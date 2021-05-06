Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Brice Dietz to Joseph and Melissa Schmall, warranty deed, Plainfield, Deanville (Original Plainfield) Lots 29-31 Block 24, $17, $56.80, $36,000.

Evelyn Moeller Estate and Bonnie K. Steege to Rhonda S. Gilbert, Brian L. Moeller, Roxanne K. Paulsen, Becki L. Embreston and Deann L. Dietz, warranty deed, 20-92-12 SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Evelyn Moeller Estate and Bonnie K. Steege to Bonnie K. Steege, warranty deed, 20-92-12 NE ¼ SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Richard C. Schulz Estate, Ryan C. Schulz executor, to Terry L. and Darla L. Drewelow, warranty deed, Waverly, Second Home Addition Lot 9 Block 2, $17, $188, $118,000.

Fettkether LLC to Darran and Teri Sellers, warranty deed, Readlyn, Original Town Lots 13 and 14 Block 12, $17, $240, $150,007.

Robert R. and Lindsay B. Pipho to LP Properties LLC, other deed, Denver, Denver Development Plaza S 180 feet Lot 3, $17, $0, $0.

Steege Investments LLC to James L. and Carol J. Murley, warranty deed, Janesville, Hardwood Estates First Addition Lot 1, $17, $524.80, $326,500.

Bengel Investments LLC to Seth Engelbrecht, quit claim deed, Waverly, D. Dean’s Addition Lots 1, 2 and 9 Block 121, $17, $0, $0.

Dione M. Donlon to Mitchel J. and Diane K. Weiss, warranty deed, Waverly, Eastgate Addition Lot 1, $17, $207.20, $130,000.

John and Jacquelin L. Vankamen to Jamin and Amy Wass, warranty deed, Denver, Milius Third Addition Lot 2 Block 1, $12, $383.20, $165,000.

Lavon E. Yungtum, Sandra J. Wilson and Randall S. Schultz attorneys in fact, to Wendell A. and Diane M. Bohle, warranty deed, Sumner, Schilbach’s Addition Lots 8-10 Block 3, $17, $239.20, $150,000.

Roby J. Huebner Estate, David J. Huebner executor, to Huebner and Huebner Inc., warranty deed, 14-91-12 Parcel L SE ¼ SW ¼, $22, $0, $0.

Huebner and Huebner Inc. to Roby J. Huebner Estate, warranty deed, 14-91-12 Parcel K SE ¼ SW ¼, $22, $0, $0.

Mark R. and Lisa M. Fairhurst Revocable Trust, Mark R. and Lisa M. Fairhurst trustees, to Andrew K. and Stephanie K. Westendorf, warranty deed, Denver, Transit Street Utility Condominiums Phase 1 Block 1 Unit 3, $17, $131.20, $82,500.

Scott A. and Lisa J. Harms to Renita Lynn and Rick Joe Lefevre, warranty deed, Waverly, Impala Subdivision Lot 15, $12, $220, $138,000.

Pamela A. Knoploh, Aaron Knoploh attorney in fact, to Tamara and David Burke, warranty deed, Sumner, C. Carpenter’s Addition Lot 1 Block 35, $12, $220, $138,000.

Nathan R. and Lesley A. Milius to Nathan R. and Lesley A. Milius, quit claim deed, Tripoli, Schroeter’s Plat Lot 5 Block 37, $17, $0, $0.

Theresa M. Anderson Boevers to Mark A. Boevers, quit claim deed, 34-93-12 Parcel D SW ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Jeffrey S. and Angela J. Boevers to BMC Aggregates LC, contract, 36-93-13 SE ¼, $12, $0, $350,000.

BKND Inc. to Steege Homes LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 4 Lot 46, $12, $90.40, $57,000.

Benjamin A. Bollman to Nicholas and Nichole Nordman, warranty deed, Plainfield, Original Town Lots 1 and 2 Block 1, $17, $52, $33,000.

Matthew P. and Dawn M. Pollastrini to YUUP LLC, quit claim deed, Waverly, OMNI First Addition Lots 4 and 6, $17, $0, $0.

First Bank to Gavin Lee and Kelly Renee Carman, quit claim deed, Denver Hills Subdivision Lots 55 and 56, $17, $51.20, $32,500.

YUUP LLC to PEP75 LLC, contract, Waverly, Original Town W ⅓ Lot 4 Block 2, $47, $0, $114,100.

Casey K. Hansen to Andrea L. Hansen, quit claim deed, Janesville, Sands First Addition Lot 20, $12, $0, $0.

Isaac Paul Kaufman to Arthur C. and Sarah I. Kaufman, quit claim deed, Tripoli, Clausing’s Plat Lot 7 Block 24, $17, $0, $0.

Tyson and Elizabeth Trunkhill to Tyson Trunkhill, quit claim deed, 23-91-13 auditor’s plat Lot 11 SE ¼, $22, $0, $0.

Joshua D. and Melanie D. Dilly to Min Yang, warranty deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition Lot 5 Block 26, $12, $281.60, $176,500.

Susan E. Stoffregen to Susan E. Stoffregen Revocable Trust, First Bank trustee, warranty deed, Waverly, D. Dean’s Addition Lots 1-3 Block 122 34-92-14, $12, $0, $0.

James C. and Nancy R. Dahl to Breanna Vanderkolk, warranty deed, Tripoli, J.H. Hage’s Addition Lot 3 Block 43, $12, $157.20, $105,000.

Konnie Greene Holman to Suzanne K. Torkelson Revocable Trust, Suzanne K. Torkelson trustee, Waverly, W. Sturdevant’s Addition S ½ Lots 1 and 2 Halfblock 4, $12, $114.40, $72,000.

Donat Development Corp. to Seehase Properties LLC, warranty deed, Sumner, Winzenburg First Addition Lot 5, $22, $43.20, $27,300.

Nicholas L. and Anna J. Keith to Alexander McDaniel, warranty deed, Waverly, East Waverly Addition Lots 7-9 Block 5, $12, $285.60, $179,000.

Gary L. and Bonnie J. Bellinger to Knecht Land Holding LLC, warranty deed, Plainfield, Cedar View Addition Lot 6, $17, $42.43, $27,000.

Frederic D. and Mary Agnes Rewoldt Revocable Trust, Margaret H. Smith and Mary Agnes Rewoldt trustees, to Adam D. and Amber M. Johnson, quit claim deed, 12-93-13 Parcel D NE ¼ SW ¼, $12, $36.60, $23,500.

Ryan J. and April Denise Muller to Ryan J. and April Denise Muller, quit claim deed, Muller Acres II Lot 4, $12, $0, $0.

Charles F. and Bridgette A. Wagoner to Nicholas and Anna Keith, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadows Subdivision (Phase 2A) Lot 229, $12, $473.60, $296,500.

City of Waverly to Echo Development Group LLC, quit claim deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition, $12, $0, $0.

Robert and Stephanie Bevers to Kevin and Karol Marvets, warranty deed, Readlyn, Original Town Lot 3 and Lot 4 except for S 40 feet Block 12, $12, $199.20, $125,000.

Michael E. Holm Life Estate and Penny L. Holm to Kelly E. Wood and Kyle D. Norton, quit claim deed, Tripoli, Cartensen’s Addition Lot 6 Block 66, $22, $0, $0.

Jennifer L. and Steven Richard Walker to Andrew and Mallory Steiert, warranty deed, Waverly, J.J. Smith’s Addition Lot 5 Block 8, $12, $103.20, $65,000.

Dennis L. Kahler Revocable Trust, Dennis Kahler trustee, to Jamie Robbins and Reuben Jessen, warranty deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 10 Block 6, $12, $239.20, $150,000.

James Earl Wheeler Estate and Clerk of District Court to Jason J. Wheeler, other deed, Waverly, I.H. Sturdevant’s Addition Lots 3-5, $17, $0, $0.

James Earl Wheeler Estate and Clerk of District Court to Jason J. Wheeler, other deed, Waverly, Knief’s Addition Lot 3 Block 3, $17, $0, $0.

Larry D. Taylor Estate and Clerk of District Court to Donna L. Taylor, other deed, 25-93-14 NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Lorain P. Diercks to Joe H. and Clara Amador Gomez, warranty deed, Denver, Homrighous Resubdivision E 10 feet Lot 14 and Lots 15 and 16 Block 11, $12, $215.20, $135,000.

Andrea L. Hansen to Casey K. Hansen, quit claim deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 13 Block 13, $17, $0, $0.

Samuel N. and Morgan T. Wales to Cooper D. and Emily S. Scholten, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town S ½ Lots 5 and 6 Block 14, $12, $279.20, $175,000.

Keith Kuhlmann to Dawson Kuhlmann, warranty deed, 18-92-12 SW ¼ and SE ¼, $17, $511.20, $320,000.

John W. and Heather Fitzpatrick to Rosemary A. Fitzpatrick, quit claim deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition Lot 4 Block 21, $12, $0, $0.

Helen L. Lee to Michaela Squires, warranty deed, 34-92-12 NE ¼ NW ¼, $17, $183.20, $115,000.

Jeffrey R. and Kamie T. Roske to Kristy M. and Ryan D. Bata, warranty deed, Sumner, Tibbits & Tower Subdivision Lot 1 SE ¼ 23-93-11 and Railroad Addition Lot 2 of 4, $17, $365.60, $229,000.

