CASES FILED
JH Met Subsidiary B Liquidating Trust, assignee of JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC, v. Anthony J. Phillips, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Altorfer Inc., Cedar Rapids, v. Artesian Earthworks LLC, Waverly, equipment purchase debt collection.
First National Bank of Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska, v. Casey K. Hansen, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Angela C. Anglin, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Phil Girardin, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
Midland Funding LLC v. Stacy Carolus, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Michael Duane Brandt, Waverly, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Sylvia Lorraine Tribble, 39, Iowa City, driving while barred and first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Dashaune Terrell Burns-Johnson, 28, Charles City, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Austin Jacob Campanella, 18, Janesville, failure to affix drug stamp, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Dillon Thomas Chase, 28, Waverly, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of THC wax.
State of Iowa v. Jaylen Adam Downs, 20, Union, providing false identification information.
State of Iowa v. Roland Johnson Jr., 42, Waverly, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Cris Lee Butts, 55, Guymon, Oklahoma, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Alan Guy Ballard, 25, Blockton, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Cody Lee Davenport, 30, Fayette, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Michael Tyre Jefferson, 24, Waterloo, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Terrence Joseph Finn, 38, West Union, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. David Alan Brandt, 36, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Zac David Refshauge, 33, Elma, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 10 days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in Black Hawk County Jail and in 48-hour increments, concurrent to Black Hawk County case, fine of $855 is suspended, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $168.05 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Christina Gay Anderson, 49, Waverly, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 21 days in jail to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, may be served in 48-hour increments, may serve in Scott County Jail, concurrent to probation violation in Bremer County, fine of $625 is suspended, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Bryan Edward McCloud, 38, Pella, pled guilty to the amended charge of fifth-degree theft (originally charged with forgery), sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended, placed on self-probation for six months, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, subject to random drug/alcohol testing, pay $100 restitution, which must be paid before probation expires, financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $100, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Steven H. Dickerhoff, 37, Waverly, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge, $93.06 restitution to Hy-Vee and $35 court costs, appeal bond set at $105.
State of Iowa v. Anthony Dean Knudsen, 37, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to enhanced indecent exposure, sentenced to up to two years in prison, ordered to be transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale, with the Bremer County Sheriff to take defendant to the Black Hawk County Jail pending available space, pay $430 fine and $64.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, comply with sex-offender registry and placed on registry for life, register with Bremer County Sheriff in compliance with registry, cooperate with DNA profiling, no-contact order extended for five years, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Amanda Jo Pearce, 32, La Crosse, Wisconsin, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail on each charge to be served within 180 days, credited for time served if sentence served in jail, may serve sentence in DOT-approved hotel program, sentences are concurrent, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge on the OWI charge, marijuana fine waived, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, also pled guilty to speeding ticket and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $1,000 for each count for a total of $2,000, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR APRIL 22-28
SPEEDING: Amanda Jo Pearce, La Crosse, Wisconsin; Bryan Eugene Pittman, Waterloo; Andrew Douglas Schwab, Waverly; Lakeesha Lashae Johnson, Charles City; Cole Robert Schimek, Dodge Center, Minnesota; Ashley Ann Ackerman, Winthrop; Jessica Ann Kroymann, Waverly; Shane Allen Rechkemmer, Oelwein; Arthur D. Miller, Chicago; Jennifer Ellen Dorsey Lee, Mason City; Miguel Joseph Steimel, Washburn; Ronjanae Maire Hobbs, Minneapolis; Aurora Meneses Vergara, Joliet, Illinois; Victoria Isabelle Davis, West Des Moines; Richard Terc, Vinton; Steven James Ferson, Denver; Hana Alem Ghide, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Roosevelt Matlock, Evansdale; Amonna Tei Mey Roberson Bennefield, Philadelphia; Lakeesha Lashae Johnson, Charles City; Austin J. Kane, St. Paul, Minnesota; Carl Rodney Leuer, St. Michael, Minnesota; Christine Tanya Ebert Boll, St. Louis; Nelson Adolfo Garcia Ortega, Las Vegas; David Timothy Redburn, Woodland Hill, California; Brock Alexander Jenkins, New Hampton; Becky Kay Walters, Cedar Falls; Jason M. Clow, Wentzville, Missouri; Darryl Dean Schwan, Sumner; Alexandria Cristine Tyrrell, Tripoli; Kelli Colleen Webster, Urbandale; Makayla Kay Thorson, Pleasant Hill; Terry James Witte, Oelwein; Paige Lynn Gage, Clutier; Craig Alan Groothuis, Nashua; Olivia Rose Miley, Mason City; Jennifer Lee Ramirez, Waverly; Hannah Marie Lane, Elma; Lisa Quintana, Schaumburg, Illinois; Dustin Thomas Utley, Fairfax; Jared Terrence Thome, Tripoli; Annette Beatrice Ameling, Sumner; Kimberly Jeanne Marks, Ramsey, Minnesota; Brandi Ann Manahl, Cedar Falls; Jamie Scott Jungworth, Colona, Illinois; Ha Rey Soe, Cedar Rapids; Teresa Noel Moss, Eagan, Minnesota; Michael Herbert Henry, Oelwein; Cory Joe Even, Gilbertville; Mamie Josie Watson, St. Joseph, Minnesota; Willie Thornhill Hartley, Fredericksburg; Lynette Renee Bond, Sumner; Stephen Walter Scott, Elkton, Maryland; Jason John Leidahl, Eldridge; Paul Jesse Byer, Minneapolis; Nancy Sue Kappmeyer, Waverly; Kelly Jo Lantow, Ionia; Brett Anthony Meyer, Sumner; Nicholas Robert Niehus, Coralville; Brian Michael Houtakker, Solon; Linjun Yang, Iowa City; Kaden Christopher Baumgartner, Denver; Jase Matthew Hereid, Tripoli; Darren Jacob Brandes, Waterloo; Kristopher Caleb Wegner, Charles City; Tye Aiden Bradley, Denver; and Chad Edward Foster, Sumner.
OTHERS: Deanna Marie Adams, Evansdale, operating non-registered vehicle; Dawn Katherlie Nolta, New Albin, dark window or windshield; Hannah Keller, Nashua, operation without registration card or plate; Hunter William Rodemaker, Osage, dark window or windshield; Brian Daniel Holschlag, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Quon Michael Lambert, Temple Terrace, Florida, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Kyle Joseph Frost, Waterloo, use of an electronic communication device on a restricted license; Adam W. Cornelius, Janesville, no insurance; Roosevelt Matlock, Evansdale, no insurance; Nina Kay Jones, Cedar Falls, operating non-registered vehicle; Jacob Leo Bingham, Haverhill, dark window or windshield; Amonna Tei Mey Roberson Bennefield, Philadelphia, no valid driver’s license; Kyle Daniel Drahozal, Keystone, no insurance; Bryce Kent Hillman, Traer, operation without registration card or plate; Colton Thomas Kleinschmidt, Nashua, improper use of median, curb or access facility; Nathaniel Lee Tibbitts, Waverly, registration violation; Tyra Lynnae Wilson, Mason City, no insurance and driving while license suspended; Bryce Michael Flugge, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Brian David Muckenfuss, Bettenforf, no valid commercial driver’s license; Semir Sem Sehic, Evansdale, failure to maintain or use safety belts; William David Koski, Lisle, Ontario, Canada, failure to comply with safety regulations; Robert Mark Wefel, Clarksville, failure to maintain control; Christopher Allen Hagerman, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Joseph D. Jordan, Alta Vista, dark window or windshield; Gary Alan Cooper, Reynolds, Illinois, hours of service violation, failure to comply with safety regulations and operation without evidence of authority; Alexandria Cristine Tyrrell, Tripoli, no valid driver’s license; Katelyn Elizabeth Laird, Ionia, texting and driving; Colton J. Milliman, Elmwood, Illinois, dark window or windshield; Dakota James Hurd, Nashua, dark window or windshield; Lester Lee Lincoln, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Jo Lyn Nicholson, Davenport, operation without registration card or plate; Kyle James Vander Heiden, Wheatland, dark window or windshield; Anthony Robert Centonze, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kimberly Diane Newby, Denver, dark window or windshield; Krisann Renee Draman, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Stephon Pierre Chandler, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Sherod Stylisha Singleton, Waterloo, texting and driving; Timothy John Ross, St. Cloud, Minnesota, failure to comply with safety regulations; Sandy Sue Sonne, Rockford, dark window or windshield; Jonas Nathaniel Lenth, West Union, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Scott Alan Meacham, Janesville, operating non-registered vehicle; William Jay Kramer, Shell Rock, registration violation; Adam W. Cornelius, Janesville, operation without registration; Isabella Rose Andrews, Cody, Wyoming, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Erich Johann Streetman, Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign; and Ethan Richard Reidemann, Remsen, dark window or windshield.