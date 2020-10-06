DISSOLUTION
Erica Elaine Luebbers, Sumner, v. Bruce Michael Luebbers, Frederika.
Christian Lee Perry, Waverly, v. Lisa Marie (Steffen) Perry, Dunkerton.
CASES FILED
Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity v. Sarah J. Long, Waverly, and parties in possession, petition for equity.
Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp., West Des Moines, v. Matthew J. Temple, Waverly, and Fred E. Castle III, Ankeny, student loan debt collection.
Spahn & Rose Lumber Company, Dubuque, v. Lifetime Roofing Installation and Kurtis Walvatne, Tripoli, unpaid products and services.
Bank of America N.A. v. Connie Parkman, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Bank of America N.A. v. Candi C. Droste-Clark, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Craig A. and Elizabeth N. Hancock, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Jill and Scott Poock, Sumner, medical and utility debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Ashley Shinstin and Jordan Penrod, Tripoli, water debt collection.
Miller True Value, Waverly, v. Michael Meister, Tripoli, damage to rental equipment.
Sartori Memorial Hospital Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, Cedar Falls, v. Tiffany Janai Olmstead, Waverly, medical debt collection.
William Stover, Nashua, v. Ryan Hosea, Janesville, rental house damages.
Justin M. Sisk, Waterloo, v. Ashley Kay Quario, Waverly, unspecified domestic relations filing.
First National Bank of Omaha, Nebraska, v. Gary W. Buresh, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
PCA Acquisitions V LLC v. Patricia Samuelson, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Velsie Lay, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Dorene J. Cannon, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Michael Nicklaus, Janesville, medical debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Meghan Wiedow, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Midland Funding LLC v. Christian Perry, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Angela Quade, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Keith Woodward, 29, Clermont, driving while bond.
State of Iowa v. Devin Marie Lagow, 27, Waverly, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Bruce Stewart Johnson, 32, Cedar Falls, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Brent Allen Barkhausen, 42, Waterloo, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana, first-offense OWI, driving while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Adam John Green, 33, Sumner, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Madyson Margaret Hagen, 25, New Hartford, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Justin Edward Turner, 26, Waterloo, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Daizhon E. Bradley, 18, Waverly, assault.
State of Iowa v. Leonard David Freeman, 29, Chicago, driving while revoked.
City of Waverly v. Mary Margaret McBride-Betts, 59, Sumner, allowing dog to run at-large.
State of Iowa v. Lacey Marie Prohaska, 35, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Seth Parker Tomlinson, 18, Denver, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Cameron Andrew Randall, 23, Sumner, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to five days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, $855 fine and surcharge are suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, defendant also pleads guilty to failure to maintain or use safety belts and will pay scheduled fine, state dismisses charges of no insurance and driving while license suspended at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Joshua John Luchtenburg, 40, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to amended charge of trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended, pay $315 fine and $47.25 surcharge plus attorney’s fee when reported and any other court-ordered restitution, payable in installments of at least $50 on the first day of each month until paid off, placed on probation for one year, pay $300 supervision fee, appeal bond set for $1,000, pay $181.61 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Corissa Jean Frazier, 44, Waverly, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, sentenced to two days in jail, credited for time previously served, concurrent with an aggravated misdemeanor case, also must pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $2 restitution to Kwik Star, appeal bond set at $500, pay $98 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Levi Dakota Williamson, 20, Plainfield, found guilty of fourth-degree theft, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $452.34 restitution to Walmart according to payment plan developed by the retailer and $315 civil penalty paid by March 30, 2021, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full, which can be paid in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, prior to that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Aaron Joseph Birt, 36, Cottage Grove, Minnesota, pled guilty to fourth-degree theft, sentenced to two days in jail, credited for two days already served in Minnesota, pay $315 fine and $47.25 surcharge, unable to pay attorney’s fee, restitution of $276.88 to Hy-Vee has already been paid, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. John William Geesman, 38, Waverly, pled guilty to third-degree theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended, pay $315 fine and $47.25 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for one year, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, pay $360.87 restitution to Walmart, on a payment plan set by retailer, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kali Macey-Marie Reichert, 20, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of Ecstasy and marijuana, sentenced to two terms of 60 days in jail each, both suspended, no fines imposed, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug tests, also pleads guilty to underage alcohol possession/purchase and will pay $200 scheduled fine plus surcharge and court costs, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $1,000 for the possession of Ecstasy charge and $2,000 for the possession of marijuana charge, pay $200 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Shamea Jameka Marie Harris, 22, Mason City, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $1,250 civil penalty by April 9, 2021, a review hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. on that day unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, companion charge of no valid driver’s license is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR SEPT. 17-30
SPEEDING: Laquan Deon Sanders, Spokane, Washington; Sheena Marie Bunger, Cedar Falls; Micheala Galena Montgomery, Waterloo; Tasha Diane Walker, Plymouth, Minnesota; Jarod Joseph Giel, Orlando, Florida; Daniel Lee Deterding, Fredericksburg; Jeremy Wayne Bamford, Oelwein; Corell Brett Hawkins, Clayton, Missouri; Ann Marie Frenna, Waverly; Joshua Craig Reed, Albert Lea, Minnesota; Jonathon Arthur Smith, Greene; Debra Ann Willis, Waverly; Douglas Joseph Thole, Arlington; Reghan Michele Violet Lynch, Minneapolis; Antonia Josephine Krull, Nashua; Corbin Richard Horning, Sargeant, Minnesota; David L. Rabe, New Hampton; Justin Kinsey Simanek, Kent, Washington; Craig Alexander Markus, Foristell, Missouri; Keri Ann Tucke, Osage; Ruoyin Zhang, Waverly; Scott Alan Green, Waterloo; Melissa Sue Cox, Sumner; Brett A. Johnson, Pekin, Illinois; Jennifer Lynne Schmitz, Sumner; Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Ibrahim, Cedar Rapids; Darryl Dean Schwan, Sumner; Stephannie Leigh Parsons, Cedar Rapids; Steven Patrick Leonard, Edmonds, Washington; Jeannie Marie Buehler, Oelwein; Addison Paige Bulman, Ames; Kenneth Leroy Steil, Leland; Pamela Jan Rogers, Sumner; Samantha Lee Squires, Cedar Rapids; Michael Lee Johnston Jr., Tripoli; Chrystal D. Wood, New Hampton; M.D. Shah Alam Chowdhury, Rochester, Minnesota; Nickolas Lane Bucknell, Plainfield; Brian James Shonka, Waterloo; Corey William Hemenway, Waterloo; Kaleb Gray Schellhorn, Waverly; Gene Charles Lanz, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota; Ian Anthony Hessing, Anamosa; Tammy Lee Post, Hammond, Wisconsin; Ryan Allen Shadman, Waterloo; Anusha Panja, Peoria, Illinois; Mecko Roshun Mix, Crystal, Minnesota; Jenna Nicole Murphy, Independence; Trey Edward Despenas, Rockwell; Michael Vincent Lumetta, Cedar Falls; Mary Charlene Shahan, Lebanon, Missouri; Samantha Leigh Drilling, Waverly; Alson B. Martin, Lime Springs; Jason David Herold, Fort Atkinson; Matthew Richard Petrie, Adel; Sarah Young Cole, Bozeman, Montana; Sabheen Soomro, Spring, Texas; Grant Allan Warning, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Alexis Sabrina Wallen, Prior Lake, Minnesota; Lawrence Allen Murphy II, Brighton, Tennessee; Gilberto Aranda Salazar, Neosho, Wisconsin; Prashanth Pola, East Moline, Illinois; Karoline Lumila, Sumner; David James Allan, Shell Rock; Jennifer Ann Helle, O’Fallon, Missouri; Gregg Gordon Robson, Madison, South Dakota; Larry Charles Henson, Bettendorf; Jared R. Parkes, Janesville; Eugene Edward Anderegg, Charles City; Dean Vernon Larsen, Denver; James C. Vanek, St. Paul, Minnesota; Jessica Dawn McIntyre, Davenport; Drake Sidney Oliphant, Independence; Dustin Lenz, Sumner; Aaron Russell Rossum, Ionia; Kristin Kelly Hahn, Waterloo; Tate Daniel Jones, New London; Jazmin Lopez Cervantez, Waterloo; Savion Devonte Wilson, Waterloo; Gregory Otto Zielke, Woodbury, Minnesota; Abigail Marie Witcraft, Minnetonka; Keyshaundra Netae Reynolds, Pensacola, Florida; Kerri Lynn Golinghorst, Dixon; Andrea Anna Olson, Dyersburg, Tennessee; Justin Louis Bowers Jones, Waterloo; Miguel Angel Costilla Vega, Postville; Jamie Ellen Voorhees, Toodville; Dustin Lyle Burkhardt, Janesville; Sarah J. Thurm, Denver, Colorado; Niyah Hakilah Muhammad, Minneapolis; Zackary Chase Eubanks, Grannis, Arkansas; Marj Reianne Spree, Shell Rock; Lisa K. Jefferson, Springfield, Illinois; Cornelius Lavon Hudson, Fort Worth, Texas; Hana Ann Wedemeier, Westgate; Kyle William Quibbell, Waverly; James Deandra Shaw, Brooklyn Park, Michigan; Christopher Timothy Wright, Monona; Shane Allen Rechkemmer, Oelwein; Dustin Wayne Strehlo, Galva, Illinois; Kadance Delores Brooks, Mason City; Micheala Galena Montgomery, Waterloo; Dawson Jacob Bergmann, Tripoli; Justin Levi Mesch, New Providence; James Allen Griggs, Champlin, Minnesota; Jennifer Jo Dralle, Sumner; James Ladore, Cincinnati; Rachel Lynn Weaver, Rockwell; Philip James Michaels, Denver; Jesse Nathaniel Reindl, Williston, South Carolina; Simon Medina Birrueta, Waterloo; Freddie Mar Engelhart, Rushford, Minnesota; Dennis Michael Schulte, Oxford; Allen Dean Thurm, Denver; Todd Michael Alexander, St. Paul, Minnesota; Kenneth Russel Howell, Monticello; Brayden Patrick Martin, Nashua; Cheng Du, Coralville; Edward John Hamer, Los Olivos, California; Jose Manuel Rincon Andrade, Hampton; Ashley James Kirsch, Colwell; Makayla Kay Thorson, Pleasant Hill; Matthew Aaron Lentz, Davenport; Nicholas S. Lehrter, Miami Beach, Florida Tony J. Redies, Frederika; David Howard Linder, Sigourney; Jacqueline Floyd, Charles City; Troy Matthew Trumblee, Estherville; Tessa Lynnae Krusey, Parkersburg; Ellen Jean Rickert, Davenport; Timothy Larry Gott, Scotch Gove; Kyle Timothy Pich, Palm Bay, Florida; Darrell Edmond Lewis Bey I, Silvis, Illinois; David James Moline, Albert Lea, Minnesota; Kenyon James Slusher, Cedar Rapids; William Zev Liebesny, Minnetonka, Minnesota; Molly Jon Jenkins, Osage; Coty Michael Hampton, Independence, Louisiana; Dylan James Sende, Elk River, Minnesota; Jamie Paul Bathke, Waverly; Sarah Regina Pickar, New Hampton; James Brent Hamlyn, Denver; Brandon Joseph Rosburg, Tripoli; Erin Maureen Jensen, Columbia, Missouri; Karen R. Wedeking, Plainfield; Robert Harold Lemay Jr., Clarksville, Tennessee; Dorota Matyjaszek, Lindenhurst, New York; Eric Scott Peterson, Maryland Heights, Missouri; David Alan Evenson, Savage, Minnesota; Lincoln Harold Vorba, Waterloo; Quincy Lee Fry, Bremerton, Washington; Rory Bert Armstrong, Waterloo; Kaylee Clair Deford, Cedar Rapids; Angela Kaye Matthias, Dener; Zaiah Marie Quirk, Urbandale; Maria Elvinra Estrada Villegas, Mason City; Jesse James Happel, Plainfield; Caitlin N. Hurban, Cedar Falls; Robert G. Kruse Jr., Sugar Grove, Illinois; Charles John Fels, Sumner; and Thomas Francis Quinn, Reinbeck.
OTHERS: Melissa Jean Garbes, Tripoli, violation of conditions of restricted license; Kai Thomas Orion Gray, Arlington, operating non-registered vehicle; Chad Alan Meyer, Clarksville, failure to obey traffic control device; Michael Dejesus Hawthorne, Waterloo, no insurance and driving while license suspended; Jamie Nicole Payne, Janesville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jeremy Wayne Bamford, Oelwein, no insurance; Nicole Catherine Kramer, Epworth, dark window or windshield; Cameron Andrew Randall, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Michael A. Nelson, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Tayt Robert Johnson, Independence, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Emily Roethler, Janesville, violating one-way traffic designation; Madelyn Mercedes Walters, Tripoli, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Hayley Helene Jones, Lyons, Nebraska, hours of service violation; Dane C. Hurd, Waucoma, no valid driver’s license and operation without registration card or plate; Travis John McNeil, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield; Chad Elliott Spangler, Bloomfield, failure to comply with safety regulations; Nathan James Shelton, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Christopher Kenneth Schares, Fairbank, dark window or windshield; Chrystal D. Wood, New Hampton, no valid driver’s license; Justin Nicholas Pfister, Hawkeye, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Wyatt Benjamin Ragsdale, Parkersburg, dark window or windshield; Jeffrey Wade Howard, New Hampton, failure to obey traffic control device; Alexander Michael Eckard Lewis, Shell Rock, failure to maintain control; Tyler James Gast, Waverly, violation of instructional permit limitation; Walker Daniel Bathke, Waverly, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Crystal Renea Cordray, Waverly, failure to yield to pedestrian on crosswalk; Madelyn Mercedes Walters, Tripoli, permitting unauthorized person to drive; Ty Alan Bergmann, Tripoli, operation without registration; Dakota Ray Wilkens, Sumner, driving while license suspended; Renee Christina Quentin, Waverly, failure to stop in an assured clear distance; Judy Ann Morrison, Iowa City, dark window or windshield; Mohammed Ata Dajani, Gary, Indiana, no valid driver’s license; Savion Devonte Wilson, Waterloo, no insurance and no valid driver’s license; Kali Macey Marie Reichert, Waverly, first-offense underage alcohol possession/purchase; Jacob Joshua Condon, La Porte City, dark window or windshield, Michael Ricardo January, Fayette, Mississippi, no valid driver’s license; Niyah Hakilah Muhammad, Minneapolis, no valid driver’s license; Zackary Chase Eubanks, Grannis, Arkansas, no valid driver’s license; Andrew John McClain, Cedar Falls, careless driving; James Deandra Shaw, Brooklyn Park, Michigan, failure to use child restraint device; Jo Lynn Close, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts and no insurance; Tiffanee J. Streich, Clarksville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jabari Jerun Mathews, Waverly, registration violation and driving while suspended; Helen Kay Dettmer, Sumner, passing to near a bridge, intersection or railroad crossing; Rufina Delgado Gonzalez, Eagle Grove, no valid driver’s license; Matthew Robert Chestnut, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Jessica Ann Boeding, Cedar Rapids, no valid driver’s license; Luke Adam Holm Reicks, West Union, operating non-registered vehicle; Ashley Ann Salinas, Charles City, operating non-registered vehicle; Jaime Lee Erick Hymer, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Derek William Lapolice, Waterloo, windshield and window requirements; Dylan Andrew Azinger, Camanche, dark window or windshield; Jessica M. Cassell, Oran, dark window or windshield; Paige Renae Hoshaw, Forest City, failure to use seat belt; Lane T. Shears, Waverly, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; David Allen Coltrain, New Hampton, operation without registration card or plate; Kongor Bul Garang, Des Moines, no insurance and driving while suspended; Brandon R.J. Ordaz Sanchez, Marshalltown, operation without certificate of title; Holly Ann Cashen, Waverly, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Esther Lorene Harlan, Waverly, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Simon Andrew Ott, Waverly, following too close; Muamer Crnalic, Bloomington, Minnesota, failure to reduce speed upon approach to stationary vehicle; Maria Elvinra Estrada Villegas, Mason City, no driver’s license; Sean Ryan Miller, Allison, operation without registration; Bailey Lynn Steere, Parkersburg, dark window/windshield; Dinyero Patron Maurice, Cedar Falls, driving while suspended; and Kourtney Elayne Harris, Waverly, driving while suspended.