MARRIAGES
Adam Duane Medick, St. Louis Park, Minnesota, and Sarah Jo Folkman, Fridley, Minnesota, Nov. 30 in Denver.
Cheryl Ann McBrien and Dale Eugene Stevenson Jr., both of Waverly, Dec. 21 in Waverly.
Brandon Lewis Heuer and Annie Marie Lammers, both of Ankeny, Dec. 21 in Waverly.
Michael Larry Keeran and Samantha Rae Morsching, both of West Fargo, North Dakota, Dec. 27 in Nashua.
Garrett Charles Akins and DeAnn Marie Woodin, both of Waverly, Dec. 31 in North Liberty.
Autumn Marie Soldwisch and Joshua Andrew Bina, both of Shell Rock, Dec. 31 in Waverly.
Paul John Zander and Connie Lea Humpal, both of Waverly, Jan. 1 in Waverly.
Shanice Marie O’Connell and Taylor Brandt Midthus, both of Waverly, Jan. 3 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTION
Monica Lynn (Peterson) Rotsaert, Denver, v. Michael Rotsaert, Evansdale.
CASES FILED
The Money Source Inc. v. Ashlee Marie Gander Estate, et al., mortgage foreclosure.
GreenState Credit Union, f.k.a. University of Iowa Community Credit Union, North Liberty, v. Jeremy Johnson, Sumner, automotive loan debt collection.
American Express National Bank v. Erika Lindgren, Waverly, two credit card debt collections.
Alyssa Adams, Waverly, v. Vernon Gidley, Waverly, rental deposit return request.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Carol Pruisner, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Sara E. Mendoza, Fairbank, medical debt collection.
Echo Development LLC, Cedar Falls, v. Angie Rinnels, Waverly, forcible entry and detainer for non-payment of rent.
Midland Funding LLC v. Dustin Sherburne, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
UnityPoint Health v. Johnathan A. Brandt, Janesville, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Kayla and Marc Elsner, Waverly, medical debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Shawn Prugh, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa, d.b.a. MercyOne, Waterloo, v. Shawn Christian Chensvold, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Grace Wadding Buhrow, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Citibank N.A. v. Nevada A. Engberg, Sumner, two credit card debt collections.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, v. Stephanie Ann Gaede, Denver, medical debt collection.
MM Finance LLC, d.b.a. E-Z Money Check Cashing, v. Sarah Jo Long, Waverly, delayed-deposit check returned.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Donna Noel, Waverly, automobile loan debt collection.
Midland Funding LLC v. Kory Hesse, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Steven James Cooper, Waterloo, operating a vehicle without owner’s consent.
State of Iowa v. Yancey Dylan Boss, 39, Cedar Falls, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Felix Eugene Bradford, 49, Waterloo, first-degree harassment.
State of Iowa v. Kacie Ann Kolbe, 31, Oelwein, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Travis John Green, 33, Sumner, second-offense domestic abuse assault.
State of Iowa v. Rodney Dean Schult, 53, Janesville, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Robert William Gilliland, 33, Sumner, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Jordan Andrew Downs, 26, Waterloo, assault causing injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Amanda Jo Pearce, 30, La Crosse, Wisconsin, first-offense OWI, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Tyler Lee Close, 21, Waverly, first-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Amber Mae Garner, 30, Waverly, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Dustin Owen Norton, 32, Cedar Rapids, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Destiny Jean Hines, 22, Cedar Rapids, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Cara Jean Petersen, 35, Sumner, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Janae Nicole Winkowitsch, 22, Aplington, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
City of Waverly v. Joshua Zachary Harris, 34, Waverly, parking violation.
State of Iowa v. Jeffery Holt Barkau, 46, Denver, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Michael Scott White, 21, Greene, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Alec Robert Krueger, 25, Cedar Falls, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Saw Denni, 30, Waterloo, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Ryan Joseph Gulick, 41, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Breann Renee Rodemeyer, 35, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Jordan Andrew Downs, 26, Waterloo, found guilty of violation of no-contact order, sentenced to 14 days in jail to be served within 90 days, may serve in 48-hour increments, pay $50 no-contact violation surcharge and $209.17 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Thomas Lee Schneider, 49, Waverly, pled guilty to three counts of third-degree theft, sentenced to up to two years in prison on each count, concurrent, ordered transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to begin sentence, fined $625, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, cooperate with DNA profiling, pay $375 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges and $714.69 total restitution to all of the businesses affected by the first count, $180.20 to Hy-Vee in the second count and $715 to Dale’s Service for the third count, all also are concurrent to a Bremer County felony forgery case where defendant’s probation has been revoked, as defendant is currently incarcerated, he cannot pay attorney’s fee, appeal bonds set at $2,000 for each charge, pay $389 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jon Monica Shryock, 21, Ottumwa, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to four days in jail to be served within 60 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, may serve in Wapello County Jail, fined $625, suspended, defendant unable to pay attorney’s fee, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $492.18 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Juan Jesús López-Cervantes, 28, Waterloo, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to five days in jail to be served within 60 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, fined $625, suspended, pay attorney’s fee when reported, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, also pleads guilty to speeding ticket and will pay scheduled fine, companion charge of having no insurance is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Samuel Alan Anderson, 28, Webster City, pled guilty to possessing contraband, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for two to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, pay $500 room and board fee to the Bremer County Jail, fined $750, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, reside in a residential facility for 180 days, pending placement, defendant is released to the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug and/or alcohol testing, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, suspended sentence is consecutive to Franklin County case, but residential facility requirement is concurrent, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Deborah Lea Cooper, 58, Waverly, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $65 fine, $22.75 surcharge, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, $93.79 restitution to Fareway and $96 court costs, appeal bond set at $500.
State of Iowa v. Robert Earl Brandhorst, 51, Greene, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, concurrent with five Black Hawk County cases, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $484.44 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Timothy James McCumber, 28, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 30 days, credited for time previously served, fine waived, pay $10 DARE fee and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pled guilty to failure to obey red light and will pay scheduled fine, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dinia Delta Collier, 24, Charles City, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, has completed drinking driver’s school, pay $1,250 civil penalty, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. June 30, unless all financial obligations, which are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, are paid in full prior to that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, citation for dark windows is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $131.50 court costs.
City of Waverly v. Michael Duane Brandt, 42, Postville, pled guilty to public intoxication, ordered to pay $100 fine, $35 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $100.
State of Iowa v. Lucas John Nolte, 26, Janesville, pled guilty to third-offense OWI, sentenced to up to five years in prison, ordered transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to begin sentence, placed in OWI Prison Program, will serve in IMCC for 60 days pending available space, pay $3,125 fine and $1,093.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for six years, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, cooperate with DNA profiling, speeding ticket is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $220 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jai Edward Courter, 29, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $625 civil penalty, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. June 30, unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, speeding ticket is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Brayann Muñiz-Trujillo, 23, Prairieville, Louisiana, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $1,250 civil penalty, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. June 30 unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, also pleads guilty to speeding ticket and will pay scheduled fine, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Cameron James Vance, 28, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 90 days, may serve in a DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time previously served if sentence is served in jail, pay $625 fine, $218.75 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue is from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Justin Mikel Orr, 26, Nashua, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended but for four days to be served within 120 days, may serve two days in a DOT approved hotel program, credited for time previously served, pay $625 fine, $218.75 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Isac Michael Moore, 24, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 90 days, may serve in a DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time previously served if served in jail, pay $625 fine, $218.75 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in instalments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Eric Douglas Gunderson, 46, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for seven days to be served within 120 days, may serve in 48-hour increments, two days may be served in a DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time previously served, pay $1,875 fine, $656.25 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for one year, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR DEC. 26, 2019-JAN. 8, 2020
SPEEDING: Aloh Bih Anye, Waterloo; Adam Lee Hubert, Rock Island, Illinois; Nathan Forester Paulsen, Waverly; Anna Alfano, Skokie, Illinois; Tatiana Christie Teixeira, Jacksonville, Florida; Jennifer Nicole Parks, Parrottsville, Tennessee; Jerome Jayjay Zulu Jr., Fargo, North Dakota; Victoria Calla Green, Hudson; Craig Allen Robinson, Dunkerton; Maurice Jordan Woods, Coralville; Brian Timothy Thompson, Elk River, Minnesota; Darius Gerrel Sentimile, Detroit; Daryl Milton Jones, Hawkeye; Courtney Rae Wutzke, Waterloo; Andreyus Lavon Walker-Wells, Ocean Springs, Mississippi; Barbara Manae Hansford, Lake St. Louis, Missouri; Allen Harlan Puckett, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Michael Shawn Shipman, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Stacy Marie Deike, Clarksville; Lucasl Allen Hoodjer, Waverly; Christian Cole Stokes, Riverside; Taylor Michael Anthony Whalen, Waterloo; Dustin James Burkhardt, Readlyn; Eric Dewayne Baggett Jr., Little Rock; Darrick Tyler Olson, Faribault, Minnesota; Myah Rose Swanson, Waverly; Aryanna Olandez, Fredericksburg; Logan Allan Finnegan, New Hampton; Erin Arline Hughes, Edina, Minnesota; Augustus Rartaveits, Chicago; Bruce Arden Scarborough Jr., Waterloo; Susan Leigh Thunder, Mounds View, Minnesota; Mark Allan Howerter, Woodbury, Minnesota; Nathan William Easterla, Robbinsdale, Minnesota; Christopher Lee Pont, Oelwein; Michelle Marie Reese, Cresco; José Juan Flores, Waterloo; Benjamin Louis McGrath, Cedar Falls; Marjory E. Meyer, Dubuque; Cody Ray Wilke, Fredericksburg; Amy L. Give, Morrison, Illinois; Weston Wayne Gray, Clarksville; Jacob Alan Davis, Denver; Gail Marie Danninger, Marion; Scott Ritchie Baker, Maynard; Karlee Diane Huefner, Waterloo; Nicholas Ryan Johnson, Rockwell; Brian Travis Rundle, Pella; Colby Jacob Reid, Fargo, North Dakota; Isaiah Pihlstrom Thomas, Plymouth, Minnesota; Kristan Lois, Hegtvedt, Mason City; Omar Vaeriano Moncada, Berwyn, Illinois; Madeleine Ann Kerno, Minneapolis; Steven Raymond Teclaw, Minneapolis; Kerry Marie Rushing, Readlyn; Kesly Allen, Sumner; Trey Thomas Donald Angel, Waverly; Adam Edward Stock, Sturgis, South Dakota; Nicholas Christopher Baier, Dubuque; Joshua Lee Barske, Cedar Rapids; Dane Charles Asmus, Tripoli; Carter Richard Buhmann Paulus, Sumner; Wesley Augustin Ward, Iowa City; Eric Darrell Holmes, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Amanda Sue Gruber, Sumner; Matthew Francis Costello, Mondovi, Wisconsin; Craig Allan Harding, Cumming, Georgia; Brady Lavern Block, Tripoli; Tracy Charles Schroeder, Forest City; Samantha Jo Mikota Reicks, Waucoma; Daniel Jeffrey Wieland, Independence; Tyler Steven Brummond, Nashua; Julie Marie Gibson, Shell Rock; José Luís Muñoz, Des Moines; Lisa Marie Krause, Evansdale; Whitney Taylor Woodard, McKinney, Texas; Keeshunn Deveon Polk, Waterloo; Michelle Marie Slusarek, Cedar Rapids; Neal James Finder, Tripoli; Zion Cornelius Eugen Jordan, Charles City; Angela Kaye Swift, Denver; Bo Jayden Greenlee, Waverly; Spring Renae Hansen, Waterloo; Zachary Miller, Denver; Kayla Elizabeth Ruehs, Tripoli; Jonathan D. Severe, Brooklyn, New York; Alec Joseph Hart, Cedar Falls; Anthony Fernile Jackson, Waterloo; Airyn Justine Painter, Greene; Samantha Ray Kerns, Waverly; Velda Elaine Leisinger, Waverly; and Sabrina L. Caudill, Shell Rock.
OTHERS: Rebecca Colleen Marshall, Waterloo, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; John Michael Hubert, Rock Island, Illinois, open container by passenger; William Jeffery Harn, Janesville, failure to give notice of address or name change; Justin Patrick Jeffcoat-Schedtler, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kiki Lo, Waterloo, first-offense trespassing; Kevin Paul Kovarik, Fort Atkinson, dark window or windshield; Chelsey Nicole Wrage, Janesville, operation without registration card or plate; Duane Richard Fisher, Rockford, operation without registration card or plate; Brian Timothy Thompson, Elk River, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Kourtnee Caprece Campbell, Waterloo, failure to carry registration card; Andreyus Lavon Walker-Wells, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, no valid driver’s license; Taylor Michael Anthony Whalen, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Cameron Wetzel, Cedar Falls, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Lily Boehmer, Cedar Falls, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Gregory Emil Kiehn, Plainfield, operation without registration card or plate; Aryanna Olandez, Fredericksburg, no valid driver’s license; Drew Christopher Kottke, Tripoli, minor failure to use seat belt; Augustus Rartaveits, Chicago, no valid driver’s license; Bruce Arden Scarborough Jr., Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Zach A. Clark, Waterloo, no insurance; James Gregory Langreck, West Union, fraudulent use of registration and driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; Carly Jo Wehling, Readlyn, dark window or windshield; Samuel Olández, Fredericksburg, texting and driving and failure to obey traffic control device; Heather Marie Bruess, Waterloo, operation without certificate of title; David Allen Hamblin, Jesup, improper rear lamps; Eric Jason Rose Sr., Sumner, registration violation; Makenna Jane Ferch, Clarksville, employee providing tobacco/vapor product to minor; Karim M. Farham, Tinley Park, Illinois, failure to comply with safety regulations; Bruce W. Pavelec, Tripoli, maximum gross weight violation ¬— 1,001-2,000 pounds; Taylor Rosalind Blaess, Alta Vista, failure to obey traffic control device; Jamie Deeann Ludwig, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; Levi Nicholas Gulick, Cedar Falls, texting and driving; Derek Jordan Spiker, Plant City, Florida, dark window or windshield; Kenny A. Bergmann, Frederika, three counts of failure to comply with safety regulations; Isaiah Ray Poland, Waucoma, dark window or windshield; Paul Benjamin Trey, Strawberry Point, dark window or windshield; Trent Kenneth Hoins, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Waverly, dark window or windshield; Jared Stephen Ragsdale, Clarksville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Brett Terris Judisch, Fort Dodge, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Brandon L. Hyde, Marion, first-offense trespass violations while deer hunting; Christopher A. Saunders, Denver, first-offense trespass violations while deer hunting; Keeshunn Deveon Polk, Waterloo, failure to have a valid license; William Jeffrey Harn, Janesville, no driver’s license and operating non-registered vehicle; Kane Allen Schaeffer, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Patricia Simonson Storlie, Waverly, failure to obey traffic sign; Matthew Burton Mathes, Montezuma, underage alcohol possession; Britney M. Albers, Evansdale, failure to yield upon entering a through highway; David A. Fisher, Janesville, registration violation; Jennifer Mae Melohn, Reinbeck, operation without registration; Charles Rondell Mims Jr., Cedar Falls, operation without registration; Sawyer Dean Herman, Cedar Rapids, operation without registration; Katlyn Tiana Dolan, Des Moines, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Dawson Paul Stoll, Goose Lake, underage alcohol possession; Heather Lynn McClatchey, Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Jacqueline Elizabeth Ganshirt, Dubuque, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Donald Roger King, Waverly, failure to yield upon a left turn; and Kesley Dee Wheeler, Waverly, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus.