest City; Shaquan Marcel Johnson, St. Petersburg, Florida; Charissa Nicolle Logsdon, St. Paul, Minnesota; Tessa Wilson, Sumner; Marcus Anthony Connelly, Cedar Falls; Daniel K. Ussery, Blandinsville, Illinois; Tammy A. Robbins, Charles City; Dakota Lee Hulbert, Shell Rock; Brady Heath, Waverly; Krista Faye Orthmann, Cedar Falls; and Michael A. Crawford, Sycamore, Illinois.
OTHERS: Aaron William Baker, Charles City, no insurance; Arik Joseph Shadlow, New Hartford, no insurance, improper rear lamps, defective tires and driving while suspended; Mark Woods, St. Paul, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Grant Ernest Carbin, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Karla Veronica Ramirez, Denver, no valid driver’s license; Gregory Joseph Conrad, Tripoli, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jacob Lee Scribner, Nashua, dark window or windshield; Tyler Stephen Helmich, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Chad Mitchell Long, Anamosa, failure to maintain or use safety belts; David Lynn Diesburg, New Hampton, open container by driver and failure to obey traffic control device; Truman Allan Novak, Rhodes, dark window or windshield; Phillip Johnathan Labrie, Stout, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Bradley David Clark, Waterloo, following too close; Mason Thur, Denver, driving on wrong side of a two-way highway; Blake Joseph Anspaugh, Eaton, Ohio, dark window or windshield; Emily Roethler, Janesville, violation of instruction permit limitation; Michael Lavern Quario, Allison, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Jennifer E. Monaghan, Cedar Falls, passing contrary to highway sign or marking; Matthew William Jakoubek, Floyd, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Morgan Danielle Halbur, Manning, dark window or windshield; Chase Thomas Janss, Keystone, dark window or windshield; Jacob D. Hershberger, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Ryan Michael Takes, Rowley, no valid commercial driver’s license and three counts of failure to comply with safety regulations; Eugene Milton Meyer, Sumner, violation of oversized vehicle requirements; Richard Joseph Dusenbury, Hermosa, South Dakota, no valid driver’s license; Jolanda Persalle Rounds Cooper, Waverly, registration violation; Andrea Sue Haaland, Waverly, failure to yield upon a left turn; Chad Elliott Schwemm, Tripoli, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Cole Robert Burgart, Ionia, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Erik Nunez Leyva, Castalia, failure to comply with safety regulations; Maurice Xavier Walton, Grinnell, failure to comply with safety regulations; Bailey Jansen Poe, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, hours of service violation; Ramon Morales Tapia, Waterloo, registration violation; Matthew Alan Tschetter, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kourtney Elayne Harris, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; William Cody Grimes, Sumner, safety belts/safety harness required; Ian Dawson Heise, Shell Rock underage alcohol possession; Danny Arnold Felper, Riceville, unsafe backing on highway; Logan Dean Buseman, Janesville, failure to use seat belt; Brady Heath, Waverly, failure to have valid license/permit; Alis Hrustic, Waterloo, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Justine Marie Hussey, Allison, failure to use seat belt; Jeffrey Allan Martin, Charles City, driving while suspended; Edward Thomas Koch, Brandon, driving while suspended; Adriana Barbara Ann Landfair, Cedar Falls, driving while suspended; John Burdette Nichols, Tripoli, driving while suspended; Ronald Jay Fox Jr., Humeston, driving while suspended; and Travis Lamont Webber, West Union, driving while suspended.