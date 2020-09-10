Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Panther Builders LLC to Mitchel E. and Tara A. Hardy, warranty deed, Denver, Golf Point Ridge Condo Block D Units 1 and 2, $17, $447.20, $280,000.

Tyler J. Hemer to Timothy Negen, warranty deed, Waverly, I.H. Sturdevant’s Addition Lot 7 Block 6, $12, $215.20, $135,000.

Vandersee Investments LLC to Randall D. and Brenda Vandersee, warranty deed, Sumner, Koerth’s Subdivision Lots 15 and 16 SE ¼ 23-93-11 and Tower’s Subdivision Lots 16 and 17 SE ¼ SE ¼ 23-93-11, $17, $0, $0.

Westendorf Family Trust, Eric Jon and Calvin James Westendorf and Susan J. Harris trustees, to Marsha Lynn McMillin, warranty deed, Waverly, Shipp Addition Lot 6 and 30-foot strip of Lot 4 SW ¼ 2-91-14, $22, $191.20, $119,900.

Gwendolyn Schoonover Estate, Leeanna Ausberger executor, to Andrew Demuth, warranty deed, tract in NE ¼ 1-91-14, $22, $239.20, $149,900.

Robyn Knapp to Gary F. and Linnet J. Howe, warranty deed, 27-91-14 S ½ NW ¼ and SW ¼ SE ¼, and 34-91-14 W ½ NE ¼, $22, $228.80, $143,333.

Gordon B. and Dianne S. Howe to Gary F. and Linnet J. Howe, warranty deed, 31-91-14 S ½ NW ¼ and W ½ NE ¼, and 27-91-14 SW ¼ SE ¼, $17, $458.40, $296,667.

Eldo M. and Janan E. Pries to Janan E. Pries, quit claim deed, Waverly, Ridgewood Addition Lot 2 Block 2, $17, $0, $0.

Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Mary Edson and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other deed, Waverly, Eichhorn Haus Condo Unit 107, $22, $199.20, $125,000.

Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Duane D. Simpson and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other deed, Waverly, Eichhorn Haus Condo Unit 208, $22, $183.20, $115,000.

Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Susan E. Durand and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other deed, Waverly, Eisenach Village First Addition Lot 4 Block 14 Unit 1, $22, $463.20, $289,900.

Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to James and Judith Erickson and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other deed, Waverly, Eisenach Village First Addition Lot 3 Block 17 Unit 3, $22, $434.40, $271,900.

Eric J. Huff and Emily J. Wolf Huff to Eric J. and Emily J. Huff, quit claim deed, Denver, Clausing’s Addition Lot 7 SW ¼ 24-91-13, $17, $0, $0.

The Larrabee Center Inc. to Wartburg College, warranty deed, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lot 7 except for W 5 feet Block 115, $17, $114.40, $72,000.

Emma Louise Ortberg Estate, Kris R. Billington executor, to Terry L. and Debra A. Gothard, warranty deed, Readlyn, Kuker Addition lot 13, $22, $255.20, $160,000.

Gary Schnurstein Estate, Renee C. Schnurstein Executor, to Troy Schnurstein, warranty deed, 2-93-11 N fractional ½ NW ¼; Frederika, Smith’s Addition W ½ Lots 11 and 12 Block 12; and 20-92-14 NE ¼ NW ¼ and SE ¼ NW ¼, $32, $0, $0.

Gary Schnurstein Estate, Renee C. Schnurstein executor, to Renee C. Schnurstein Life Estate and Troy Schnurstein, warranty deed, Janesville, W 50 feet Lots 1 and 2 Block 22, $22, $0, $0.

M Julian LLC to Cole D. and Jena Heimer, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lots 98 and 99, $12, $191.20, $120,000.

Diamond Holdings LLC to Kristen S. Cuperus, warranty deed, Sumner, tract in Corkery Addition Lot 30, $17, $223.20, $140,000.

Mary J. Ryan to Lisa G. Bertch, warranty deed, Denver, Park View Place Fifth Addition Lot 22, $12, $239.20, $150,000.

Sassmann Farm LLC and Marlene Sassman Life Estate to Kristina M. Ladage, warranty deed, 23-93-13 tract in E ½ NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Kristina M. and Kip R. Ladage to Sassmann Farm LLC, quit claim deed, 23-93-13 tract in E ½ NW ¼ Parcel A, $17, $0, $0.

Marlene Sassmann to Sassman Farm LLC, quit claim deed, 23-93-13 tract in E ½ NW ¼ Parcel A, $17, $0, $0.

Kim F. and Martha D. Walton to Ashutosh Pahuja, other deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 6 Block 1, $12, $353.60, $221,500.

Ted A. Reuter and Laurie Braaten Reuter to Ted A. Reuter and Laurie Braaten Reuter Revocable Trust, warranty deed, Waverly, part of Highlands Lots 13 and 16, $17, $0, $0.

David and Amanda Wente to Arlin L. Wente Revocable Trust, Arlin L. Wente trustee, quit claim deed, 14-92-13 N ¾ E ½ SW ¼ and W 2 rods S ¼ E ¼ SW ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Arlin L. Wente to David and Amanda Wente, contract, 14-92-13 W 100 acres NW ¼, $62, $0, $0.

Linda K. Moeller to Linda K. Moeller Revocable Trust, Linda K. Moeller trustee, 31-91-11 tract in NE ¼, 39-91-12 tracts in NE ¼, and 30-91-11 SW fractional ¼ SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Linda J. Christian Estate, Stacia Lynn and Eric Donald Hagedorn co-executors, to Stacia Lynn Hagedorn, warranty deed, 15-91-13 tracts in SE ¼, $22, $0, $0.

Steven J. Wilkens Sr. and Melissa H. Wilkens to Todd A. and Connie L. Billman, warranty deed, Waverly, East Waverly Addition Lots 10 and 11 Block 5, $22, $135.20, $85,000.

Todd D. and Shannon T. Mikkelsen to Todd D. and Shannon T. Mikkelsen Revocable Trust, Todd D. and Shannon T. Mikkelsen trustees, warranty deed, 39-91-13 E ½ NW ¼ and W ½ NE ¼ Parcel E, $17, $0, $0.

Linda E. Kract to Jeremy Edgar and Abigail Rebecca Jostad, warranty deed, 4-92-12 tract in SE ¼ Lot 14, $17, $143.20, $90,000.

Daniel and Terri Halbach to Christopher and Randi Wilson, warranty deed, Mark Halbach Subdivision Lot 3, $12, $543.20, $340,000.

Norma J. Gold Trust, Jon M. Gold trustee, to Gold Ventures LLC, warranty deed, 18-92-12 N fractional ½ SW ¼ and W ¼ NW fractional ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Frances A. Kline Trust, Frances A. Kline trustee, to Ellen M. Wedeking, warranty deed, Waverly, Ledges of Waverly III Condo Unit 317, $17, $255.20, $160,000.

Michael T. and Sara B. Carroll to Michael T. and Sara B. Carroll, quit claim deed, Janesville, Liming Addition Lot 9 Block 4, $12, $0, $0.

Ethan and Sara Strottmann to Andrew Dustin and Brianna Mae Drewelow, other deed, 7-91-12 tract in SW fractional ¼ Parcel E, $17, $0, $0.

Marilyn A. Thurm Estate, William D. Thurm and Cynthia J. Combs executors, to Iowa Farmland LLC, warranty deed, 12-91-11 S ½ NW ¼ except for Parcel A, $12, $1,160.80, $725,895.

Gregory and Alison Stockdale to Joshua D. and Stacy A. Hansen, warranty deed, Waverly, Impala Subdivision Lot 19, $12, $623.20, $390,000.

Wade and Tami J. Moothart to Tammi J. Mootart, quit claim deed, Readlyn, Lots 3 and 4 Block 8, $12, $0, $0.

Brian J. Stone and Kristin A. Happel to Craig M. and Mandi J. Denner, warranty deed, White Tail Ridge Subdivision Lot 9, 412, $591.20, $370,000.

BKND Inc. to Scott E. and Wendy J. Hintz, warranty deed, Waverly, Copper Ridge Second Addition Lot 1, $12, $100, $63,000.

Helen Burman Estate, Sue E. Demuth executor, to Tamara Buttgenbach, warranty deed, Waverly, Ledges of Waverly III Condo Unit 313, $27, $239.20, $150,000.

Joshua Heidemann and Lisa Nieman Heidemann, Lisa Niemann Heidemann attorney in fact, to Beau D. and Megan A. Buchholz, warranty deed, 26-92-14 S ½ NE ¼ SE ¼, $12, $639.20, $400,000.

Courtney and Stephanie J. Bochmann to Gregory A. and Alison M. Stockdale, warranty deed, 26-91-14 SW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $887.20, $555,000.

Quinton L. and Mikala L. Wilson to Christopher J. and Michelle R. Storer, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadow Subdivision (Phase 2C) Lot 248, $17, $416, $260,500.

Loretta M. Davison Estate, Lorie L. Huffman executor, to Timothy R. and Christine E. Spratt, warranty deed, 23-92-4 tract in SE ¼, $22, $266, $168,000.

Deeds as recorded by Bremer County Recorder Melissa Thrum.