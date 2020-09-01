BKND Inc. to David C. Klamfoth Revocable Trust, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 4 Block 3 Unit H, $12, $349.60, $219,000.
Corrine E. Woodcock to Cory S. and Jenny M. Jarchow, warranty deed, Sumner, Behrens & Stahlhut’s Addition Lots 6 and 7 Half Block 2, $12, $259.20, $162,500.
Holly and Sam Rogers to Quinton Balvanz, warranty deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition Fractional Lots 7 and 8, $17, $147.20, $92,500.
GSH Ventures LLC to Steege Investments LLC, warranty deed, Janesville, Harwood Estates First Addition Lot 6, $17, $71.20, $45,000.
GSH Ventures LLC to Steege Investments LLC, warranty deed, Janesville, Harwood Estates First Addition Lot 14, $17, $71.20, $45,000.
David C. Klamfoth Revocable Trust, David C. Klamfoth trustee, to Gail and Eric Hess, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 95, $17, $668.80, $418,500.
Tori K. Stanford to Emily M. Neuendorf and Robert J. Frederick, warranty deed, Waverly, Highlands Lot 1, $12, $455.20, $285,000.
Brian G. and Jodi Hartman to Tyler L. and Christy L. Amundson, warranty deed, Waverly, Impala Subdivision Lot 22, $12, $512.80, $321,000.
Emily Neuendorf to Tyler Lutes, other deed, Waverly, Green Acres Addition Lot 5, $12, $265.60, $166,500.
Tara A. and Mitchel E. Hardy to Jared K. and Valerie J. Pickett, warranty deed, Denver, Milius Addition Lot 1 Block 2, $12, $333.60, $209,000.
Dennis E. and Linda J. Schroeder to Jeromie W. and Melinda M. Schroeder, contract amendment, 1-92-11 tracts in SE ¼ SE ¼ with exceptions, $17, $0, $0.
Todd A. Bengen to Jennifer A. Jensen and Adam L. Bartz, warranty deed, Janesville, Barrick Road Estates Fourth Addition Lots 2 and 4 with exceptions, $12, $390.40, $244.500.
Cole B. and Andrea R. McKenzie to Cole B. and Andrea R. McKenzie, quit claim deed, Waverly, OMNI Second Addition Lot 18, $12, $0, $0.
PLS Specialty Investments LLC to Ocean Enterprises LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition Lots 1 and 2 Block 3, $17, $51.20, $32,500.
Burton W. and Delores Boevers to Craig B. Boevers, warranty deed, tracts in 6-91-12 with exceptions, see record, $12, $639.20, $400,000.
Morgan S. Meinecke to Austin D. Matthias, quit claim deed, 4-92-12 SE ¼ Lot 18, $17, $0, $0.
Carole A. Bruns to Carole E. Bruns Life Estate, Melissa A. Meyer and Micelle L. Bruns, warranty deed, 32-92-13 tract in NE ¼ NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Kratchmer Heritage Farms LLC to Jared J. and Emily M. Skillen, contract, Kratchmer Heritage Farm Subdivision NE ¼ 19-92-14 Parcel C, $37, $0, $200,000.
Tyler and Christy L. Amundson to Rory S. and Lisa E. Allen, other deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 9 Block 2, $12, $264, $165,500.
Tammy M. Adams Wolfensperger and Scott M. Wolfensperger to Nicole C. and Joshua S. Miller, warranty deed, 5-91-14 Parcel D of part of Parcel C SE ¼, $12, $759.20, $475,000.
Sydney M. Schmadeke to Evan B. Kramer, warranty deed, Waverly, Ridgewood Addition Lot 9 Block 6, $12, $251.20, $157,500.
Stephanie A. Schwinn to Ashley Lichty, warranty deed, Waverly, I.H. Sturdevant’s Addition N ¼ Lots 5 and 6, $12, $193.60, $121,500.
Donna Jean and Dave Baker, and Dennis D., Kay, Kenneth A. and Ranee Brown to Daryl G. and Linda R. Miller, warranty deed, Waverly, Ledges of Waverly IV Condo Unit 422, $17, $246.40, $154,500.
Brent D. and Katie M. Warning to Lucas R. Wendland and Mikayla A. Cota, warranty deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 11 Block 4, $12, $236.80, $148,500.
Edna R. Hoffman Estate, Brian L. Hoffman executor, to Shawn P. Nicklaus, Rachel L. Jacque and Justin L. Nicklaus, warranty deed, 30-91-13 SE ¼ SE ¼ except for Parcel A, $22, $0, $0.
Edna R. Hoffman Estate, Brian L. Hoffman executor, to Brian L. Hoffman, warranty deed, 30-91-13 E ½ SW fractional ¼ and SW ¼ SE ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Edna R. Hoffman Estate, Brian L. Hoffman executor, to Michael L. Nicklaus, warranty deed, Janesville, Lot 6 Block 21, $22, $0, $0.
Danielle Bobst to David Bobst, quit claim deed, 10-92-12 W ½ vacated alley Block 3 and NW ¼, $12, $0, 40.
Madison Rentals LLC to Payton M. and Preston J. Rochford, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lots 5 and 6 except for N 56 feet Block 42, $12, $123.20, $77,500.
Jared K. and Valerie J. Pickett to Derek Adam Henzen, warranty deed, Denver, Clausing’s Addition N ½ Lots 3 and 4 Block 2, $12, $269.60, $169,000.
Dean R. and Candi L. Zelle to Calli Boeckmann, warranty deed, Waverly, Eliasen Addition Plat 1 Lot 3 Block 2, $12, $421.60, $264,000.
Carl H. and Karen S. Arns to Jeremy and Chastity Northrup, warranty deed, Grand Scenic Acres Lots 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 and 18-91-14 tracts in SW ¼ NE ¼ and SE ¼ NW ¼, $22, $732, $458,000.
Robin Ducker to Timothy W. Smalley and Janell M. Meyer Smalley, warranty deed, Tripoli, Schroeter’s Plat E ½ Lots 1 and 2 Block 33, $12, $36, $23,000.
Robert Lewis Miller to Tori K. Stafford, warranty deed, Waverly, Augusta Patio Homes Unit 12, $12, $476, $298,000.
Hanawalt Farms LLC to Bremer County Fair Association, quit claim deed, 6-91-13 tracts in SE ¼ SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Brian R. Ernsting to Patrick J. Latimer, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town Lot 3 Fractional Block 5, $12, $269.60, $169,000.
John G. Myers Estate, Ronald J. Myers and Michelle M. Dixon co-executors, to Matthew A. and Pamela J. Magnall, warranty deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 21 Block 4, $22, $295.20, $185,000.