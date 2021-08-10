MARRIAGES
Brittany Amber Larson and Ethan Dean Meier, both of Sumner, July 10 in Sumner.
Katie Lynn Terrill and Ryan Carl Boyce, both of Lincoln, Illinois, July 24 in Waterloo.
Kenzie Marie Miller and Brody Owen Heusinkvelt, both of Waverly, July 31 in Cedar Falls.
Taylor Graham Schuring and Collin Wayne Nimrod, both of Waverly, July 31, in Waverly.
Miranda Lynn Valley and Cory Ray Stafford, both of Waverly, Aug. 1 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTION
Anne Elizabeth Sesker, Waverly, v. Craig Louis Sesker, Waverly.
CASES FILED
Capital One USA N.A. v. Sonja S. Hartson, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Jessica Allen, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
Capital One USA N.A. v. Rod D. Schult, Janesville, credit card debt collection.
Capital One USA N.A. v. Stacy M. Reingardt, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Jeremiah Johnson, Tripoli, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. David Allen Hubbard, 43, Waverly, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, child endangerment, first-offense OWI and first-degree harassment.
State of Iowa v. Melissa Jean Garbes, 41, Tripoli, second-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Zachary Marcus Woerner, 20, Marshalltown, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Bailey Jay Granzow, 19, Wellsburg, first-offense possession of marijuana, first-offense OWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Sophia Claire Migneault, 20, Bettendorf, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. John Alexander Lopez, 29, Davenport, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Jeffery Holt Barkau, 48, Denver, third-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. James David Kullen, 22, Denver, pled guilty to eluding, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, fine of $855 is also suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for one to two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, cooperate with DNA profiling, also pled guilty to driving while license suspended, ordered to pay $250 fine, $37.50 surcharge and applicable court costs, as well as to operating non-registered vehicle, ordered to pay scheduled fine, additional charges of no insurance and improper rear lamps are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $171 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dillon Thomas Chase, 28, Waverly, pled guilty to third-degree theft, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fine of $855 is suspended, financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain and follow recommendations from substance abuse and mental health evaluations, must reside in a residential facility for 180 days, pending placement, defendant is to be held in the Bremer County Jail, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug/alcohol tests, pay $13.75 victim restitution, sentence concurrent to two other felony counts and consecutive to a third felony, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $135 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Christopher Belle, 24, Waverly, fifth-degree criminal mischief, pled guilty, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $105.
State of Iowa v. Larissa Kay Deeds, 49, Waterloo, pled guilty to assault, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $150 civil penalty by Aug. 3, 2022, must not violate any local, state or federal law during the probation period, must write letter of apology to victim, pay $161.25 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Justin Charles Schmall, 30, Waverly, pled guilty to public intoxication, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $100.
State of Iowa v. Sharon Renee Jenison, 56, Frederika, pled guilty to contempt-violation of no-contact/protective order, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $95 court costs, appeal bond set at $105.
State of Iowa v. Ivan Villalpando, 23, Waterloo, pled guilty to possession of cocaine, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug testing, pay $430 civil penalty, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. George Ruben Villalpando, 28, Waterloo, pled guilty to possession of cocaine and marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug tests, pay $430 civil penalty, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Bryan Eugene Tonne, 53, Jesup, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and cooperate with treatment, pay $625 civil penalty by Feb. 22, 2022, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, complete drinking driver’s school, additional count of possession or carrying weapons while intoxicated is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JULY 29-AUG. 4
SPEEDING: Jonathan Michael Peltier, Mason City; Charles Wesley Jones, Oelwein; Frank Lee Eckhardt Jr., Durant; Kaylan M. Hawkins, Springfield, Illinois; Jason D. Pringle, Sumner; Malcolm Andre Steward, New Orleans; Gabriel Leeroi Evans, Dubuque; Melanie Ann Curley, Fairbank; Jasmine Rosemarie Laduc Kitto, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Frederick Anthony Burnett Jr., Garner; Brian William Kabela, Denver; Samiria Dorcas Bertsche, St. Cloud, Minnesota; Amos Wuo Daniel, Cedar Rapids; Brittny Lashea Triplett, Noxapater, Mississippi; Mark Edwin Brunner, Nashua; Brian Christopher McMahill, Cedar Rapids; Alexander Michael Martin, Mason City; Hannah Harms, Hawkeye; Tomas Gonzalez Albarran, Le Roy, Michigan; Marissa Lynn Tambornino, Centennial, Colorado; Jade Victoria Bergmann, Nashua; Matthew Charles Rector, Denver; Travis L. Wayne, Waverly; Tiffany Shirell Montgomery, Cedar Rapids; Micaiah Charles Poffenbaugh, Muscatine; Tristan Jo Kubik, Charles City; Michelle Marie Junjohann, Cedar Rapids; Darin Greg Meyer, Caledonia, Minnesota; Michele A. Tyler, Waterloo; Carmen Elizabeth Skwira, South St. Paul, Minnesota; Felicia Ann Culpepper, Minneapolis; Justin David Lewis, Balaton, Minnesota; Christine Ann Jones, Waterloo; Zachary Albert Gronseth, Byron, Minnesota; Desi Chayse Wiley, Cedar Rapids; Devon Randell Jamison, Wellsburg; Gregory Dvaid Teeters, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; Jason Daniel Goedken, Oelwein; Jessica Raye Jenkins, Denver; Seth Wade Cook, Plainfield; Darleen An Lindahl, Charles City; Martha Alicia Gonzalez, Austin, Minnesota; Ashley April Medina, Anaheim, California; Luis Daniel Ravelo Herrera, Denver; Monica Estella Galvan, Waterloo; Dillon Nile Barnes, Ackley; Dominic Daniel Blesener, O’Fallon, Missouri; Mark Allen Moore, Rushville, Indiana; Demetrius L. Porter, Alton, Illinois; Pamela P. Tucker, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Shurtika Sundhakar Shinde, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Reese Edward Spree, Parkersburg; Roberto Alba, Rock Island, Illinois; Keigan Michael Feldman, Janesville; Bradie M. Gibb, Marquette Heights, Illinois; Alexander Robert Abreu, Littleton, Colorado; Martin Timothy Hughes, Waterloo; Elizabeth Makenzy Carter, Rochester, Minnesota; Rodney E. Arthur, Loveland, Colorado; Kyle Lester Schmitz, Sumner; Danielle Lynn Norton, Waverly; Stacia Leona Leal, Sacramento, California; Jeffrey Verl Wilson, Cresco; Debra Lynn Wilson, Waverly; Kendra Kay Davis, Otsego, Minnesota; James Arthur Aschenbrenner Jr., Aplington; Kendra Kay Helgeland, Lake Mills; Ivan Muhalovich Andrusishin, Ridgeway; Anna M. Taggart, Peoria, Illinois; Molly E. Pilgreen, Marquette Heights, Illinois; Alex Carl Kuennen, Ossian; Joshua Richard Edward Knotts, Washington, Pennsylvania; Dustin Robert Boyle, Sumner; Angelica Ray Burger, Lonsdale, Minnesota; Emily Anne Lefevre, Clear Lake; Corey Lee Schnepp, Olin; Jennifer Rose Marks, Plainfield; Abdul Kadir Haji Ahmed, Columbia, Missouri; Charles E. Renney, Bellwood, Pennsylvania; Sarah J. Berry, Denver; Ciara Lynn Gilmer, New Brighton, Minnesota; Reigan Justyne Homan, Gassville, Arkansas; Ayana May Homan, Mason City; Nicole Jean Arends, Clear Lake; Allyson Mae Simon, Waverly; Gregory Lovell Robinson II, Waverly; Max Daniel Gardner, Waverly; and Benjamin Noah Mills, Cedar Falls.
OTHERS: Maurice Deshun Malone, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Denisha Clarice Morrison, Cedar Rapids, operation without registration card or plate; Charles Wesley Jones, Oelwein, no valid driver’s license; Nicholas Thomas Poppe, Sumner, no insurance; Adam Michael Haynes, St. Ansgar, failure to display registration plate; Janae Nicole Winkowitsch, Allison, operating non-registered vehicle; Austin A. Fitzpatrick, Fredericksburg, operating non-registered vehicle; Jesus Alberto Marrufo Lopez, New Hampton, no valid driver’s license and operating non-registered vehicle; Brian William Kabela, Denver, operating non-registered vehicle; Ashton Kay Peyton Donahoo, Iowa City, no insurance; Tomas Gonzalez Albarran, Le Roy, Michigan, no valid driver’s license; Craig M. Morris, Sumner, no insurance; Jackson T. Bush, Clarksville, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Taylor Jacob Steiner, Janesville, texting and driving; Drew Michael Boldt, Waverly, minor failing to use seat belt; Eros Gonzalez, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Miles David Hansmeier, Waukon, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Heather Ann Nichols, Riverside, no valid driver’s license; Jacob Preston Mathers, Kensett, dark window or windshield; Stephen Daniel Tenborg, Janesville, operation without registration card or plate; Christopher David Poole, Bloomfield, New Mexico, failure to comply with safety regulations; Nathan Lee Moeller, Tripoli, failure to comply with safety regulations; Ronald Sindric, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Ryan Joseph Shortness, Canton, Illinois, open container by passenger; Jeffrey Lee Steinlage, Fredericksburg, failure to carry registration card; Kenneth Gerald Balik, New Hampton, turning at intersection violation; Timothy Laurence Moore Jr., Ely, failure to comply with safety regulations; Carolmae Eden Heiselman, New Hampton, operation without registration card or plate; Lily Marie Herrmeyer, Waverly, underage alcohol possession; Kennedy Kaiser, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; Cheryl Ann Calease Fox, Clermont, unsafe backing on highway; Kevin R. Young, Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign; and Jeremy Gene Comstock, Eagle Grove, driving while license suspended.