Virgil G. and Judy L. Kuhlmann to Kent D. and Wendy J. Kuhlmann, warranty deed, 31-91-11 tract in NE ¼ NW ¼, $12, $399.20, $250,000.
BLC Inc. to Maifeld Family Trust, warranty deed, 23-93-11 tract in SW ¼, $12, $183.20, $115,000.
Arlyce L. Heideman to Conner Weber, warranty deed, Readlyn, W 105 feet Lot 4 and W 105 Lot 5 S 5 feet Lot 7 Outlot E, $12, $179.20, $112,500.
Dennis L. and Betty J. Erhardt to Jason and Megan Haskins, warranty deed, Gilau Addition Lots 1 and 2 except for W 330.05 feet Block 1, $17, $367.20, $230,000.
Roland William and Wendy S. Noel to Alain and Angela Djoumessi, warranty deed, Waverly, W. Sturdevant’s Addition Lot 5 Block 16, $12, $23.20, $15,000.
Steven C. and Stephanie A. Garner to Garner Enterprises Inc., contract, 21-93-13 SE ¼ NE ¼ Parcel C, $57, $0, $100,000.
Ryan M. and Brittany Wegner to Nicholas Chase and Adrian Kathleen Rains, warranty deed, Janesville, Sands Second Addition Lot 12, $12, $431.20, $270,000.
Nicole M. Prickett Schmitt to Jasper Hall Davidson, contract, Sumner, Carpenter’s Addition W ½ Lot 6 Block 32, $47, $0, $32,000.
Tamara J. Thies Miller to Thomas and Jamie Miller, contract amendment, $12, $0, $79,000.
Shane Bublitz to Jacob M. Zars, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lot 4 Block 40 except for S 50 feet, $12, $210.40, $132,000.
Timothy J. and Lynne C. Rediske to David R. and Jennifer L. Nitschke, warranty deed, 9-92-14 tract in N ½ SE ¼, $12, $252.80, $158,500.
George A. and Marilyn Max to Wartburg College, warranty deed, 33-92-14 NE ¼ SE ¼ with exceptions, $17, $0, $0.
Rose Anna M. Baker Guardianship and Conservatorship and Barb Keninger to Thompson Properties & Management Co. LLC, warranty deed, Janesville S ½ Lot 7 Block 3, $22, $43.20, $27,500.
Wayne E. Anderson Estate and First National Bank to Renae Bockholt, warranty deed, Waverly, Woodring Estates Condominium Block 6 Unit 15, $22, $215.20, $135,000.
Mardell A. Kirchhoff Estate, Kraig Kirchhoff executor, to Kirchhoff Heritage Farm LLC, warranty deed, 32-93-12 W ½ W ½ SE ¼ NE ¼ SW ¼, E ½ W ½ SE ¼ and SE ¼ SW ¼, $27, $0, $0.
Trent Valde to Alyssa Jorgenson Valde, quit claim deed, Denver, Park View Place Second Addition Lot 6, $17, $0, $0.
Robin R. Johnson to RR Rentals LLC, quit claim deed, Denver, Milius Addition E 63 feet Lot 4 and S 27 Feet Lot 5 Block 1, $12, $0, $0.
Gregory E. and Tammy J. Kiehn to Henry E. Grovo, warranty deed, Plainview Subdivision fractional SW ¼ Lot 1 SW ¼ 18-93-14, $12, $255.20, $160,000.
SEC Development Group Inc. to Advanced Building & Design Inc., warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher Third Addition Phase I Lot 27, $17, $79.20, $50,000.
Mary Catherine Desoto and Robert Hitlan to Nicholas G. Erion, warranty deed, Tripoli, Lahmann’s Addition Lot 1 and S ½ Lot 2 Block 2, $12, $175.20, $110,000.
Donald E. and Paula J. Hinckle to Ashlee Hinckle, other deed, Waverly, Knief’s Addition Lot 2 Block 2, $12, $221.60, $139,000.
James D. Morrey Jr. and Rosette M. Morrey to Christopher C. and Nina E. Sweeney, warranty deed, 3-91-14 tract in NE ¼ SW ¼, $27, $295.20, $185,000.
Michael A. and Lori B. Moss to Bonnie K. Steege, warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher Third Addition Phase I Lot 10, $12, $559.20, $350,000.
Daniel C. and Amanda J. Brandt to Wesley C. Woodman, warranty deed, Readlyn, Tract in Lot C, $12, $136.80, $86,000.
Michael J. Jensen, Jennifer L. Jensen attorney in fact, to Jennifer L. Jensen, quit claim deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition part of Lots 1-4, see record, $17, $0, $0.
Susan K. Evans to Amber K. Evans, quit claim deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition S ½ Lot 8 Block 33, $12, $0, $0.
Penny F. and Matthew Klingelhutz and Brian W. and Amanda Bush to Michael A. Weaver, contract, Janesville, Lots 9 and 10 Block 25, $17, $0, $0.
SEC Development Group Inc. to Rick and Lynne Kipp, warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher Addition Third Addition Phase II Lot 44, $17, $103.20, $65,000.
Susan M. and Sharmon J. Quam to Christopher E. and Tiffanie L.M. Lapan, warranty deed, 8-91-13 tract in SW ¼ SW ¼, $12, $652.80, $408,405.
OMNI Development to Ronald Wayne Altman III and Renae Altman, warranty deed, Waverly, OMNI Second Addition Lot 16, $12, $429.60, $268,800.
Rachelle Hahn to Drew and Jayme D. Hopkins, warranty deed, 2-91-14 E ½ S 132 feet Lot 3 subidivsion N 11 acres SE ¼ NE ¼, $17, $172.80, $108,500.
Paul and Berdene Miller to Paul and Berdene Miller, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town Lots 1 and 2 Block 6, $12, $0, $0.
Anita C. Siewert to Lance M. and Renae C. Golly, warranty deed, Waverly, Timberwood Subdivision Lot 1, $12, $277.60, $174,000.
Ryan S. Heckman and Sophia M. Franck Heckman to Jonathan L. Brown, warranty deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn Fourth Addition Lot 2 Block 5, $12, $423.20, $265,000.
Donald C. Johnston to Tami Rosol, warranty deed, Plainfield, Lots 62 and 63 and S 40 feet Lot 61 Block 26, $17, $39.20, $25,000.
Bryce S. and Staci R. Lehman to Timothy P. and Janet L. Chandler, warranty deed, 5-93-13 SW ¼ SW ¼ Parcel B, $17, $340, $213,000.