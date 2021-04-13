DISSOLUTIONS
Megan Marie Kugler, Cedar Falls, v. Jason Erik Kugler, Janesville.
Tanya Sue Reeser, Waverly, v. Martin Jay Reeser, Waterloo.
Kimberly Lynn (Birkholz) Willbee, Shell Rock, v. Taryn Lee Willbee, Tripoli.
Theresa M. (Anderson) Boevers, Waterloo, v. Mark A. Boevers, Tripoli.
CASES FILED
State of Iowa, ex rel. A.C., v. Bradley D. Clark, Waterloo, petition to establish child support.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Carl Adams, Janesville, automobile loan debt collection.
Discover Bank v. Audrey D. Blake, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Anthony Jenison, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
GreenState Credit Union, f.k.a. University of Iowa Community Credit Union, v. Ryan Brooks, Denver, credit card debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Brittany Lahr, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Discover Bank, c/o Discover Products Inc., New Albany, Ohio, v. Christopher Howlett, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Quantrell Deon Pena, 26, Rochester, Minnesota, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Aaron August Berger, 44, Fort Dodge, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Ashley Faye Knight, 33, Plainfield, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, second-offense possession of methamphetamine, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Allen Fleshner, 35, Cedar Falls, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, second-offense possession of marijuana, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Roosevelt Vand Watson, 34, St. Paul, Minnesota, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, failure to affix drug stamp, and first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Antonio Jermell Burns, 40, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, failure to affix drug stamp, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and second-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Brandon Kyle Kittleson, 31, Waverly, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Jamie Paul Henson, 49, Waverly, second-offense possession of marijuana and first-offense possession of methamphetamine.
State of Iowa v. Quentyn Leeandre Miller Jr., 57, Mason City, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Tiara Raquel Johnson, 24, Coralville, second-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Richard Mata Perez Jr., 40, Waverly, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Jeffrey Jay Blue, 49, West Union, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Caleb Allen Dodd, 20, Waterloo, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Jerred Russell Clos, 36, Waterloo, pled guilty to third-degree burglary, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for two to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fined $750, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, must abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to drug and/or alcohol testing, sentence is consecutive with Black Hawk County felony case, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Ryan Daniel Tradel, 39, Traer, pled guilty to two counts of the amended charges of third-degree sexual abuse, sentenced to two terms of up to 10 years each in prison, consecutive, also ordered to special sentence of lifetime custody with the director of the Department of Corrections upon completion of prison terms, fined $1,000 on each count, suspended, ability to pay attorney’s fee to be determined, no-contact order is extended through April 5, 2026, rights to vote and bear arms are revoked until sentence is satisfied, cooperate with DNA profiling, must register with sex offender registry, no appeal bond due to forcible felony, pay $761.69 crime victim assistance surcharge, $250 sex offender surcharge and $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jeremiah I. Long, 22, Peoria, Illinois, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, no civil penalty, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5 unless all financial obligations are paid by that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR APRIL 1-7
SPEEDING: Larry Jeffrey Robinson, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Ardean L. Albus, Hooper, Nebraska; Javier Rincon Weekley, Waterloo; Bryanna Baylie Burco, Tripoli; Brennah Kay Gates, Britt; Ernesto Gregory Ruiz, Waterloo; Lovelee Lavell white, Waterloo; Craig M. Morris, Mountain Home, Arkansas; Andres Hernandez Espinoza, Hampton; Michael James Seeders, Oelwein; Tammy Lynn Robbins, Waverly; Heather Renee Richmond, Ionia; Devin Gary Stortz, Decorah; Bryson Paul Zabel, Waverly; Robert Edgar Barthel, Buffalo, Minnesota; Anthony Ray Patterson, Hulbert, Oklahoma; Kahim Shire Warsame, Columbus, Ohio; John Jay Passet, Oelwein; Alexander Carl Buss, Tripoli; Nathan John Borrett, Waterloo; David Christopher Kuboushek, Calmar; Jonathon Michael Gordon, Albert Lea, Minnesota; Hunter Lynn Nelson, Carver, Minnesota; Brant Terry Friest, Hubbard; Felescity Ann Gynild Chaney, Apple Valley, Minnesota; Augustine John Jordan Harrison, Thayer, Illinois; Eli Nicholas Perencevich Jr., Iowa City; Lori Lynn Wetsch, Naples, Florida; Evan Joseph Patz, New Auburn, Wisconsin; Theodore Allen Campbell, Cedar Rapids; Katrina Regina Toye, Clear Lake; Adam Ryan Sellke, Golden Valley, Minnesota; Grant R. Glueck, Cary, Illinois; Larai Nandi Dahip, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Theresa Rose Scragg, Loveland, Colorado; Michael Martin Pass, Iowa City; Dick E. Ulrich, Clarksville; Austin Roberts Dewey, Waverly; David D. Doss, Sterling, Illinois; Sai Teja Thota, Lakveille, Minnesota; Lisa Ann Stevens, Burnsville, Minnesota; Donna Jean Noel, Waverly; Jayde Nicole Ringis, Waukon; Robert J. Reinholdt, Pocahontas; Mikel S. Kigler, Kingsman, Indiana; Marisa Margaret Malmgren, Lakewood, Colorado; Stefani Lyn Moore, Waterloo; Dawn Jovoni Solie Boone, Waterloo; Dawn Marie Helmrichs, Shell Rock; and Breanna Kay Johnson, Waverly.
OTHERS: Shamea Jameka Marie Ch. Harris, Mason City, no valid driver’s license; Joshua Jeremiah Johnson, Tripoli, no insurance; Brandon Beau Rinne, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Javier Rincon Weekley, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Sheldon Ward Whipp, Lemoore, California, no insurance and driving while license suspended; Ashundra Jarell Henderson, Dubuque, operation without registration card or plate; Jeremiah Douglas Davis, Smithville, Tennessee, failure to maintain control; Krisann Renee Draman, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Andrew Floyd Heins, Waverly, no insurance, no driver’s license and operating non-registered vehicle; Heather L. Fonseca, Waterloo, driving on wrong side of two-way highway; Truman Allan Novak, Rhodes, dark window or windshield; Spencer Philip Wolfe, Cascade, dark window or windshield; Jess Michael Demaray, Rockford, dark window or windshield; Luke Anthony Beyer, Vinton; Demarco Marquis Hayes, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle and driving while license suspended; Adis Sabic, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Matthew Daniel Kobliska, New Hampton, operation without registration card or plate; Linda Lee Bingham, Shell Rock, operation without registration card or plate; Ethan Dale Steere, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; Chayton Lee Wendler, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield and open container by driver; David Michael Marriott, Bettendorf, hours of service violation; Gary Donald Rader, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kevin Jamal Ruiz, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle and no insurance; Steven Richard Debuhr, Rockford, dark window or windshield; Randi Jo Wilson, Evansdale, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Brandon Joseph Regan, Waukon, dark window or windshield; David Brandt, Waterloo, failure to maintain control; Mark Robert Davis, Nashua, operating non-registered vehicle; Devon James McClain, New Hampton, school stop violation; Adam Michael Guarrera, Sumner, safety belts/safety harness required; Yvonne Elizabeth Losch, Waverly; Kathleen Schutte, Waverly; Nathan Mitchell Stephany, Huxley, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Cole William Hotz, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Dustin William Hall, Osage, driving while license suspended; and Cassandra Marie Gray, Waverly, driving while license suspended.