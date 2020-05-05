MARRIAGES
Mwalimu William Karisa Kaingu and Shelby Mae Zomeraand, both of Waterloo, April 7 in Waverly.
Mark Anthony Rothmeyer and Laura Elizabeth Burt, both of Denver, April 11 in Waterloo.
Andrea Renae Smith and Cole Bradley McKenzie, both of Waverly, April 16 in Waverly.
Amanda Lynn Nieman, Waverly, and Russ Alan Garetson, Gilbertville, April 24 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTION
Jenny Lynn Hagarty, Waverly, v. Chad Edward Hagarty, Waverly.
CASES FILED
Arron Joe Bowman, Denver, v. Mariah Marie Steva, Denver, petition of custody.
Jamie Lynn Lopez, individually, as injured parent of D.G.S., I.G.S., M.G.S., E.L.S., A.L.S. and Em.LS., and as parent and next friend of E.L.S., Waterloo, v. Scott Allen and Briana Jean Hilmer, Sumner, motor-vehicle accident.
Tracy A. Kleckner and Kleckner Trucking LLC, Osage, v. Tracy Hemann, Waverly, Peoples Insurance Agency Ltd., Waverly, and Progressive Companies, Mayfield Village, Ohio, breach of oral contract, promissory estoppel, negligence, breach of written contract and violation of doctrine of reasonable expectations.
AgVantage FS, a division of GROWMARK Inc., Waverly, v. Lisa Dauchenbaugh, Denver, non-payment of products and services.
Christopher D. and Karla K. Jeanes, Fairbank, v. CT Corporation System, Des Moines, adverse insurance claim.
State of Iowa v. Zac David Reshauge, 32, Elma, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Dustin Lyle Burkhardt, 29, Janesville, third-degree burglary.
State of Iowa v. Jeffrey Allan Martin, 32, Sumner, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Holly Jean Olandez, 35, Sumner, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Miranda Leigh Ann Wolfe, 23, Cedar Rapids, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Jonathan Christopher Iehl, 29, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
No disposed cases
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR APRIL 23-29
SPEEDING: Saiaditya Pagadala, Hartford, Connecticut; Michelle Ann Schnath, Cedar Rapids; Tracy Marie Wagner, Oakdale, Minnesota; Devin Allen Winegarner, Crosby, Minnesota; Thomas Dale Wankerl, Cresco; Jennifer Lynn Vetter, New Hampton; and Jennifer Lynn Byers, Elko, Minnesota.
OTHERS: Matthew J. Nie, Waterloo, texting and driving; and Kari Lynn Youngblut, Sumner, operation without current registration