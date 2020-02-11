DISSOLUTION
William James Westendorf, Denver, v. Mandy Mae Westendorf, Denver.
CASES FILED
State of Iowa, ex rel. R.A.R., v. Sarah Jo Jenkins, Cedar Falls, child support debt collection.
Discover Bank v. Kimberly Fober, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Michael Meister, Tripoli, v. Kevin and Ashley Knight, Plainfield, real estate contract breach.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Dale Miller, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Tri-State Adjustments Inc., La Crosse, Wisconsin, v. Melissa M. Kramer, Waverly, medical debt collection.
RYKA Inc., d.b.a. Meyer Pharmacy, Waverly, v. Ann Williams, Clarksville, unpaid charges.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Evan Olson, Waverly, dental debt collection.
RYKA Inc., d.b.a. Meyer Pharmacy, Waverly, v. Kimberly S. Schunk, Dumont, unpaid charges.
RYKA Inc., d.b.a. Meyer Pharmacy, Waverly, v. Nicole L. Wilkens, Waverly, unpaid charges.
Portfolio Recovery Services LLC v. Bobby Schultz, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Frank Ntwari, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Dylan Thomas Stull, 27, Waterloo, third-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglar’s tools and carrying weapons.
State of Iowa v. Allison Marie McPherson, 31, Waterloo, third-degree attempted burglary and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
State of Iowa v. Richard Wayne Lusher, 37, Evansdale, third-degree burglary.
State of Iowa v. Jerred Russell Clos, 33, Waterloo, third-degree burglary.
State of Iowa v. Benjamin Cody Ramgren, 34, Dassel, Minnesota, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of Ecstasy with intent to deliver, failure to affix drug tax stamp, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Bryan Victor Streich, 44, Waverly, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Sarah Lea Davis, 34, Oelwein, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Joseph Michael Kreassig, 24, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Shelby Ryan Henry, 28, Cresco, pled guilty to third- and fifth-degree theft, sentenced to 120 days in jail, credited for time previously served in Chickasaw County, concurrent to Chickasaw County felony case, fines waived, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, cooperate with DNA profiling, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $168.70 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Daniel Marquez-Cedillo, 32, Waterloo, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to five days in jail to be served within 60 days, credited for time previously served in Black Hawk County, may serve time in Black Hawk County Jail or in a residential facility concurrent to Winneshiek County OWI case, fined $625, suspended, pay attorney’s fee when reported, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jessica Marie Martin, 37, Waverly, pled guilty to public intoxication and interference with official acts, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $350 civil penalties and $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dawn Elizabeth Rhoads, 28, Ottumwa, failed to appear on the charge of public intoxication, judged guilty by default, pay $65 fine, $22.75 surcharge and $450.44 court costs, appeal bond set at $500.
State of Iowa v. Tristi Anne King, 39, Tripoli, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, judgment deferred, pay $65 civil penalty, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, any attorney’s fees, $27.36 restitution to Walmart and $60 court costs, placed on self-probation for one year.
State of Iowa v. Brandon Jake Heiar, 28, Denver, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended but for six days to be served within 90 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, may serve two days in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $625 fine, $218.75 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, also pled guilty to reckless driving and will pay a scheduled $65 fine plus surcharge and court costs, companion charge of violation of one-way traffic designation has been dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JAN. 30-FEB. 5
SPEEDING: Brock Richard Beesecker, Fairbank; Charles Robert Gregory III, Calumet City, Illinois; Justin Lionel Twaites Quick, Readlyn; Delbert Devonne Todd, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Amanda Brooke Gideo, Burnsville, Minnesota; Feather Rochelle LeClair, Waterloo; Stephanie Dey Ricketts, Denver; Elijah J. Pappas, Cherry Valley, Illinois; Christopher Lee Franklin, Minneapolis; Lakenya L. Jenkins Johnson, Chicago; Justin Douglas Kirkpatrick, Cedar Rapids; Gavino Cortes Hernandez, St. Paul, Minnesota; Cantrice Davon Smith, Minneapolis; Susan Kay Brooks, Manchester; Raymond Anthony Perez Jr., Waverly; Miranda Jo Herrmann, Shell Rock; Derick Eduard Jurgensen, Fredericksburg; Scott Theodore Heggebo, Beaman; Aliyah Shante Robinson, Waterloo; Erika Ann Plendl, Readlyn; Joshua D. Hauser, Sumner; Kevin Michael Debroux, Bloomington, Minnesota; Aimeejo Layne Fike, Waterloo; Justin Matthew Rhodes, St. Paul, Minnesota; Patrick Andrew Foley, St. Paul, Minnesota; Mason James Smith, Sumner; Eve Christine Andrews, Cedar Falls; Aimee Kathleen, Carbondale, Illinois; and Janet Virginia Kellum, Cedar Falls.
OTHERS: Rhuan D. Campbell, St. Paul, Minnesota, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; Kelly Brian Sullivan, Cedar Falls, no valid driver’s license; Tamaris Ryan Gary Sr., Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Terry Dean Smeby, Mason City, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations and operation without registration card or plate; Feather Rochelle LeClair, Waterloo, no insurance and driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; Holly Christine Moser, Waterloo, no insurance and driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; Tayvon T. Green, Waverly, depositing or throwing litter on highway; Taylor Michael Anthony Whalen, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Lisa Jo Nelson, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Kendal Jay Miller, Fredericksburg, Ohio, dark window or windshield; Jennifer Suzanne Heine, Shell Rock, improper rear lamps; Brady Heath, Waverly, second-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Joseph Mark Miler, Waukon, dark window or windshield; Wanda Marie Epley, Waverly, registration violation; Jaden Reese Van Roekel, Oskaloosa, failure to display registration plate; Hailey Larissa Wixom, Burlington, failure to use headlamps when required; Larry John Balik, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Joshua James Whitinger, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Leonard Arthur Patten, Readlyn, driving on wrong side of two-way highway; David Duane Njus, Lawler, improper rear lamps; Angelina May Hayek, Cresco, dark window or windshield; Derek Allen Wicks, Waukon, operating non-registered vehicle and registration violation; Jack Charles Wagoner, Waverly, underage alcohol possession; Charles H. Endelman, Waverly, failure to yield upon left turn; Rudy Gingerich, Waverly, dark window/windshield; Beth Ann Hoffman, Waverly, following too closely; Jeanette Erna McClintock, Waverly, operation without registration; and Judy Ann Barker, Waverly, following too closely.